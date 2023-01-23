Read full article on original website
Related
Cornell Daily Sun
Students Discover Summer Research Opportunities Around the World
Even as inches of snow cover the ground, many Cornell students are already preparing to apply for summer research spots with labs and universities across the country. Through summer research, students typically design and implement their own graduate-level research with faculty guidance. Most programs run for eight to ten weeks.
Cornell Daily Sun
Freshmen’s First Winter: A Culture Shock for Students From Warm Climates
Although seasoned Cornellians have learned to manage Ithaca’s winters, freshmen from warm climates are learning to navigate the snow and freezing temperatures for the first time — some students expressed excitement to engage in winter activities, while others miss their hometowns’ warm weather. Ellie Gardner ’26 lives...
Cornell Daily Sun
Spring Transfers Start Cornell Journey Mid-Year and Prepare for Challenges Ahead
Amongst the winter’s rain and snow, Spring 2023 transfer students have embarked on their first semester at Cornell, with instruction having begun on Jan. 23. According to Shawn Felton, Executive Director of Undergraduate Admissions, 72 new transfer students matriculated out of 584 applications for Spring 2023. Colleges with new enrolling transfers include the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, the College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Industrial and Labor Relations, the S.C. Johnson College of Business, and the College of Architecture, Art and Planning.
Comments / 0