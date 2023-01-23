Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
Jurors find Cody Fohrenkam guilty of murder in Deshaun Hill's killing
MINNEAPOLIS -- The jury has found a man guilty of two felony counts in the shooting death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High.Jurors deliberated for all of about an hour before reaching their guilty verdicts for 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam -- second-degree with intent but not premeditated, and second-degree murder while committing a felony.Hill was shot and killed on Feb. 9, 2022, when students were encouraged to leave school early and attend a demonstration following the police killing of Amir Locke. Hill had left school, and prosecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past him moments before gun...
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
boreal.org
Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.
18-year-old charged in fatal Minneapolis bus stop shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old from Minneapolis has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened near a bus stop last month.The shooting happened Dec. 21 near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury. He was later identified as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation. Video showed the suspect shooting Harding-Reyes in the head before fleeing. Officers used a K-9 to follow his path for several blocks.Investigators say...
YAHOO!
Charges: Two arrested after "pharmaceutical smorgasbord" found in van
Jan. 25—BUTTERFIELD — A Fairmont man and Butterfield woman face felony charges after sheriff's deputies reportedly found a "pharmaceutical smorgasbord" in their van in Watonwan County. Jeremiah Ray Weerts, 45, was recently charged with four felonies for drug possession, a misdemeanor for giving police a false name and...
18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing
An 18-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Derrick L. Harding-Reyes at a bus stop in south Minneapolis last month. Jose Cippirno Dominguez was charged Tuesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting at the bus shelter near the intersection of 24th Street South and Nicollet Avenue South, at the north end of Eat Street.
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
Officer shot in White Bear Lake; 33-year-old man taken into custody
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- An officer was shot overnight, and people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.Officers responded to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Karth Road at around 10 p.m. They say that the suspect shot the officer three times in the midsection. He was taken to the hospital. The officer was not named but was described as a "veteran officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department."Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect, but only after several hours of attempts to get him to leave the apartment. He was described as a 33-year-old man...
YAHOO!
Le Sueur woman, New Prague man charged with drug sales
Jan. 26—LE CENTER — A Le Sueur woman and New Prague man face felony drug sale charges related to an investigation by task force agents. Melissa Lyn Quast, 45, was charged with felony first-degree sale of controlled substances and felony second-degree drug possession Thursday in Le Sueur County District Court. Tate Jason Mikunda, 46, was charged with the same felonies along with a misdemeanor for driving after revocation.
Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting
A man in his 40s has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter report just after noon and 911 calls for gunfire in the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds....
Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit
Two burglary suspects led police on a chase north of the Twin Cities in a stolen pickup truck with a snow plow, and were eventually arrested after fleeing the smoking truck on foot. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 35-year-old St. Paul man and 36-year-old Pine City...
New Prague Times
Polka icon, Montgomery Police Officer Gordon Prochaska dies due to complications from COVID-19
Gordon Prochaska, age 71, passed away at his residence in Florence, Arizona, on Saturday, January 7, from complications of contracting COVID-19. Off-duty Montgomery Police Chief Nathan Hintz, Sergeant Pete Bulger, and Officer Mike Longbehn escorted Officer Gordon Prochaska’s body home to Montgomery from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Jan. 17.
fox9.com
Man dies at crime scene after daytime shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A midday shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday left one man dead in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. Officers responded shortly after noon for 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation reporting shots fired along Emerson Avenue North at North 22nd Avenue. At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
YAHOO!
Two men sentenced to prison for Rosedale Center carjacking
Two men have been sentenced in federal court for carjacking a woman at gunpoint at Rosedale Center in Roseville last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, of St. Paul, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, of Richfield, both had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking and were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court before Judge Wilhelmina Wright. Bell received 10 years in prison, while Piche was given three years and three months. Both also will be on supervised probation after their prison terms.
New murder charge filed after newborn died 9 days after mother fatally shot
A 32-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in Lakeville earlier this month faces a new murder charge in connection with the death of her newborn baby. Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged Donte Raphael McCray, of St. Louis Park, with two counts of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal and newborn Messiah Edward O'Neal.
Minnesota police officer shot by suspect involved in hours-long standoff that ended with robot tear gas
A Minnesota police officer was shot on Tuesday night while attempting to make an arrest, but is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.
kvsc.org
A Man Suspected Of Shooting Two Deputies in Winsted Is Dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says officers sent a robot and drones inside the...
fox9.com
Safety of Lyndale intersection questioned after woman seriously hurt in crash
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Nearly two weeks after a hit-and-run in Minneapolis that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, investigators have yet to find the driver responsible. The crash happened on Jan. 16 around 12:30 a.m. on Lyndale Avenue South and 26th Street West. Police believe the woman was standing...
Comments / 0