Cornell Daily Sun
Freshmen’s First Winter: A Culture Shock for Students From Warm Climates
Although seasoned Cornellians have learned to manage Ithaca’s winters, freshmen from warm climates are learning to navigate the snow and freezing temperatures for the first time — some students expressed excitement to engage in winter activities, while others miss their hometowns’ warm weather. Ellie Gardner ’26 lives...
Cornell Daily Sun
Winter Sports Organizations Aim to Engage Cornellians in Cold-Weather Activities
As snow falls and temperatures sit below freezing, winter sports organizations and facilities across Cornell and the greater Ithaca area hope to engage Cornellians in cold-weather activities. Julia Forte ’24 and Tory Watnick ’23, co-captains of the Cornell University Figure Skating Club, said they hope to involve the Cornell community...
Cornell Daily Sun
Collegetown Restaurants Return to Business as Usual after Cornell Winter Break
As winter break came to an end and classes began Jan. 22, Cornell students brought life back to the dorms, libraries and classrooms that had been vacant over the holiday season. For many Collegetown restaurants, this means a return to business as usual — a vital part of the year that keeps the doors of these establishments open.
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Project Team Members Reflect on Problem-Solving, Leadership
Even as undergraduate students, Cornell project team members are already solving complex real-world problems, such as engineering cancer-killing bacteria or developing sustainable irrigation for Tanzanian farmers. Cornell Engineering currently backs 34 project teams, comprising nearly 1,400 total students. Members hail from all seven of Cornell’s undergraduate colleges, with majors including...
Cornell Daily Sun
Ithaca Bikeshare – A Comprehensive Guide to Ithaca’s Newest Transportation Option
In November, the Center for Community Transportation launched Ithaca Bikeshare, a nonprofit, community-owned program that provides cost-effective and easy-to-use transportation in the form of electric bikes. “Whether you’re heading to work, meeting friends for dinner or exploring Ithaca, Ithaca Bikeshare offers a convenient, fun and healthy way to experience the...
Cornell Daily Sun
Ithaca’s Landmark Preservation Committee Discusses Arts Quad Improvements in Monthly Meeting
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Ithaca Preservation Committee held their first meeting of the year to discuss improved lighting on Cornell’s Arts Quad, the enclosure of a porch at 711 East Seneca St. and the expansion of the Argos Inn. David Cutter, Cornell University’s landscape architect, brought forth the...
Cornell Daily Sun
Curtains are Set to Close on the Ithaca Mall Regal Cinema
Regal Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 is set to turn off its projectors in the coming weeks after its parent company Cineworld announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, according to a report by Business Insider. On Jan. 17, Cineworld detailed its plan to reject the leases of...
Cornell Daily Sun
Heartbreak Feels Good in a Place Like This: An Obituary for the Regal Cinemas in Ithaca
The Regal Cinema, “scheduled to close imminently” due to bankruptcy, embodied the worn-down, gaudy movie theater that somehow exists in every U.S. city. For those reasons, I will mourn it deeply. The Cornell Cinema and Cinepolis are great movie houses, but that’s the problem: They’re unique, they’re art-house...
Cornell Daily Sun
Women’s Basketball Falls to Ivy Rivals Over Break
Over the winter break, women’s basketball (8-11, 1-5 Ivy) closed out their non-conference matchups and began Ivy play in January. “When you hit conference games, you understand personnel a little bit more and you play the [same] teams year in and year out. […] We were able to see the tendencies of what the team is doing, but we’re still pretty young,” said head coach Dayna Smith about the start of conference play.
Cornell Daily Sun
Women’s Tennis Drops Both Contests in the Season’s Opening Weekend
Women’s tennis has gotten off to a slow start this year, losing its first two matches this past weekend. The Red (0-2) faced off against Boston University (1-1) on Saturday, falling 5-2. The team then had a quick turn around, hosting the New Jersey Institute of Technology (1-1) in a tight 4-3 loss.
