Crazy Drag Racer With More Than 6,100 HP Reportedly Breaks Hub Dyno Record
Mike Moran is the proud owner of what is being claimed to be the most powerful car ever to hit a hub dyno. Dyno runs are a great way to determine how much power your vehicle is producing at the wheels. But, on the rare occasion that you're packing too much muscle for a regular dynamometer, one has to resort to a hub dyno.
Mercedes-Benz CLA And Mercedes-AMG CLA Refined For 2024
Mercedes-Benz has lifted the lid on the updated CLA-Class, which arrives with tweaked styling, new technology, and, for the top AMG CLA 45, even more power than before. The most exciting development pertains to the feisty 45 S derivative, which now boasts 34 horsepower more than before. That brings the total power output up to 416 hp - a remarkable figure for a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine. Torque is now rated at 369 lb-ft. As a result, the small sedan can achieve the sprint from 0-60 mph in an estimated four seconds, continuing on to an electronically limited top speed of 167 mph.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Mercedes CLA Lands With More Digital Real-Estate And Extra Hybrid Power
Safer, better equipped, and more stylish: that’s the facelifted Mercedes CLA in a nutshell, though if you’re looking for huge upgrades you won’t find them here. Both the CLA Coupe and its Shooting Brake brother feature subtly revised styling that includes standard LED lights for the first time and a star-design grille, while the AMG 35 performance version gains the toothy Panamericana unit previously reserved for the top-dog 45.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America, there are years to avoid with common problems throughout those years. The post Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
Check Out These 15 Hot Deals at Harbor Freight
From floor jacks to air compressors and all the hand tools you could ever want, there's something for everyone in this week's hottest deals.
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Recycling Yard Hides Hundreds Of Classic Cars
Stop looking for rural farms and start hunting for your barn finds at the city dump!. If you watch some “barn find” classic car content online, you might be under the impression all the cool old cars that aren’t in the greatest condition are hidden away on rural farms in the Midwest. While there certainly are quite a few stashes like that, we ran across a video posted by Jerry Battaglia from a Long Island junk yard/recycling yard where hundreds are classic cars are hidden away from the public’s view.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Trumps The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 On All Counts
Love it or hate it, the Chinese motorcycle market is an interesting place. Sure, it’s ripe with obnoxious doppelgangers, but just like you find crucial metals in the otherwise unimportant soil, you can find some impressive motorcycles in there. A fitting example of the latter is the Benda Dark Flag (commonly known as BD500), a 500cc cruiser that trumps the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 on all counts. We recently checked it out in the flesh, and it left us impressed, at least in a first impression. Yes, we know Harley-Davidson fans will still pick the Iron any day, but the Benda is for everyone else who doesn’t mind healthy competition and is happy to see new motorcycles push the boundaries.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start
A new Ford recall includes nearly 400,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs. It is Ford's first recall of 2023 after leading all automakers in 2022. The post A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
Utah man tests limits of electric truck by towing 10,000lbs until it dies
A YouTuber in Utah documented his Rivian truck towing 10,000 pounds for 100 miles during the winter.
