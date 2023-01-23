ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 4

Related
WJLA

Wednesday's rain and wintry mix ends with patchy fog

WASHINGTON (7News) — First Alert Weather is on Fog Alert for Wednesday evening as the storm system exits the region. Areas along and east of I-95 will see the thickest fog, with visibility less than a quarter of a mile. Allow extra time while driving and use low beam headlights.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

TIMELINE: Wintry weather moves out of DC, Maryland, Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — As a system that brought rain, wintry mix and snow to parts of the D.C. area Wednesday moves out of the region, fog rolls in. 7News First Alert Weather team is tracking the system. Now until 6 p.m. Rain tapering off across the area. Rainfall totals...
MARYLAND STATE
WDBJ7.com

Drier, breezy conditions return Thursday

Clouds and areas of drizzle will come to an end tonight. Areas of fog remain possible until the winds increase eroding away any trace of it late tonight. Lows will be in the mid/upper 30s. THURSDAY. Gusty winds and upslope snow showers will develop behind the departing system. Expect wind...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Wet Wednesday as DC snow drought continues

The D.C. area got a drenching Wednesday, but sidestepped a storm that brought some wet snow far north and west of the capital. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, D.C. saw just plain rain Wednesday. However, the rain-slickened roads did cause some travel woes. “Driving conditions are...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNT-TV

Wintry mess heads for mountains Wednesday, snow showers Thursday

Winter Weather Advisory: Pocahontas, southeast Fayette, Webster and southeast Nicholas counties from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Greenbrier County from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Wind Advisory: Tazewell and Mercer counties from 1 a.m. Wednesday to noon Wednesday. Tonight features increasing clouds and precipitation returning during the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday January 26, 2023

ASHE-WATAUGA-TAZEWELL-SMYTH-GRAYSON-MERCER-SUMMERS- THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA,. SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. .DAY ONE…THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. SNOW SHOWERS MAY PRODUCE UP TO AN INCH OF SNOW FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW. 3500 FEET IN ELEVATION…AND UP TO 3 INCHES OF SNOW FOR ELEVATIONS. ABOVE 3500...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Cold Rain Followed by Gusty Winds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a wintry mix of some snow and sleet Wednesday morning, it’s mainly a cold rainfall Thursday afternoon. Rain will exit to the east this evening. Gusty winds will be felt going into Thursday. A little cooler and more seasonable Friday. The pick day of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WBRE

How much snow will PA get on Wednesday’s storm?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm moves in Wednesday morning with snow developing across the Pennsylvania area. Snow may fall steadily and heavily at times starting between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon, which may cause some travel issues. By late afternoon/evening, the snow will change to a wintry […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJLA

DC ranks in top 5 places for tobacco control, Virginia among the bottom states

WASHINGTON (7News) — Report cards are in for how states are doing in preventing tobacco use, according to high standards of the American Lung Association. Washington, D.C. received some of the best marks in the 2023 State of Tobacco Control report, while Virginia ranks in some of the worst in the country. 7News Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez breaks down the grades.
VIRGINIA STATE
wmar2news

Say it ain't SNOW...

A few areas in Maryland received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday morning! In Carroll county, 1" of snow was measured in Westminster and a little under an inch of snow was recorded in Manchester. We have another round of potential wintry weather in store for Wednesday....
WESTMINSTER, MD
wvtf.org

Avian flu has been spreading among wild birds in Virginia for the past year

A second case of avian influenza H5N1 has been detected in Rockingham County in the Shenandoah Valley, according to agricultural officials. This is the second time the highly contagious strain of the virus has made it onto a commercial turkey farm in Virginia. But for the past year state wildlife officials have also seen vultures, eagles and hawks die from this strain of avian flu.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy