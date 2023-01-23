Over the winter break, women’s basketball (8-11, 1-5 Ivy) closed out their non-conference matchups and began Ivy play in January. “When you hit conference games, you understand personnel a little bit more and you play the [same] teams year in and year out. […] We were able to see the tendencies of what the team is doing, but we’re still pretty young,” said head coach Dayna Smith about the start of conference play.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO