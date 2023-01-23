ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CalSportsReport

Collin Morikawa Joins Tiger, Rory as Committed to Play in the TGL in 2024

By Jeff Faraudo
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mh59Z_0kOlN3yV00

The tech-driven virtual league featuring 18 top players is set to begin next January.

Collin Morikawa is the latest high-profile player to join the new TGL team golf league, which next January intends to debut a prime-time event that will work in partnership with the PGA Tour and fuses advanced tech with live action.

It’s a bit unclear what this will actually look like, but the TGL (The Golf League?) has Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as anchors and will play a 15-match regular season followed by semifinals and a championship match in two-hour TV windows on Monday nights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izEzB_0kOlN3yV00

Photo courtesy of the TGL

Each of six teams will consist of three players, so presumably every team will play each of the other five. They will play on what the TFL describes as “a data-rich virtual course" in a custom-built arena.

Because matches are played on Monday nights, they will not compete with the usual Thursday-through-Sunday PGA events.

Morikawa, the 25-year-old Cal grad, was announced along with Australian Adam Scott as the latest players to join the TGL. Besides Woods and McIlroy, others committed so far are Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

A two-time major champion, Morikawa said he’s intrigued by the opportunity to play in another team event.

“During my amateur and collegiate golf career, I loved team play and the added energy it brought to my game – especially in match play,” he said in the TGL’s news release on Monday. “That has only been elevated with the opportunities I have had to represent the U.S. in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, and I am looking forward to being a part of a TGL team next year as well.

“Beyond that, I think the design of TGL to provide sports fans the world’s best in a weekly, primetime golf competition, from start-to-end in only two hours, will appeal to a broader spectrum of casual golf fans and introduce our sport to younger fans.”

TMRW Sports co-founders Woods, McIlroy and founder and CEO Mike McCarley unveiled plans for TGL last August, promising “a high-tech, high-energy fan experience with fans sitting greenside.”

McCarley said TGL welcomes Morikawa and Scott to the field of talent that will participate.

“As we fill out the TGL roster, the additions of champions like Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott continues to fuel our momentum towards the launch of TGL,” he said. “The caliber of players Morikawa and Scott represent is indicative of the quality of competition we are striving to create within TGL. They both embrace what TGL can provide for fans, a short-form, elite competition in primetime where world-class players square off in team match play.”

Woods, in unveiling plans to TGL last summer, said he believes it can attract new fans by offering a distinctive new twist to the sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcCg6_0kOlN3yV00

Image courtesy of TGL

“TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future. Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports’ biggest events,” he said.

“As a big sports fan myself, I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports. We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you.

“It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf — and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans.”

Morikawa, who turned pro out of Cal in 2019, has won five times on the PGA tour, including the 2020 PGA Championship, and also 2021 British Open.

He is No. 8 in the current world rankings and now has career earnings exceeding $20 million.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Kyle Terada, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Rory's face when asked if he and Patrick Reed might 'mend bridges' is absolutely perfect. No notes.

If you thought the Brooks-Bryson saga was the most overblown saga in the history of golf sagas, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed's #TeeGate would like a word. It all started with a vage report that stated Reed had apparently thrown a tee in McIlroy's direction, possibly in disgust, after McIlroy had failed to acknowledge Reed's presence on the range at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Reed shook hands with McIlroy's caddie, Harry Diamond, and wished him a Happy New Year. When he attempted to do the same to McIlroy, who was squatted down and looking at the ground as he prepared to practice, McIlroy didn't appear to offer a glance. That's when Reed committed a more DISGUSTING ACT than Randy Moss' fake moon job at Lambeau by tossing a tee at the Northern Irishman. Video later emerged and it's just as "wait, that's it?" as you'd expect.
Golf Digest

This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed

Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy has great reponse to Patrick Reed over tee incident

Rory McIlroy had a great response Wednesday to the incident between him and Patrick Reed that drew attention. Reed approached McIlroy on the driving range ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic this week but was ignored by the current World No. 1 golfer. Reed then tossed a tee in McIlroy’s direction after being ignored. The... The post Rory McIlroy has great reponse to Patrick Reed over tee incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golf Digest

The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks

SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
SAN DIEGO, CA
BBC

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates

Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Announcement

For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Golf.com

The best place to store golf balls? One spot might surprise you

Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome. ***. Posing a question to the internet is like asking your Uber driver...
Golf Digest

Jack Burke Jr., the 1956 Masters champ, is turning 100 and still has plenty to say

Jack Burke Jr.’s voice, once commanding and direct, is softer these days. His answers to questions are less thunderous, his opinions have less of a hard edge, and his tough-love parables on golf and life are gentler. For this icon of American golf, there’s a reason for the slight transformation. On Sunday, Jan. 29, Burke will celebrate his 100th birthday. The oldest living Masters and PGA Championship winner has arrived at a place we would all like to be—at peace and satisfied.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Reed fares better than McIlroy after delayed start in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Patrick Reed fared better than Rory McIlroy after some pre-tournament friction as the Dubai Desert Classic got off to a wet start Thursday with only 11 players managing to finish their weather-affected first rounds. Play only began at the European tour event after...
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy