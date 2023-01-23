ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022

Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Audi Activesphere EV: Is It a Coupe or Truck?

The Audi Activesphere concept blends four-door coupe styling with a retracting rear window for hauling bikes and gear, so is it really a pickup truck? The post Audi Activesphere EV: Is It a Coupe or Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Things U.S. News Doesn’t Like About the Tesla Model S

The 2023 Tesla Model S has a trim for serious range, and a trim for face-melting acceleration. However, the Model S has its issues, like its yoke wheel. The post 3 Things U.S. News Doesn’t Like About the Tesla Model S appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Tesla Model S is the Most Reliable EV According to iSeeCars

The 2023 Tesla Model S is very quick. Especially the Model S Plaid which is currently the quickest in the world, but what does that mean for reliability? Well thankfully the Model S is the most reliable electric vehicle on the road right now. The post 2023 Tesla Model S is the Most Reliable EV According to iSeeCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
