Daily Beast
‘GMA3’ Lovebirds Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Will Both Exit ABC News
The saga of GMA3 co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach appears to have reached its conclusion: The lovebird stars will exit ABC News, The Daily Beast has learned. TMZ first reported on Friday that an “extremely contentious” mediation over the pair’s office romance resulted in their departure, with Holmes and Robach receiving a payout of their remaining contracts. While the negotiations are still ongoing as of Friday afternoon, The Daily Beast has confirmed that the end result will, indeed, be that both GMA3 hosts will depart from the network.
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Daily Beast
Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed
A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
Trump Loses Access to Millions of Viewers Ahead of First Campaign Rally
Newsmax is often the only place on cable to view Trump rallies, netting them millions of viewers. How many will need to go elsewhere?
Daily Beast
Fox News Flips Out Over ‘Woke’ Xbox Because Everything Is Stupid
A day after M&M’s canceled their “spokescandies” amid pushback from Fox News hosts who no longer found them sexy, the conservative cable giant found its latest target for outrage: “woke” video game consoles with power-saving features. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that Xbox would offer...
Daily Beast
Jesse Watters’ Response to Classified Docs Searches: Just Destroy Them
Rather than abide by the law and submit to a search for classified documents, Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested Tuesday that elected officials should instead destroy any questionable documents altogether to avoid any implication of trouble. In a rare bipartisan moment, he even said that both President Joe Biden...
Daily Beast
After One Episode, ‘The Bachelor’ Already Has a Racism Scandal
Bachelor Nation will never know peace. We’re just one episode into The Bachelor Season 27, and Zach Shallcross’ frontrunner—24-year-old Texas native Greer Blitzer—is already apologizing for the franchise’s latest racism scandal. She posted her apology Tuesday via Instagram Stories, writing that she “used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween.”
