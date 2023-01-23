Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Fox 59
Death investigation underway in Indianapolis
IMPD said a body was found with a gunshot wound on the city's northeast side. IMPD said a body was found with a gunshot wound on the city's northeast side. IMPD investigating pair of homicides in the span …. A man and woman are dead following a pair of homicides...
cbs4indy.com
Conviction rates in Marion County
The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD 2022 homicide clearance rate at 35%
INDIANAPOLIS — Just-released data from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows homicide detectives cleared 35% of last year’s killings in the year that they were committed. Though the calendar rolled over less than a month ago, IMPD’s pursuit of 2022 killers continued. ”There have been six 2022...
Indianapolis Recorder
Here’s who has filed to run for mayor of Indianapolis
Eight people have filed to run for mayor of Indianapolis as of Jan. 20 ahead of the May primary. The list of candidates includes six Democrats and two Republicans. Candidates have until Feb. 3 to file. As part of the Recorder’s ongoing coverage of the mayoral race, we have compiled...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmakers consider program that sends free books to young children
cbs4indy.com
Experts recommend reading to children as early as possible
cbs4indy.com
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include:. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch. 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180. Greenwood, IN 46143. Ascension Medical Group St....
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis surgeon’s medical license suspended for 90 days
INDIANAPOLIS — “I treat all patients like family members,” said Dr. Scott Mimms to the Indiana Medical Licensing Board Thursday afternoon. The hearing amounts to an emergency review. Just last Friday, a petition was summitted to the licensing board questioning Mimms’ fitness to practice medicine, calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to the public.
Man sentenced for murder at northwest Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Merrillville will serve 55 years for murder in a 2021 deadly shooting at a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis. On March 30, 2021, officers were called to a gas station near 71st Street and Georgetown Road about a shooting. Investigators arrested...
cbs4indy.com
Marion County prosecutors bouncing back to score courtroom victories in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID pandemic shut down of Indianapolis courtrooms in 2020 combined with the move last year to a new courthouse and a talent drain that saw veteran prosecutors leave their posts along with increased juror demands to overcome the standard of reasonable doubt to cast guilty verdicts led to a rebooting of the Marion County criminal justice system over the past couple years.
cbs4indy.com
Woman dead in shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Indy’s northeast side on Friday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called just before 4 p.m. to a home located near the intersection of 96th Street and Village Way. Officers reported finding...
CRIME MAPPING: What parts of Indianapolis saw the most homicides in 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — While Indianapolis saw a decrease in homicides in 2022, police continue to push for fewer homicides and violent crimes In 2022, 226 people lost their lives in a homicide in Indianapolis. This is a decrease of 45 homicides from 2021 when Indianapolis set a new record for homicides. ”Criminal homicides were down about […]
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating pair of homicides in the span of 9 hours that left man, woman dead
INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman are dead following a pair of homicides over the span of nine hours in Indianapolis. Just after midnight, IMPD officers found 23-year-old Jaylin Smith shot to death with a gun next to his body in a neighborhood near 38th and Post. One neighbor...
Fox 59
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating body found on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a man found dead early Thursday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called for the sound of gunfire at an east side neighborhood at around 12:20 a.m. Officers located tracks in the back of a residence in the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street, but did not locate anyone.
Docs: IMPD finds decomposing body after man confesses to stabbing boyfriend
Dewayne Edward Patterson, age 64, was convicted in the 2020 murder of John Patton.
