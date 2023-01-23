ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs4indy.com

Conviction rates in Marion County

The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD 2022 homicide clearance rate at 35%

INDIANAPOLIS — Just-released data from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows homicide detectives cleared 35% of last year’s killings in the year that they were committed. Though the calendar rolled over less than a month ago, IMPD’s pursuit of 2022 killers continued. ”There have been six 2022...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Death investigation on east side

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion County prosecutors bouncing back to score courtroom victories in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID pandemic shut down of Indianapolis courtrooms in 2020 combined with the move last year to a new courthouse and a talent drain that saw veteran prosecutors leave their posts along with increased juror demands to overcome the standard of reasonable doubt to cast guilty verdicts led to a rebooting of the Marion County criminal justice system over the past couple years.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 3-month-old abducted girl from Indianapolis found safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3-month-old girl first reported on Tuesday as being abducted was found safe Wednesday, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first alerted the public to the abduction of La’Lani Peaches on Tuesday night, and an Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning in the case.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigating body found on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a man found dead early Thursday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called for the sound of gunfire at an east side neighborhood at around 12:20 a.m. Officers located tracks in the back of a residence in the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street, but did not locate anyone.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Woman Shot & Killed on Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on reports of a death investigation. That is at the Village at Mill Crossing apartments.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Checking in with Hendricks County EMA

We check in with Hendricks County EMA about current road conditions. We check in with Hendricks County EMA about current road conditions. Indiana lieutenant governor testifies during hearing …. Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch joined several other Hoosiers Thursday who testified before the Senate Appropriations committee, urging them to pass...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Baby from abduction is safe, non-custodial parent in custody

UPDATE (1/25/2023): IMPD confirms the 3-month-old child has been located and is safe. Lawrence Whitsitt is in police custody. Police thanked the public for their assistance in this case. ———————————– INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a father who has abducted a 3-month-old child he does not have […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate. 50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman found dead inside car on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound on the city’s northeast side on Wednesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to Villages at the Mill Crossing in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, not far from Sherman Drive and 38th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

