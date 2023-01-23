Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Tyler Dozier to perform at Jasper County Area Go-Texan BBQ Cook-off in Silsbee
Spurger country music artist Tyler Dozier will be performing Friday evening and George Dearborne will be performing Saturday evening at Honky Tonk Texas on the Highway 96 Loop in Silsbee as the venue hosts the Jasper County Area Go Texan BBQ Cook-off. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS. Fri, Jan 27th. 7:00pm –...
Beaumont, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Atascocita High School basketball team will have a game with Beaumont United on January 25, 2023, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
12newsnow.com
Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial grab crucial district wins
BEAUMONT, Texas — Wednesday night was full of high school sports following a stormy Tuesday that cause postponements and caused damage across Southeast Texas. In two of the biggest contests of the night the Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial defended their home courts in boys basketball action. The...
kjas.com
Roy Gene Arnold
Roy Eugene Arnold, age 58, native and resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul CME Church, CR 3068 – FM 1004 in Call. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
12newsnow.com
Kroger in Orange giving away free meals, accepting donations to help those impacted by storms
On Thursday, the Kroger in Orange is partnering with Zummo's to hand out food at 11 a.m. The first 1,000 people will be served a free meal.
kjas.com
Constable's Corner for Wed, Jan 25th, 2023
So far in the month of January, I have served a total of 30 civil papers. I also served two evictions, both at apartment complexes in the city of Jasper. Evictions can be dangerous; you have to be extremely careful. If you are going to rent your house or property to a tenant, the best thing to do is have them sign a background check form beforehand. I promise, you will have less problems.
kjas.com
Jasper Dawgs down the Lumberton Raiders
The Jasper Bulldogs basketball team began the second half of District 19 4A play with a 60 to 48 victory over the Lumberton Raiders. The Dawgs finished the first half of district play with a 3 and 3 record and sitting in 4th place in the district standings. The game against Lumberton began the home stretch towards the playoffs.
kjas.com
James Barclay
James Barclay, 73, of Hillister, Texas departed this life January 18, 2023. James Roosevelt Barclay was born on Aug 19, 1949, to the late Charles Rudolph Barclay and Etta Thelma McKindley Barclay. He was third in the line of eight children to this blessed union. He was preceded in death...
kjas.com
JJHS Student Council holding a Coat Drive
The Jasper Junior High School Student Council is holding a Coat Drive. Teacher Emily Matthews says the students are collecting donations of new or gently used jackets and plan to distribute them to those who can’t afford one. Mathews says you can drop them off at Jasper Junior High School through Tuesday, February 14th.
kjas.com
Texas Forest Service hands out trees to local residents
The Texas Forest Service was busy on Wednesday morning handing out trees to local residents. The TFS performs the service each year to promote the planting and growing of trees across the state. The seedlings were handed out in front of the Tractor Supply Store on Highway 190 here in...
kjas.com
Barbara Fruge Smith
Barbara Fruge Smith, 76, of Jasper, was called home Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born on March 7, 1946, in DeQuincy, Louisiana, to Clara Bell Rainwater and Joe Fruge. Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Richard “Gene” Smith; children, Jake Suchaneck; Richard Allen and his wife, Tonya; Rhonda Smith and her wife Misty Hodge; Richard Smith, Jr. and his wife, LiLi; Brandi Hammond and her husband, Devin; Michael Pipps; Gina Gonzales and her husband, Jose; and Sania Smith; fourteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank Morgan and Dean Fruge; and sister, Dianne Rabassa.
kjas.com
Taylor Leon Adams
Taylor Leon Adams, age 26, native and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on January 14, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
12newsnow.com
'Everything went numb' : Newton man grateful to be alive after being struck by lightning
Doctors at the hospital in Jasper were stunned to see Dean walking. They said since the lightning traveled through his body, he should've had a heart attack.
Beaumont mother who was paralyzed in brutal 2019 attack thanks Southeast Texas community for donations
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mother reached out for help after a brutal attack and was met with the love and support of the Southeast Texas community. "It's been very humbling to see people support me even though they don't really know me," Brittany Morris, a Beaumont mother, said.
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Jan 26th, 2023
Deaths – 201 (Was 201 on 01/19/23) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Jan 26th, 2023:. Brookeland – 3 (Was 2 on 01/19/23) Jasper – 10 (Was 12 on 01/19/23) Kirbyville – 6 (Was 6 on 01/19/23) Buna – 1 (Was 9 on 01/19/23)
kjas.com
Tommy Louis Rawls
Tommy Louis Rawls, age 67, native of Beaumont, TX, and resident of The Colony, TX, transitioned on January 16, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at McKinley Ave Baptist Church, 775 McKinley Ave., Beaumont, TX 77701. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Campground Cemetery in Jasper, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
kjas.com
Jacob McFarlin named Spurger Firefighter of the Year
Jacob McFarlin has been named the Spurger Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year, while several others were recognized for their many years of dedicated service to the department and their community. The honor came during the Spurger Fire Department’s First Annual Banquet & Recognition Night, which was held on Sunday.
kjas.com
Erma Lee Breed Minter
Erma Lee Breed Minter, age 81, resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Gateway Tabernacle, 22690 US 96 S in Kirbyville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
kjas.com
Idric Deshun Garrett
Idric Deshun Garrett “Buck”, age 41, native of Galveston, TX, and resident of Beaumont, TX, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Funeral Services...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Texas Couple runs from RV, jumps into watery ditch to escape tornado
A couple in Orange, Texas, say they “feel blessed to be alive” after they were forced to run from their RV and dive into a ditch to shelter as a tornado touched down nearby on Tuesday. The National Weather Service called the situation in Orange “life threatening”, and...
Comments / 0