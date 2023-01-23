ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Plymouth teen recovering from brain bleed motivated to give back

By Paul Burton
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2lVj_0kOlNFTy00

"He's definitely a miracle": Plymouth teen recovering from brain bleed motivated to give back 02:17

PLYMOUTH -- A Plymouth teen who fought to relearn how to walk and talk after a sudden brain bleed now hopes to help others.

John Brennan knows he's been given a second chance at life. "You should never say you hit rock bottom. There is always deeper you can go," Brennan laughed. He speaks from a very painful experience.

One week before his 14th birthday, he was studying in his room when he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

"I walked to the door and fell on my back, uncontrollably seizing," he said.

John was later diagnosed with Moyamoya, a rare cerebrovascular disorder caused by blocked arteries in the base of the brain.

"Even after the surgery he was only given a single-digit percent chance of surviving the first night," his mother Caroline said.

John had to learn how to walk, talk, and swallow all over again at Spaulding Rehab.

"When I got out of rehab I could only string together a few words at my best," he said.

John is now 17 and taking big steps toward improvement. He said the physiological toll the disease had on him was overwhelming but the prayers and support he received made all the difference.

Some even came as far as the International Space Station. "There was a female astronaut in the space station. I don't remember her name but we got words that prayers were being offered closer to heaven," Caroline said.

John now spends five days a week doing OT, PT, and speech therapy. He said this life-changing injury inspired him to give back to families at Spaulding Rehab going through a similar situation.

"I was trying to come from their kid's perspective. Treat them like you would on a normal day. Giving back to the community, the Spaulding community is priceless," he said.

John's goals now are to receive his GED, become an Eagle Scout, and go to college to study psychology.

"God is giving me a second chance at life. If you can dream it, you can do it," he said.

His parents couldn't be more pleased. "He's definitely a miracle," Caroline said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Murders of 2 children send shockwaves through Duxbury community

DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night.  Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children.  She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date.  For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers.  "Sometimes in life you just have to...
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Third child allegedly strangled by mother in Duxbury dies

DUXBURY - A third child who was allegedly strangled by his mother in Duxbury earlier this week has died. The Plymouth County District Attorney said 8-month-old Callan Clancy was pronounced dead at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday. Callan was found unconscious along with his 5-year-old sister Cora, and 3-year-old brother Dawson at their home on Summer Street  on Tuesday. Cora and Dawson were rushed to the hospital and died that night. The DA said the children were found "with obvious signs of trauma."Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling her three children before trying to take her own life at the...
DUXBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts

Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

2 children dead, mother and infant hospitalized after incident at Duxbury home

DUXBURY - Two children are dead and a third was rushed to the hospital after they were found unconscious at a Duxbury home Tuesday night. A woman, who had reportedly jumped out of a window, was also taken to the hospital.Police responded to 47 Summer Street at 6:11 p.m. A man who lives there got home and discovered the woman first, reporting an attempted suicide. Inside the home, police and firefighters found three children unconscious with "obvious signs of trauma."A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. An 8-month-old boy was taken to a Boston hospital by Medflight and is receiving treatment. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said everyone involved appears to be related. "This is an unimaginable senseless tragedy," Cruz said. Investigators are calling it a double death investigation and haven't identified a crime or a suspect. They were getting search warrants to get back inside the home.Cruz said the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Advocates urge mothers to seek help for postpartum psychosis

BOSTON - Karen Smith could never forget the joy, meeting her beautiful daughter exactly sixteen years ago. "When I held her, I was just so happy," the mother said, smiling. Pictures tell that happy story. "You would have never known, I was about to completely lose my mind," Karen said, looking at a photo of her with her newborn daughter. Months into motherhood, there were manic moments. The first, during a trip to Newport. "We were in one of the mansions looking at a painting and I started to tell my husband my daughter was the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'

“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Pembroke husband and wife develop popular beard care products

PEMBROKE - There's a small business in Pembroke, situated right on Route 53, that has a cult following internationally."I have not shaved all the way since 2012 when my son was born," says Nick Phelps, co-owner of Doctor Nick's Amazing Man Stuff.As you might have guessed from the looks of Nick, they specialize in beard care products."We make amazing stuff for amazing men," says Nick's wife and co-owner of the business, Jill Phelps. Their products have taken the skin care world by storm, with a product line featuring only all-natural ingredients and they're all hand-made. "From start to finish, we do...
PEMBROKE, MA
nbcboston.com

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
101K+
Followers
30K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy