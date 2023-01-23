ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche PCCM Launched with Apple CarPlay for 997 and 987 Boxster

Porsche has offered retrofitted infotainment for a few years, but recently they began offering the PCCM and PCCM plus for the 997 and 987. For $1300 and $1450 respectively, you can get Apple CarPlay in your older Porsche. The post Porsche PCCM Launched with Apple CarPlay for 997 and 987 Boxster appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for?

Lexus is the well-known luxury arm of Toyota and it has been around for decades. You may know the name of the brand well, but do you know what it stands for? The post What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best SUVs Under $30,000 From 2022

For affordable SUV shoppers, here are the five best SUV models you can get with a price tag under $30,000. The post 5 Best SUVs Under $30,000 From 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Tesla Model S is the Most Reliable EV According to iSeeCars

The 2023 Tesla Model S is very quick. Especially the Model S Plaid which is currently the quickest in the world, but what does that mean for reliability? Well thankfully the Model S is the most reliable electric vehicle on the road right now. The post 2023 Tesla Model S is the Most Reliable EV According to iSeeCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Audi Activesphere EV: Is It a Coupe or Truck?

The Audi Activesphere concept blends four-door coupe styling with a retracting rear window for hauling bikes and gear, so is it really a pickup truck? The post Audi Activesphere EV: Is It a Coupe or Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 5 Best Used SUVs of 2022

Here's a look at five affordable and reliable used SUV model options from 2022 to consider for your next ride. The post The 5 Best Used SUVs of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What is Anti-lag and How Does it Work?

The sounds of a rally car can be explained by the turbo technology they use. First taking place in racing during a Formula 1 race, anti-lag is a very distinct sound. But what is anti-lag for a turbocharger? The post What is Anti-lag and How Does it Work? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Edmunds

Car buyers find it difficult to make the best choice from the many SUVs on the market. Here are the best 2023 SUVs for car buyers to consider. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
