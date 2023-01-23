ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Mike Pompeo Shrugs Off Jamal Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVN0T_0kOlVRgU00
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo , a possible 2024 GOP presidential run, claimed in his new book that slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi received too much sympathy from the media following his brutal 2018 murder . According to an excerpt obtained by NBC News, Pompeo mockingly asserted the media portrayed Khashoggi as a “Saudi Arabian Bob Woodward who was martyred for bravely criticizing the Saudi royal family through his opinion articles in the Washington Post .” The ex-Trump administration official also criticized Khashoggi as an “activist” who was a member of the “terrorist-supporting Muslim Brotherhood,” an allegation that Khashoggi’s widow denied. “He didn’t deserve to die, but we need to be clear about who he was – and too many in the media were not,” Pompeo wrote, adding that the “ugly” killing of Khashoggi wasn’t “surprising” due to Middle Eastern culture. “I’d seen enough of the Middle East to know that this kind of ruthlessness was all too routine in that part of the world,” he insisted. Pompeo, who was also a former CIA director, wouldn’t say last year whether he accepted the agency’s finding that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi’s murder in 2018.

Read it at NBC News

Comments / 1

Related
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe’ Says Biden, Pence Classified Docs Scandals Are Just ‘Embarrassing’ — But Trump’s Is ‘Legally Perilous’

The “Morning Joe” panel reacted to both former vice president Mike Pence and President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandals Wednesday. According to two letters Pence’s counsel sent to the National Archives, a “small number” of classified documents were discovered last week at Pence’s Indiana home. On Jan. 16, about a dozen documents were found at Pence’s home, and two days later, his team notified the National Archives, who then notified the Justice Department. FBI agents retrieved the documents from Pence’s home, and his team turned over additional boxes to the National Archives, as well.
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jeanine Pirro Gets Testy Over Trump Docs on ‘The Five’

A discussion about classified documents being found at Mar-a-Lago and at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home turned snippy on Thursday, with The Five co-hosts Jeanine Pirro and Jessica Tarlov getting into a back-and-forth that culminated in Pirro taking offense at her colleague’s demeanor.Pirro began by mentioning the photograph of classified documents that Mar-a-Lago investigators released in a court filing last August — the same photograph that conservatives like former President Donald Trump himself bizarrely complained about, as if it being staged was evidence of something malicious.“We…had the layout of the classified documents — these top secret documents — like a...
DELAWARE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Savages Female Fox News Host Over ‘Unendurable’ Voice

Donald Trump took it upon himself to share a completely unsolicited “review” of Fox News’ The Five late Thursday which amounted to little more than a thinly veiled excuse to air a personal hatred of Jessica Tarlov. The former Democratic pollster has become one of the most prominent liberal voices on the network since joining as a co-host on The Five in 2021, often pushing back against the arguments of her more conservative colleagues. But her voice, it seems, isn’t appreciated by Trump. “I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.” His ad hominem rant continued by saying that the show’s former liberal co-host Juan Williams was “terrible, but better than” Tarlov, who Trump thinks deserves “no thanks” for the success of The Five. “I find her impossible to take in large doses, & put out this ‘REVIEW’ because it is important to expose Fake News, & Fake People!” Trump added.Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

George Santos’ Take on Jeffrey Epstein Is About as Wacko as You’d Expect

An old dip into the conspiracy pool has come back to haunt Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who shared his two cents on child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein during his first run for Congress three years ago. In a newly resurfaced 2020 episode of the conservative talk podcast “The Rory Sauter Show,” the serial liar claimed he was “not a big conspiracy theorist” but that he had met Epstein at “a couple of private equity conferences” and that he wasn’t convinced Epstein was actually dead. “I wouldn’t put it past me that he’s still walking around us and we’re all like, ‘Oh my god, the guy is alive,’ and we can’t tell,” Santos said. But he later said he believed Epstein was murdered, and didn’t hang himself in a prison cell. Santos, who has been caught fudging everything from campaign finances to his racial identity, argued the pedophile’s girlfriend and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, shouldn’t be incarcerated in the U.S. “She should be offered the protections of being in a foreign custodianship so that she is not murdered like Epstein was,” Santos said.Read it at The Hill
TheDailyBeast

Schiff, Swalwell, Omar Say McCarthy Struck ‘Corrupt Bargain’ to Boot Them From Committees

Booted from choice committee seats, Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of acting out of “political vengeance.” In a joint statement released Tuesday, they said: “It’s disappointing but not surprising that Kevin McCarthy has capitulated to the right wing of his caucus, undermining the integrity of the Congress, and harming our national security in the process. He struck a corrupt bargain in his desperate, and nearly failed, attempt to win the Speakership, a bargain that required political vengeance against the three of us.” The trio appealed to McCarthy to change his mind, and included a reference from Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) who backed up their high qualifications, but McCarthy didn’t budge. In a letter of rejection he also tweeted, McCarthy said that “national security” and “integrity” matter more than “partisan loyalty” and “years of service.”I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee.I am committed to returning the @HouseIntel Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people. pic.twitter.com/ePxlbanxta— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 25, 2023 Read it at Fox News
TheDailyBeast

You Can Call George Santos a Liar But Not a ‘Bunny Boiler’

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who lied his way into Congress, wants everyone to know that words can hurt. The congressman took to Twitter on Tuesday to complain that a fellow Republican, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler,” the latter being a reference to the unhinged villain in the movie Fatal Attraction. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me. Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” Santos tweeted. Hmmm, wonder what else has no place in Congress?I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I've respected would use such derogatory language against me. Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress. https://t.co/O7gA2zmZRo— Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) January 24, 2023 Read it at HuffPost
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Russia Probe Led to Criminal Investigation Into Trump Himself: NYT

In 2019, at the behest of Donald Trump, Attorney General William Barr asked a prosecutor named John Durham to look into the FBI’s probe on possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, in the hopes of proving the then-president’s assertion that it was the “single greatest witch hunt” in U.S. history correct. Instead, according to a Thursday report from The New York Times, Barr and Durham received a tip from Italian authorities that resulted in the Justice Department quietly opening a criminal inquiry into Trump himself. As special counsel, Durham reportedly pressed Italian officials to share any role they may have had in igniting the FBI’s investigation. In response, Italy “unexpectedly offered a potentially explosive tip linking Mr. Trump to certain suspected financial crimes,” the Times reported. Barr and Durham, who had become good drinking buddies by this point, decided the tip was both credible and serious. The attorney general then asked Durham to open a criminal investigation that included examining Trump’s possible wrongdoing. The nature of the Italian tip is unclear, but no charges were ever brought by Durham in relation to it.Read it at The New York Times
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Social Network Is a Cesspool of Weird Fringe Ads

No reliable or major brands want to advertise on Donald Trump’s social-media platform Truth Social, leaving it to become a cesspit of weird, fringe ads for miracle cures, scams and fake merch, The New York Times found after analyzing hundreds of ads. The analysis found many advertised products include alternative medicine, diet pills, gun accessories and Trump-themed merch and knickknacks. Starved for the revenue that comes from larger brands’ ads, Truth Social may run into financial trouble. Donors raised about $37 million to get the platform off the ground but its burning through $1.7 million a month, William Wilkinson, a former exece at parent company Trump Media & Technology Group, said. About $1.3 billion in funds are in jeopardy because of two federal investigations, the Times also reported.Read it at The New York Times
TheDailyBeast

Pence’s Classified Doc Stash Unites Senators in Disbelief

The discovery of classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home—on the heels of material being found at Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s homes—has left lawmakers on both sides of the aisle dumbfounded. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, told The Hill he doesn't “know what the hell is going on around here” and that this is “the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen.” While he doesn’t think Pence was keeping the documents nefariously, he believes the executive branch is “just packing boxes.” Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) also was floored, saying that former presidents and vice presidents should “check their closets” for any classified documents. A shocked Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said he “didn’t get it” and that “anybody that deals with classified materials knows that they have to be maintained in a secure place and not available to our adversaries by putting them in a place that’s easy to penetrate.”Read it at The Hill
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

ISIS Honcho Taken Out in U.S. Special Ops Mission in Somalian Cave

A U.S. military operation into a Somalian cave complex killed senior ISIS operative Bilal al-Sudani on Thursday, along with the lives of another 10 Islamic State associates, according to U.S authorities. Al-Sudani was “a key operative and facilitator for ISIS’s global network,” according to senior administration officials that spoke with The New York Times. The special raid into Somalia’s mountainous, northern territory was months in the making, according to news outlet Voice of America. “Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa and for funding the group’s operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan,” said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a statement. “No civilians were harmed as a result of the operations.”Read it at The New York Times
TheDailyBeast

Nancy Pelosi Has ‘No Intention’ of Watching Video of Husband’s Attack

Rep. Nancy Pelosi said she “has absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault” of her husband Paul after security and bodycam footage of the attack, as well as a 911 call, were made public on Friday. The California Democrat spoke on the Capitol floor Friday hours after the videos—which discredit a plethora of unfounded conspiracies spewed by many on the far-right, including former President Donald Trump—were publicized. Pelosi told CNN last week that her husband was recovering, but it would still “take a little while for him to be back to normal,” which she reiterated at the Capitol Friday. “I won’t be making any more statements about this case as it proceeds, except to again thank people and inform them of Paul’s progress,” she continued. “But that will be the end of what I’ll say about the case.”Read it at Twitter
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Wagner Boss Has the Chutzpah to Claim They’ve Done Nothing Wrong

The founder of the private mercenary group Wagner has made the audacious claim that his band of killers—bulked up with murderers, rapists and other convicts sprung from prison—have done nothing in Ukraine that would deserve to be sanctioned. In a comment to the Wall Street Journal for an article about sanctions, the group responded “on behalf of Evgeny Viktorovich,” referring to founder Evgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin, “We conducted an internal check on the crimes of PMC Wagner, but did not find anything discrediting.” The message then suggested that if proof of the well-documented atrocities exist, they should be published. “Therefore, if...
TheDailyBeast

Ex Says George Santos Won’t Resign Because ‘His Ego Is Too Big’

New York Rep. George Santos’ ex-boyfriend Pedro Vilarva said the serial liar, who’s under local and federal investigation and facing calls to leave office, will never quit. “His ego is too big. He’s not gonna resign. If they don’t find out something to get him (to leave) he’s not gonna do it. That’s for sure, knowing the person that he is,” Vilarva told CNN on Thursday. When they met in 2014, Vilarva was 18 years old, while the Republican lawmaker was 26 and married to a woman. Following his high school graduation, the two moved in together and the relationship...
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

Elaine Chao Breaks Her Silence on Trump’s Racist Rants

Donald Trump’s former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao took a rare swing at her old boss on Wednesday, addressing the racist attacks he keeps lobbing at her. “Does Coco Chow have anything to do with Joe Biden’s Classified Documents being sent and stored in Chinatown?,” Trump wrote Monday in yet another deranged post on his social-media platform. It was the latest in a string of attacks, in which Trump has blamed the Taiwanese native for her husband Sen. Mitch McConnell’s stances on China. “When I was young, some people deliberately misspelled or mispronounced my name. Asian Americans have worked hard to change that experience for the next generation,” Chao said in a statement to Politico. “He doesn’t seem to understand that, which says a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans.”Read it at POLITICO
TheDailyBeast

Some of Pence’s Classified Docs Were Foreign Trip Briefing Memos: CNN

Among the dozen or so classified documents found at the home of Mike Pence were materials described to CNN by multiple sources as background briefing memos for the former vice president’s trips overseas. One insider told the network that some of the records may have been overlooked during the move-out process because they were squirreled away inside travel briefing binders. Another explained the classified materials would not have been visible to movers unless they’d paged through the binders. Such memos can contain everything from basic biographical information on a given country’s heads of state to far more sensitive information. One source briefed on the ongoing multi-agency investigation into the discovery said that the records were of the “lower level” variety, and that there was nothing particularly unusual in their contents. On Tuesday, it was reported that the documents at Pence’s Indiana home had been found by a lawyer asked to conduct a search “out of an abundance of caution” after classified materials were found at Donald Trump’s Florida estate and Joe Biden’s Delaware home.Read it at CNN
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Pelosi Attacker Rants About Hillary, Stolen Election in Jailhouse Interview

A jailhouse interview with David DePape, the man accused of brutally assaulting Nancy Pelosi’s husband, provides insight into his apparently troubled mind. In an 18-minute clip of the interview, released Friday, DePape told detectives he broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home to hold her hostage and make her admit to a series of “lies” she’d told about Donald Trump. “If she told the truth, I would let her go scot-free,” DePape said. “If she fucking lied, I was going to break her calves.” The supposed lies “originate[d] with Hillary” he said, as he ranted about Pelosi, the Democratic Party’s “crime spree” and the supposedly stolen 2020 election. DePape also equated his attack to American revolutionaries fighting the British in the 18th century. “When I left my house, I left to go fight tyranny,” DePape said. “I did not leave to go surrender.” Paul Pelosi was allegedly hit in the head with a hammer by DePape during the violent break-in. Body-cam footage, along with security footage and a 911 call, were also released Friday.Read it at San Francisco Chronicle
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
39K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy