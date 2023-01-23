Read full article on original website
Report: Nebraska Sending Nearly Entire Coaching Staff To Visit 1 Recruit
We're still nearly a year away from five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola being able to sign a National Letter of Intent with a college football program. But already, his recruitment has been quite entertaining. That's continuing this week. According to Chad Simmons of On3, new Nebraska head coach ...
Clayton News Daily
Thunder, Jalen Williams look to reverse fortunes vs. Cavs
Jalen Williams came off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder the last time they faced off with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the Thunder's next game two days later, the rookie from Santa Clara moved into the starting lineup and hasn't moved since. Friday night, Williams figures to be in...
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Blown Out by No. 11 TCU
The Sooners' season hit a new low with Tuesday night's demolition at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Clayton News Daily
Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday. Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Against Minnesota, Green shot...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
SEC head coach salary rankings for 2023 season
I once read that no occupation in America has less job security than a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their fifth head coach since 2009. Florida’s is on its fourth. But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
Clayton News Daily
Bucks' Bobby Portis (knee, ankle) out at least 2 weeks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he deals with an MCL sprain in his right knee and a right ankle sprain, the team announced Wednesday. Portis has been ruled out for Wednesday night's game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. He left Monday night's 150-130...
Maryland coach's toddler goes viral after he shares big, exciting news with high school basketball team
Daniel Czerski, a 3-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland, eagerly told his father's basketball team some exciting news — he is officially potty training.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro...
247Sports
Bronny James could fit best at USC over Oregon, Ohio State per CBS Sports
The recruitment of Bronny James approaches its conclusion, as the Los Angeles Times recently reported that the 4-star combo guard plans his college decision for spring after the high school season ends. Ohio State, Oregon and USC are the three main schools from which the Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon will reportedly choose, and CBS Sports' Kyle Boone suggests the Trojans both are the best fit.
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on Friday
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was in the Kansas City area on Friday to check out 2024 four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague. This was first reported by On3’s Sean Callahan who confirmed the news following Rhule’s tweet.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Broncos part ways with interim HC Jerry Rosburg
Denver interim head coach Jerry Rosburg was let go by the Broncos on Wednesday, ending any chance of him being part of the new coaching staff, ESPN reported. The move comes amid the team's search for a new head coach. Rosburg led the Broncos to a 1-1 mark after the...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Mavs star Luka Doncic (ankle) is day-to-day
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is day-to-day after spraining his left ankle in Thursday night's victory against the Phoenix Suns, multiple outlets reported Friday. The 23-year-old guard, the NBA's second-leading scorer with 33.0 points per game, limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and did not return.
Badgers offer four-star tight end from Georgia
Wisconsin offered Caleb Odom, a four-star tight end from Georgia on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 205 pound class of 2024 athlete still has one more season with Carrollton High School before making the leap to the college level. The Badgers became the 19th Division 1 school to offer Odom, including Illinois...
No. 10 Longhorns Handle Oklahoma State in 2nd Half, Sweep Season Series
The Texas Longhorns swept the regular-season series with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday night at the Moody Center.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released
LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
