Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
One Injuried After Explosion On USC CampusWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Taste of Sicily – Bella Cucina
Enjoy a trip through Italy without ever leaving the Santa Clarita city limits! Bella Cucina is known for its reputation as the premiere destination for authentic Italian cuisine right here in our valley, and their menu options cater to every taste bud. In addition to appetizers, salads, pastas, sandwiches and more, they also offer the option to create your own pizza. They also feature a fully stocked bar and the expertise needed to figure out which wine will pair perfectly with your dish of the night. Give them a call today to make a reservation for dine-in: 661-263-1414.
Yoshiharu Ramen Coming to Garden Grove
A burgeoning local chain, Yoshiharu already operates nine locations around Southern California
From the humble taco to fine dining: 3 Northern California restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ 2023 list is out and California is well-represented, but you won’t have to drive very far to check out three of the locations. Clocking in at #66 is the West Coast Taco Bar, a food truck...
Panoringan: Where Locals Dine, with OC Baking Company’s Dean Kim
While I do my best to cover brand new as well as established restaurants, I’m reminded that there are many places that go overlooked for one reason or another. So to give a different perspective on the dining scene that is Orange County, I’m establishing a quarterly series of interviews with individuals in the community who share an appetite for good eats. I keep in touch with many of the people I research for a story, as they are often the catalyst for future topics. We share dining recommendations and, on occasion, break bread.
NBC Los Angeles
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
Luscious Dumplings Coming to Anaheim
Luscious Dumplings is already a major hit in Monrovia
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
tourcounsel.com
STC Anaheim GardenWalk | Shopping center in California
The STC Anaheim GardenWalk shopping center is a beautiful space that you will love to walk around. Since, it has a great line of stores designed for the whole family, an exquisite gastronomic offer, entertainment spaces, and much more. I recommend you visit it if you prefer outdoor environments. Featured...
Cassidy’s Corner Cafe Will Soon Open at The Hangar Food Hall
The cafe chain boasting handcrafted, homemade bagels and coffee has plans to take over a former coffee spot at Long Beach’s Hangar Food Hall
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tustin, CA
Enjoy a fantastic and unforgettable vacation in Tustin, California, without breaking the bank. Locals refer to Tustin as "the city of trees" due to its location in central Orange County, between Irvine and Santa Ana. It sits amidst verdant hills with breathtaking vistas of the Saddleback Mountains and the Pacific...
vegnews.com
Vegan Food Near Me: 16 Must-Try Spots in Orange County
Orange County occupies 42 miles of coastline in between the vegan mecca of Los Angeles and the more laid-back vibes of San Diego. It’s a largely suburban county that encompasses a handful of private and state college campuses, a hippy beach vibe, and just enough pretension to be worthy of its own reality show.
Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February
“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.
localemagazine.com
6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)
From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
orangecountytribune.com
Second body found in basin
For the second time in less than a week, a human body was found at the Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, firefighters received a call for medical aid at 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the area of Haster Street and Lampson Avenue. Firefighter...
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
foxla.com
Taste Test: Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie
Girl Scout cookie season is here! Good Day LA crew tries the new Raspberry Rally cookie from the Girl Scouts of Orange County.
foxla.com
Yelp ranks this LA restaurant 1st in its 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list
LOS ANGELES - California is no stranger to delicious foods from all different cultures. That's probably why it comes to no surprise that the Golden State dominated Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list. "From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list...
orangecountytribune.com
League hoops races heating up
The races for high school league basketball championships – and CIF-SS playoff spots – are entering the stretch run this week and next. Most teams have played half or more of their league schedules. Here’s an updated look at the races involving teams serving the communities of Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Stanton and Westminster. All records here are league only.
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
