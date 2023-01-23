ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Clayton News Daily

Thunder, Jalen Williams look to reverse fortunes vs. Cavs

Jalen Williams came off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder the last time they faced off with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the Thunder's next game two days later, the rookie from Santa Clara moved into the starting lineup and hasn't moved since. Friday night, Williams figures to be in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Clayton News Daily

Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday. Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Against Minnesota, Green shot...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC head coach salary rankings for 2023 season

I once read that no occupation in America has less job security than a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their fifth head coach since 2009. Florida’s is on its fourth. But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Bucks' Bobby Portis (knee, ankle) out at least 2 weeks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he deals with an MCL sprain in his right knee and a right ankle sprain, the team announced Wednesday. Portis has been ruled out for Wednesday night's game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. He left Monday night's 150-130...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Clayton News Daily

Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro...
247Sports

Bronny James could fit best at USC over Oregon, Ohio State per CBS Sports

The recruitment of Bronny James approaches its conclusion, as the Los Angeles Times recently reported that the 4-star combo guard plans his college decision for spring after the high school season ends. Ohio State, Oregon and USC are the three main schools from which the Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon will reportedly choose, and CBS Sports' Kyle Boone suggests the Trojans both are the best fit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Report: Broncos part ways with interim HC Jerry Rosburg

Denver interim head coach Jerry Rosburg was let go by the Broncos on Wednesday, ending any chance of him being part of the new coaching staff, ESPN reported. The move comes amid the team's search for a new head coach. Rosburg led the Broncos to a 1-1 mark after the...
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Reports: Mavs star Luka Doncic (ankle) is day-to-day

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is day-to-day after spraining his left ankle in Thursday night's victory against the Phoenix Suns, multiple outlets reported Friday. The 23-year-old guard, the NBA's second-leading scorer with 33.0 points per game, limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and did not return.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
The Spun

Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released

LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
TENNESSEE STATE

