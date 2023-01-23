Read full article on original website
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Conviction rates in Marion County
The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
IMPD 2022 homicide clearance rate at 35%
INDIANAPOLIS — Just-released data from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows homicide detectives cleared 35% of last year’s killings in the year that they were committed. Though the calendar rolled over less than a month ago, IMPD’s pursuit of 2022 killers continued. ”There have been six 2022...
Death investigation on east side
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
Marion County prosecutors bouncing back to score courtroom victories in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID pandemic shut down of Indianapolis courtrooms in 2020 combined with the move last year to a new courthouse and a talent drain that saw veteran prosecutors leave their posts along with increased juror demands to overcome the standard of reasonable doubt to cast guilty verdicts led to a rebooting of the Marion County criminal justice system over the past couple years.
IMPD: 3-month-old abducted girl from Indianapolis found safe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3-month-old girl first reported on Tuesday as being abducted was found safe Wednesday, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first alerted the public to the abduction of La’Lani Peaches on Tuesday night, and an Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning in the case.
IMPD investigating pair of homicides in the span of 9 hours that left man, woman dead
INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman are dead following a pair of homicides over the span of nine hours in Indianapolis. Just after midnight, IMPD officers found 23-year-old Jaylin Smith shot to death with a gun next to his body in a neighborhood near 38th and Post. One neighbor...
IMPD investigating body found on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a man found dead early Thursday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called for the sound of gunfire at an east side neighborhood at around 12:20 a.m. Officers located tracks in the back of a residence in the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street, but did not locate anyone.
Woman Shot & Killed on Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on reports of a death investigation. That is at the Village at Mill Crossing apartments.
Indy police investigating abduction of a child by a non-custodial parent
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a father who has abducted a 3-month-old child he does not have custody of. According to IMPD, missing person detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating Lawrence Whitsitt, a man, and a 3-month-old child.
Tracks in the snow, blood trail lead police man's body on Indy's far eastside
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street around 12:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested after IMPD finds drugs, $8k in cash, stolen gun at home
INDIANAPOLIS — An accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested this week following a police raid on Indy’s near east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home. The...
Rally against Asian hate held in support of IU Bloomington student stabbed early January
INDIANAPOLIS – The city of Columbus came together for a rally in support of the Asian community. The event comes after an 18-year-old IU Bloomington student was stabbed in the head earlier this month. Court documents say the crime was racially motivated. “ I ask you to check your...
Checking in with Hendricks County EMA
We check in with Hendricks County EMA about current road conditions. We check in with Hendricks County EMA about current road conditions. Indiana lieutenant governor testifies during hearing …. Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch joined several other Hoosiers Thursday who testified before the Senate Appropriations committee, urging them to pass...
Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
IMPD: Baby from abduction is safe, non-custodial parent in custody
UPDATE (1/25/2023): IMPD confirms the 3-month-old child has been located and is safe. Lawrence Whitsitt is in police custody. Police thanked the public for their assistance in this case. ———————————– INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a father who has abducted a 3-month-old child he does not have […]
Docs: IMPD finds decomposing body after man confesses to stabbing boyfriend
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was found guilty of murder more than two years after he sought out officers and confessed to stabbing his boyfriend to death, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Dewayne Edward Patterson, age 64, was convicted in the 2020 murder of John Patton.
County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate. 50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.
4th suspect in Brownsburg student's death found not guilty
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A teen was found not guilty on all charges in the 2020 murder of another teen in broad daylight in Brownsburg. Jeremy Perez was found not guilty Tuesday of murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness. Perez was the first and only of the...
Indiana lawmakers consider program that sends free books to young children
Woman found dead inside car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound on the city’s northeast side on Wednesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to Villages at the Mill Crossing in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, not far from Sherman Drive and 38th Street.
