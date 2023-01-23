Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Solo exercise is good for older brains, but exercise with others may be even better
Exercise is beneficial in obvious ways like getting a leaner and stronger body, yet its benefits can also improve the brain, including in older adults. Socializing can also have cognitive benefits. Now, a study published in Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics, not only found cognitive benefits of regular exercise among older people, it also found even greater benefits when exercise is done with others.
CBS News
Midriff bulge linked to physical decline, study
MIAMI - An expanding waistline might seem like a rite of passage for men and women reaching middle age, but a new study finds that midriff bulge is linked to physical decline later in life. A study, which followed 4,509 people who were 45 years old or older in Norway...
KTRE
10 minutes of physical activity a day helps the brain, study says
(CNN) - It is no secret that moving is good for the body, and a new study finds more evidence that it is also good for the mind. ”They took 4,500 individuals in the UK. They strapped an activity monitor onto their thigh and looked at what did they do during the day. How much did they sleep? When were they active? When were they sedentary?” said Dr. Tara Narula, a cardiologist at Northwell Health.
Researchers replaced sitting with exercise, then gave memory tests. Here’s what they found.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Adults who replace sitting or lying down with even just a few minutes of exercise experience some cognitive improvements compared to people who remain sedentary, a new study found. The research, published Monday in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, used data from the...
Obesity can lead to frailty in old age, study finds
Adults who are obese are more likely to experience frailty when they get older compared to adults with an average body mass index (BMI), a study has found.Scientists carried out a long-term study on adult men and women in Norway and found that adults who are obese are at risk of becoming frail as they age.Frailty, which is characterised by physical deterioration and increased vulnerability, has been associated with underweight older adults, who are at risk of “adverse health outcomes”, according to the study.But experts identified a “growing body of evidence” that “suggests a positive association between obesity among older...
MedicalXpress
Dietary nitrate—found in beetroot juice—significantly increases muscle force during exercise
A new study has found that consuming dietary nitrate—the active molecule in beetroot juice—significantly increased muscle force while exercising. While it is known that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, both boosting endurance and enhancing high-intensity exercise, researchers still have much to learn about why this effect occurs, and how our bodies convert dietary nitrate that we ingest into the nitric oxide that can be used by our cells.
Biden admin expert claims obesity cannot be treated with exercise and good diet
Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, who said on '60 Minutes' that diet and exercise have less impact on obesity than genetics, was appointed to a USDA committee last Thursday.
Juice of common vegetable may increase power during exercise, study suggests
Researchers have found that consuming dietary nitrate – the active molecule in beetroot juice – can increase muscle force while exercising, an advance that may lead to better workout supplements.While previous studies have shown that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, it has remained unclear how the body converts this molecule into the chemical nitric oxide to be used by our cells.In the new study, published earlier this month in the journal Acta Physiologica, scientists traced the distribution of ingested nitrate in the saliva, blood, muscle, and urine of ten healthy volunteers who performed leg exercises.Scientists probed where in the body...
One Major Effect of Belly Fat on Early Death Risk, New Study Finds
There’s little debate that strong, flat abs are an aesthetically pleasing sign of people who take care of themselves through consistent exercise and healthy eating. Turns out, a trim tummy can also say a lot about what’s going on under the skin. It’s important to understand the two...
Obesity and belly bulge linked to being 'frail' later in life: study
Nutrition and community medicine researchers think they've found a link that connects high body mass indexes and waist circumferences to premature and expected "frailty" in later life.
MedicalXpress
Healthy lifestyle linked to slower memory decline in older adults
A healthy lifestyle, in particular a healthy diet, is associated with slower memory decline, finds a decade-long study of older adults in China, published today in The BMJ. Even for carriers of the apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene—the strongest known risk factor for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias—a healthy lifestyle was found to slow memory loss.
technologynetworks.com
High-Fat Diet Could Alter Brain's Ability To Regulate Food Intake
Regularly eating a high fat/calorie diet could reduce the brain’s ability to regulate calorie intake. New research in rats published in The Journal of Physiology found that after short periods of being fed a high fat/high calorie diet, the brain adapts to react to what is being ingested and reduces the amount of food eaten to balance calorie intake. The researchers from Penn State College of Medicine, US, suggest that calorie intake is regulated in the short-term by cells called astrocytes (large star-shaped cells in the brain that regulate many different functions of neurons in the brain) that control the signalling pathway between the brain and the gut. Continuously eating a high fat/calorie diet seems to disrupt this signalling pathway.
beingpatient.com
How ‘Exercise Snacks’ Could Feed the Brain and Prevent Dementia
Research shows that cardiovascular exercise, even in small amounts, has a beneficial impact on brain health — and staying active in older age could help you cut the risk of developing cognitive impairment or dementia. Could getting serious about exercise really have a substantial impact on cognition as we...
Is walking good exercise? Plus, the health benefits of including more cardio in your routine
Is walking good exercise? Personal trainer reveals all you need to know about the benefits for your health
labroots.com
Mediterranean diet has positive impact on physical fitness
The Mediterranean diet, at least when compared with other diets, is often associated with improved health, particularly heart and cardiovascular health. Comprised of key foods such as nuts, olive oil, and fatty fish, the Mediterranean has been linked to reduced risks for stroke and heart attacks, among other conditions. It’s also been linked to improved HDL cholesterol and reduced LDL cholesterol.
Harvard Health
Time for a diabetes tune-up
5 takeaways from the 2023 diabetes guidelines. At nearly 300 pages long, the recently released 2023 American Diabetes Association Standards of Medical Care are quite comprehensive. And given the strong link between obesity and diabetes, one major theme is weight loss. For the estimated 37 million Americans currently living with diabetes, what other changes are worth noting?
boldsky.com
Everyday Exercises To Manage Arthritis Pain: What Is The Recommended Amount Of Physical Activity?
Rheumatoid arthritis is the most common form of autoimmune arthritis, where the immune system attacks itself. Autoimmune arthritis can occur in a variety of ways. It has been reported that almost half of the global population suffers from autoimmune arthritis disease, however only 50% receive a proper diagnosis. There are...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Calorie-Restricted Intermittent Fasting Effective for Type 2 Diabetes Remission
Following a diet that restricted both calories and when participants ate led to remission of type 2 diabetes — normal blood glucose levels without taking glucose-lowering medications — in nearly half of participants, in a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Time-restricted eating...
Are Certain Workout Forms Better For Your Brain Health Than Others?
Exercise does the mind and body a world of good. But are there certain types of workouts that are better for your brain health? Read on to find out.
Prevention
All About Muscle Knots, Including Causes, Treatment, and Prevention
Muscle knots can develop for a number of reasons—maybe work has you stressed out, poor desk posture has you hunched over, or that last gym session didn’t go well. Muscle knot causes aside, there’s no denying they can be painful. The tenseness is not fun, to say the least, and can interfere with your daily activities. Below, a physical therapist and massage therapist explain exactly what they are, what causes muscle knots, and how to treat and prevent them from forming in the first place.
