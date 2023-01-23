ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sykesville, MD

Inmate Back In Custody After Escaping From Minimum Security State-Run Facility In Sykesville

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mkb2P_0kOlLQ1900
Jeremiah Ballard Photo Credit: Sykesville Police Department

An escaped inmate from a state-run facility in Maryland is back in custody and faces new charges.

Jeremiah Ballard, 29, was tracked down and arrested at the Vista Garden Shopping Center in Upper Marlboro on Monday, Jan. 23, four days after he went on the run from the Central Laundry Facility in Sykesville, officials announced.

According to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Ballard - who was serving five years in minimum security for theft and assault offenses, now faces escape and additional charges.

His escape led to a temporary lockdown at nearby Sykesville Middle School on Thursday afternoon as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

