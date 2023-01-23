Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Washoe County Regional Animal Services seeking woman and dog possibly involved in attack
Washoe County Regional Animal Services is seeking information on a local woman and her dog who were reported to be involved in a dog attack to a person, resulting in severe injuries, at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday. Officials say Heather Brashear and her dog, Bandit are believed to...
2news.com
Crystal Peak Park Temporarily Closed
Washoe County says an arborist is scheduled to pick up the dangerous tree limbs on Feb. 10. Washoe County says an arborist is scheduled to complete cleanup on February 10.
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School
Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
2news.com
School Safety Concerns
The Washoe County School District tells us student behavior is one of the challenges they continue to deal with in the wake of the pandemic. Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible.
2news.com
RSV Cases Continue Downward Trend in Washoe County; COVID-19 Cases Remain Flat
The Washoe County Health District is reporting a continued decrease in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Washoe County, an improvement from record-setting case numbers the past two months, while cases of flu and COVID-19 remain steady. For the week of Jan. 15-21, the Health District reports 34 RSV cases...
2news.com
Health District: Residents Should Avoid Some Baked Goods from Happy Tiers Bakery
The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is issuing a Public Health Alert for residents who purchased or consumed baked products from Happy Tiers Bakery located in Incline Village. The bakery products were manufactured and produced without benefit of inspection and sold to residents in the surrounding areas. The baked goods...
