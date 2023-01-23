ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Illegal Fishing Boss Named as Alleged ‘Mastermind’ of Journo’s Amazon Murder

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dROMC_0kOlVTRw00
Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities in Brazil have identified the man they believe to have orchestrated the assassinations of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira as Rubens Villar Coelho, according to The Guardian . Known as “Colômbia,” Villar Coelho at one point was identified as the head of an illegal fishing operation in a protected patch of the Amazon’s Javari Valley, near where Phillips and Pereira went missing last June. “I have no doubt that Colômbia was the mastermind,” Alexandre Fontes, the federal police chief for Amazonas state, reportedly said at a Monday press conference. Villar Coelho has long been suspected to be linked to Phillips and Pereira’s murders. He was arrested last July on unrelated charges after presenting himself for questioning in the case. He was released in October, only to be rearrested two months later for alleged bail violations. Three other men in custody—identified as Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, Jefferson da Silva Lima and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira—are suspected of having carried out the executions.

Read it at The Guardian

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arrest made in mysterious murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, police say more suspects likely

Police in Florida have made an arrest related to the murder of Jared Bridegan, a father of four and executive at Microsoft who was mysteriously shot and killed last year.Henry Tenon, 61, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, and felony child abuse, all relating to Mr Bridegan’s murder.Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith shared news of the arrest during a press conference on Wednesday.Melissa Nelson, the State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial District, told reporters that there are other suspects under consideration."We...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
The Independent

Triple killer who murdered aspiring marine in 26 second scooter row outside Subway is jailed

A triple killer who murdered an aspiring Royal Marine in a 26-second row over a scooter has been jailed. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai killed 21 year-old Thomas Roberts outside a Subway takeaway in Bournemouth, Dorset, last year. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday.After he was found guilty on Monday, prosecutor Nic Lobbenberg revealed Afghan asylum seeker Abdulrahimzai had been previously convicted of murdering two people in Serbia.Abdulrahimzai was on the run when he arrived in the UK, but his violent past went undetected and he even managed to...
TheDailyBeast

Feds Beg for Patience as Family Autopsy Says Tyre Nichols Suffered ‘Severe Beating’ by Cops

As brutal details continued to filter out about the death of Tyre Nichols following his arrest by Memphis police after a traffic stop, representatives from the Department of Justice held a briefing on Wednesday morning to reassure the public and ask for calm.“I want this city to be a place where justice is done,” said United States Attorney Kevin Ritz. “The United States is committed to following the facts and the law, guided by principles of justice every step of the way.”Ritz called for peace and patience as an edgy public anticipates the looming release of a video of...
MEMPHIS, TN
Andrei Tapalaga

The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer

In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
Vice

Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight

JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
Vice

11 Gang Members Arrested for Failed Motorcycle Hit on Famous Mexican TV Anchor

MEXICO CITY — Less than a month after a brazen attempt to assassinate one of Mexico’s most prominent journalists, authorities are claiming they’ve solved the crime. Mexico City police arrested 11 people on Wednesday allegedly connected to the Dec. 15 attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva, who narrowly escaped death after two hitmen on a motorcycle sprayed bullets on the Imagen Televisión news anchor while he hid inside his armored SUV.
TheDailyBeast

Police Chief Escorted Out by Feds After Wild Drug Allegations

A police chief in Pennsylvania was reportedly escorted out of city hall by federal agents over a slew of drug allegations. Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning was removed by DEA agents on Tuesday, according to WPXI. Court documents cited in the report say Denning is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and meth on multiple occasions. He is also alleged to have connected informants with drug dealers. Denning was reportedly released on a $250,000 unsecured bond, while ordered to surrender his passport. A 14-year veteran of the police department, he was promoted to chief in March 2022. “I have the...
GREENSBURG, PA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
39K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy