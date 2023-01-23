Read full article on original website
WJLA
DC Weather: Dry, breezy Friday ahead of a spring weekend & tracking arctic air next week
WASHINGTON (7News) — We are rounding out the work and school week dry and seasonably cool. High temperatures on Friday will top out in the mid-40s, which is seasonable for late January. It will be a bit breezy, at times, so plan for wind chills in the 20s Friday...
WJLA
Wednesday's rain and wintry mix ends with patchy fog
WASHINGTON (7News) — First Alert Weather is on Fog Alert for Wednesday evening as the storm system exits the region. Areas along and east of I-95 will see the thickest fog, with visibility less than a quarter of a mile. Allow extra time while driving and use low beam headlights.
WJLA
TIMELINE: Wintry weather moves out of DC, Maryland, Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — As a system that brought rain, wintry mix and snow to parts of the D.C. area Wednesday moves out of the region, fog rolls in. 7News First Alert Weather team is tracking the system. Now until 6 p.m. Rain tapering off across the area. Rainfall totals...
Experts from AAA Mid-Atlantic encourage drivers to prepare for the snow
This week, Marylanders saw a few flurries, currently, not much snow is expected to hit central Maryland, but AAA still wants drivers to be prepared.
WDBJ7.com
Drier, breezy conditions return Thursday
Clouds and areas of drizzle will come to an end tonight. Areas of fog remain possible until the winds increase eroding away any trace of it late tonight. Lows will be in the mid/upper 30s. THURSDAY. Gusty winds and upslope snow showers will develop behind the departing system. Expect wind...
WTOP
Wet Wednesday as DC snow drought continues
The D.C. area got a drenching Wednesday, but sidestepped a storm that brought some wet snow far north and west of the capital. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, D.C. saw just plain rain Wednesday. However, the rain-slickened roads did cause some travel woes. “Driving conditions are...
WVNT-TV
Wintry mess heads for mountains Wednesday, snow showers Thursday
Winter Weather Advisory: Pocahontas, southeast Fayette, Webster and southeast Nicholas counties from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Greenbrier County from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Wind Advisory: Tazewell and Mercer counties from 1 a.m. Wednesday to noon Wednesday. Tonight features increasing clouds and precipitation returning during the...
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday January 26, 2023
ASHE-WATAUGA-TAZEWELL-SMYTH-GRAYSON-MERCER-SUMMERS- THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA,. SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. .DAY ONE…THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. SNOW SHOWERS MAY PRODUCE UP TO AN INCH OF SNOW FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW. 3500 FEET IN ELEVATION…AND UP TO 3 INCHES OF SNOW FOR ELEVATIONS. ABOVE 3500...
NBC 29 News
Cold Rain Followed by Gusty Winds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a wintry mix of some snow and sleet Wednesday morning, it’s mainly a cold rainfall Thursday afternoon. Rain will exit to the east this evening. Gusty winds will be felt going into Thursday. A little cooler and more seasonable Friday. The pick day of...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Next weather-maker to bring hazardous mix of rain & snow to Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our next weather-maker is on its way and depending on its timing, track, and how much cold air stays involved, it could mean the first accumulating snow of the season for at least some of us. The timing on the reliable High Resolution Rapid Refresh Computer...
cardinalnews.org
Winter has been a shadow of itself in Southwest and Southside Virginia; might the groundhog see things differently?
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Groundhog Day arrives next week, when by tradition we let a rodent help us reassess the state of the current winter. But for many in Southwest and Southside...
Invasive species to deforestation: Virginia evaluates the state of the forest for 2022
Virginia's trees play a major role in benefiting our overall health by protecting the water supply and purifying the air. Because of this, the Virginia Department of Forestry evaluates the "State of the Forest" each year.
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
How much snow will PA get on Wednesday’s storm?
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm moves in Wednesday morning with snow developing across the Pennsylvania area. Snow may fall steadily and heavily at times starting between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon, which may cause some travel issues. By late afternoon/evening, the snow will change to a wintry […]
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
WJLA
DC ranks in top 5 places for tobacco control, Virginia among the bottom states
WASHINGTON (7News) — Report cards are in for how states are doing in preventing tobacco use, according to high standards of the American Lung Association. Washington, D.C. received some of the best marks in the 2023 State of Tobacco Control report, while Virginia ranks in some of the worst in the country. 7News Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez breaks down the grades.
WJLA
Metro to shorten wait time for Blue, Orange and Red Lines starting February
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro on Thursday announced plans to increase train frequency for commuters using the Blue, Blue + (Yellow Line replacement) and Orange lines starting in February. Beginning Feb. 7 -- Customers on the Blue, Blue + (Yellow Line replacement) and Orange lines will see trains every 12...
wmar2news
Say it ain't SNOW...
A few areas in Maryland received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday morning! In Carroll county, 1" of snow was measured in Westminster and a little under an inch of snow was recorded in Manchester. We have another round of potential wintry weather in store for Wednesday....
wvtf.org
Avian flu has been spreading among wild birds in Virginia for the past year
A second case of avian influenza H5N1 has been detected in Rockingham County in the Shenandoah Valley, according to agricultural officials. This is the second time the highly contagious strain of the virus has made it onto a commercial turkey farm in Virginia. But for the past year state wildlife officials have also seen vultures, eagles and hawks die from this strain of avian flu.
