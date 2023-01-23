Amongst the winter’s rain and snow, Spring 2023 transfer students have embarked on their first semester at Cornell, with instruction having begun on Jan. 23. According to Shawn Felton, Executive Director of Undergraduate Admissions, 72 new transfer students matriculated out of 584 applications for Spring 2023. Colleges with new enrolling transfers include the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, the College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Industrial and Labor Relations, the S.C. Johnson College of Business, and the College of Architecture, Art and Planning.

