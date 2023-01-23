So far in the month of January, I have served a total of 30 civil papers. I also served two evictions, both at apartment complexes in the city of Jasper. Evictions can be dangerous; you have to be extremely careful. If you are going to rent your house or property to a tenant, the best thing to do is have them sign a background check form beforehand. I promise, you will have less problems.

JASPER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO