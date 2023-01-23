Luke Rux and Jaden Denman medal at Sparta Invite for MGM wrestling
At the Sparta Invitational, two MGM wrestlers medaled as the team finished 11th with 78 points on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Luke Rux scored fourth at 170. Rux pinned (0:41) Dilon Hagen and won a 4-0 decision over Dane Luchterhand to advance to the semifinals. Rux lost a 7-6 decision to Devin Judd and forfeited the third-place match due to injury.
Jaden Denman wrestled to a fourth-place finish at 138. Denman won by pinfall (1:52) over Dalton Hagan and pinned (3:03) Xander Neal. Denman then lost by pinfall (1:52) to Preston Kratochvill in the semifinals before being pinned (5:27) in the third-place match by Connor Goorsky.
Chaston Dotzauer finished sixth at 106. Dotzauer lost by pinfall (0:56) to Kaleb Runde before winning by pinfall (0:32) against Uriyah Bowe in the consolation bracket. In the fifth-place match, Dotzauer lost a 6-0 decision to Preston Seebecker.
Xavier Denman wrestled sixth at 126. Denman won a 7-0 decision over Jace Kelnhofer before being pinned (1:19) by Luke Dux. In the consolation bracket, Denman won by pinfall (1:58) against Easton Rogstad and pinned (1:36) Joe Gianneschi to advance to the fifth-place match. In the fifth-place match, Denman lost a 4-2 decision to Trey Becker.
Brevid Roth finished sixth at 220. Roth pinned (5:30) Austen Sader before being pinned (1:10) by Zach Scherfield. In the consolation bracket, Roth won a 5-1 decision over Hayden Anderson and won a 9-0 major decision against John Rogers. In the fifth-place match, Roth lost a 6-5 decision against Dylan Elvaker to finish sixth.
Joel Karls scored seventh at 152, pinning (0:48) Karsen Gear before losing by pinfall (1:00) to Caleb Dennee. In the consolation bracket, Karls won a 16-1 technical fall over Dawson Dregne before losing a 10-1 major decision against Jayden Zimbauer. In the seventh-place match, Karls pinned (2:31) Gunar Koxlien to win the match.
Quran Dunne-Morgan competed at 132, losing by pinfall (0:57) to Reid Sawyer and by pinfall (2:43) to Caiden O’Kelly. Tiesto Noun-Haas wrestled at 160, losing by pinfall (0:42) to Jakob Luchterhand and by pinfall (0:51) to Blaine Primmer.
Blare Wood wrestled at 145, winning the first-round match by pinfall (1:58) against Tristan Merchant. Wood was then pinned (1:16) by Jackson Whitney, moving Wood to the consolation bracket. Wood was then pinned (3:55) by Colton Koxlien.
Grant Arcand competed at 195, scoring a pinfall (5:02) over Braxton Kauth. Arcand was then pinned (0:51) by Preston Wampler and lost by pinfall (0:48) to Alex Mccune.
Fort Atkinson 51, MGM 27
The Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling co-op won a total of five matches in a 51-27 loss to Fort Atkinson at Fort Atkinson High School on Friday, Jan. 20.
Tiesto Noun-Haas won by pinfall (1:04) at 160 against Gracyn Heine and Brevid Roth pinned (3:59) Eliel Acosta at 220. Xavier Denman won a 4-2 decision against Noah Worwath at 126, while MGM earned forfeits at 182 and 113.
Fort Atkinson earned forfeits at 285 and 120. Aiden Worden won a 4-3 decision against Luke Rux at 170, Rocco Foelker pinned (3:29) Grant Arcand at 195 and Caleb Horwath pinned (1:34) Chaston Dotzauer at 106.
Robert Wildenauer pinned (3:59) Quran Dunne-Morgan at 132, Ethan Bilau pinned (3:14) Jaden Denman at 138, Louden Goutcher won a 4-1 decision against Blare Wood at 145 and Rayhan Lopez won a 4-2 decision against Joel Karls at 152.
