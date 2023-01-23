ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

This Pokemon romhack is basically an all-new GBA RPG with modern combat and online features

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auSLt_0kOlNHFQ00

Pokemon Crown is a romhack that basically serves as an all-new medieval JRPG, reimagining classic Pokemon with new combat and catching mechanics.

Set in a medieval Pokemon region called Gueldar, Pokemon Crown puts you into the boots of a Pokemon trainer out to win the appropriately-named Crown League. As a romhack, this is essentially a conversion of Pokemon FireRed on the GBA, but it's been transformed into a whole new game, with an original region, new sprites, and refreshed UI.

But the biggest change in Crown is the new battle system. Drawing inspiration from games like Auto Chess and Teamfight Tactics, the traditional turn-based combat has been turned into an auto battler. You place your Pokemon on a grid and they automatically battle the enemy team - the strategy is in building your team and placing your creatures. There's even online PvP, which is particularly impressive for something that's technically still a GBA game.

A beta version of Pokemon Crown hit the project's Discord server two weeks ago, and it's been thoroughly impressing Pokemon fans and content creators since. There are plenty of Pokemon fangames and romhacks out there, but few as impressive as this, and official or not this is the most exciting Pokemon spin-off I've seen in a long time.

You can naturally play Pokemon Crown for free, which is a genuine deal compared to your $10,000 Pokemon Yellow options . US customs probably won't even destroy this one.

If you really want something to battle over, check out our ranking of the best Pokemon games .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Exclusive Freebie

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with yet another freebie, this time involving Fire Emblem Engage, the brand-new Fire Emblem game. Yesterday, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems released a brand new Fire Emblem game dubbed Fire Emblem Engage. It currently boasts an 82 on Metacritic, which is a strong score, but a bit lower than its predecessor, Fire Emblem Three Houses. That said, if you're enjoying the new Switch exclusive or are a Fire Emblem fan in general, and are also a Switch Online subscriber, you'll be happy to know new profile icons have been added featuring characters from the game.
ComicBook

Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch

A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
ComicBook

Fan Favorite Wii Game Coming to Nintendo Switch

Update: The game has been confirmed for North America and Europe and will be available this spring! Original story follows below. In 2008, Sting Entertainment released Dokapon Kingdom on Nintendo Wii. Combining RPG and party elements, the game quickly became a fan favorite. Players that missed out on the Wii game will get another chance on Nintendo Switch, as a remastered version titled Dokapon Kingdom: Connect has been revealed. Unlike the Wii version, Dokapon Kingdom: Connect will offer online play, allowing 2-4 players to compete. As of this writing, a release outside of Japan has not been announced, but as Nintendo Everything has pointed out, a rating for the game in Germany was discovered, so it seems likely the game will get a release elsewhere.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Try Iconic Game for Free

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- regardless of whether they are Expansion Pack owners -- can now play an iconic game, which usually costs $9.99, for free. The offer is not a free download, but a free trial. However, it's a trial for the full game, UNO, and lasts until January 29, giving you several days to get the UNO itch out of your system. That said, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to access this trial.
TechSpot

Pet fish commits credit card fraud on owner using a Nintendo Switch

Too funny: In a freak series of seemingly random events, a Switch owner's pet fish accessed his eShop account and added funds to it using his credit card. The crime was caught on video during an unsupervised live stream. Hundreds of viewers watched as the little fish stole their owner's identity while he was gone.
The Verge

Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
game-news24.com

By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well

The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
CNET

GoldenEye 007 Hits Nintendo Switch, Xbox on Friday

Load up your silenced PP7s and prime those remote mines: GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services this Friday, Jan. 27. The James Bond first-person shooter originally hit the N64 in 1997. Online multiplayer will be exclusive to the Switch release, the...
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
39K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy