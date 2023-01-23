ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
santaclaritamagazine.com

A Taste of Sicily – Bella Cucina

Enjoy a trip through Italy without ever leaving the Santa Clarita city limits! Bella Cucina is known for its reputation as the premiere destination for authentic Italian cuisine right here in our valley, and their menu options cater to every taste bud. In addition to appetizers, salads, pastas, sandwiches and more, they also offer the option to create your own pizza. They also feature a fully stocked bar and the expertise needed to figure out which wine will pair perfectly with your dish of the night. Give them a call today to make a reservation for dine-in: 661-263-1414.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Voice of OC

Panoringan: Where Locals Dine, with OC Baking Company’s Dean Kim

While I do my best to cover brand new as well as established restaurants, I’m reminded that there are many places that go overlooked for one reason or another. So to give a different perspective on the dining scene that is Orange County, I’m establishing a quarterly series of interviews with individuals in the community who share an appetite for good eats. I keep in touch with many of the people I research for a story, as they are often the catalyst for future topics. We share dining recommendations and, on occasion, break bread.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return

The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
GLENDORA, CA
tourcounsel.com

STC Anaheim GardenWalk | Shopping center in California

The STC Anaheim GardenWalk shopping center is a beautiful space that you will love to walk around. Since, it has a great line of stores designed for the whole family, an exquisite gastronomic offer, entertainment spaces, and much more. I recommend you visit it if you prefer outdoor environments. Featured...
ANAHEIM, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Tustin, CA

Enjoy a fantastic and unforgettable vacation in Tustin, California, without breaking the bank. Locals refer to Tustin as "the city of trees" due to its location in central Orange County, between Irvine and Santa Ana. It sits amidst verdant hills with breathtaking vistas of the Saddleback Mountains and the Pacific...
TUSTIN, CA
vegnews.com

Vegan Food Near Me: 16 Must-Try Spots in Orange County

Orange County occupies 42 miles of coastline in between the vegan mecca of Los Angeles and the more laid-back vibes of San Diego. It’s a largely suburban county that encompasses a handful of private and state college campuses, a hippy beach vibe, and just enough pretension to be worthy of its own reality show.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February

“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)

From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Second body found in basin

For the second time in less than a week, a human body was found at the Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, firefighters received a call for medical aid at 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the area of Haster Street and Lampson Avenue. Firefighter...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

League hoops races heating up

The races for high school league basketball championships – and CIF-SS playoff spots – are entering the stretch run this week and next. Most teams have played half or more of their league schedules. Here’s an updated look at the races involving teams serving the communities of Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Stanton and Westminster. All records here are league only.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy