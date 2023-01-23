ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Death investigation underway in Indianapolis

IMPD said a body was found with a gunshot wound on the city's northeast side. IMPD said a body was found with a gunshot wound on the city's northeast side. IMPD investigating pair of homicides in the span …. A man and woman are dead following a pair of homicides...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Conviction rates in Marion County

The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD 2022 homicide clearance rate at 35%

INDIANAPOLIS — Just-released data from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows homicide detectives cleared 35% of last year’s killings in the year that they were committed. Though the calendar rolled over less than a month ago, IMPD’s pursuit of 2022 killers continued. ”There have been six 2022...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Here’s who has filed to run for mayor of Indianapolis

Eight people have filed to run for mayor of Indianapolis as of Jan. 20 ahead of the May primary. The list of candidates includes six Democrats and two Republicans. Candidates have until Feb. 3 to file. As part of the Recorder’s ongoing coverage of the mayoral race, we have compiled...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Experts recommend reading to children as early as possible

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include:. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch. 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180. Greenwood, IN 46143. Ascension Medical Group St....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis surgeon’s medical license suspended for 90 days

INDIANAPOLIS — “I treat all patients like family members,” said Dr. Scott Mimms to the Indiana Medical Licensing Board Thursday afternoon. The hearing amounts to an emergency review. Just last Friday, a petition was summitted to the licensing board questioning Mimms’ fitness to practice medicine, calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to the public.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion County prosecutors bouncing back to score courtroom victories in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID pandemic shut down of Indianapolis courtrooms in 2020 combined with the move last year to a new courthouse and a talent drain that saw veteran prosecutors leave their posts along with increased juror demands to overcome the standard of reasonable doubt to cast guilty verdicts led to a rebooting of the Marion County criminal justice system over the past couple years.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman dead in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Indy’s northeast side on Friday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called just before 4 p.m. to a home located near the intersection of 96th Street and Village Way. Officers reported finding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigating body found on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a man found dead early Thursday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called for the sound of gunfire at an east side neighborhood at around 12:20 a.m. Officers located tracks in the back of a residence in the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street, but did not locate anyone.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

