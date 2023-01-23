PSVR 2 launch title The Dark Pictures: Switchback delayed to March

Originally planned as one of the PSVR 2 launch games , The Dark Pictures: Switchback has been delayed a few weeks to give studio Supermassive more time for polishing.

Supermassive's VR spinoff of the narrative-focused Dark Pictures Anthology was originally set to launch alongside PSVR 2 on February 22, but in a statement shared to Twitter, the studio revealed that the game will now launch on March 16.

"It has always been our aim to release in the launch window of the new PlayStation VR2 headset," the statement reads, "but it is also massively important to us that you, the players, receive the most polished, terrifying experience possible when you strap in for your first ride in The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR."

The Dark Pictures: Switchback is a rail shooter where you buckle up on a horror-themed rollercoaster for a thrill ride through various locations from the first season of the series, which includes Man of Medan, Little Hope, House of Ashes, and The Devil in Me. The launch trailer says you'll have to "make your choice," so expect to still be making decisions that will inevitably put you and other characters' lives at risk. Switchback has a VR rail shooter's bones, but it looks like it's still a Supermassive game at heart.

Switchback is being published by Sony and isn't slated to release on any other platforms, so if you're eager to play it, you'll need to shell out the PSVR 2 price .

