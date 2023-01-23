Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Best Dallas Buffet OptionsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Indie Dallas coffee shop chain unveils modern new location in Uptown
Beloved indie Dallas coffee shop White Rock Coffee has opened its newest location. The chain founded in 2005 by husband-and-wife Bob and Nancy Baker has softly opened its shop in Uptown Dallas at the Rosewood Court office tower.Located at 2101 Cedar Springs Rd. #130, between Ocean Prime and Flower Child, the shop will serve coffee, pastries, lunches, and treats to tenants and the surrounding community. It'll mark its official opening on Tuesday January 31.This is the sixth for the small chain, joining the original in Lake Highlands, plus Lakewood Express/drive-thru, Preston Royal, Preston Center, and University Park.The company had been...
Best Dallas Buffet Options
We have been asked to write a list of the best buffets in Dallas and initially that seems like a dreadful task, but once we pulled off the ugly layers of the buffet onion, we were shocked at how many lovely experiences could be found. The very best way to run a buffet situation is to keep it fresh, clean and with an unusual variety to keep guest’s interest. In the case of the Indian food buffet, it makes for an excellent canvass to bring newcomers to the cuisine with the ability to instantly sample a variety of dishes and spark an interest that may not have formerly been there.
New drink shop in North Dallas has kava, coffee, and vegan treats
An unusual drink shop with many interesting extras is coming to North Dallas: Called Kava Culture, it's part of a Florida-based chain, opening a location at 14856 Preston Rd. #212, in Pepper Square, next to Trader Joe’s, in a space that was previously a Smallcakes cupcake shop. According to owner/franchisee David Darrigan, it'll open in late March. Kava Culture is named for kava, a root from the South Pacific Islands with an earthy taste that's embraced by fans for its relaxing and mood-enhancing powers. It's been used as an herbal dietary supplement for decades for relaxation and to combat sleeplessness, menopausal symptoms,...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
Dallas Observer
Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas
Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in Town
The restaurant chain Hooters started its own segment of the food industry. For a few decades, the chain had incredible success, expanding throughout the country. However, in recent years, Hooters has become all but extinct, closing up shops in just about every market. However, that doesn’t mean the segment of the restaurant industry is following suit. Other restaurants that have found ways to evolve and grow, continue to thrive. That includes one restaurant chain here in metro Phoenix that, in two months, will be adding an all-new location to the mix.
Speakeasy with secret red phone booth entry is dialing into The Colony
A speakeasy bar concept from Atlanta that's been plotting a DFW location for a couple of years is inching closer to reality. Called Red Phone Booth, it'll open in the Grotto at Grandscape, at 5774 Grandscape Blvd. #100 in The Colony, and a release says it's coming in March.Red Phone Booth features old-school Prohibition-style cocktails, cigars, and small plates. It's owned and operated by Stephen de Haan with actor/whiskey and cigar enthusiast Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead, Band of Brothers, Clarice and The Kids Are Alright).The Grandscape location was originally forecast to open in 2021, back when speakeasy bars...
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas Burger
There is a place, a hidden place, where you can find cold beer, great burgers and incredible live music. This is the place many know as Lee Harvey’s. In its own compound surrounded by barbed wire and a double gate to prevent happy pets from either getting in, or escaping, you will find nothing but great camaraderie and smiles at this hot spot in the Cedars area of Dallas.
Save the date for these 13 must-attend Dallas galas and luncheons of spring 2023
With the busy holiday season behind us, it's time to start looking forward to all the bounties of spring. And in Dallas, that means not just wildflowers and baseball, but all the glitzy galas and lavish luncheons that benefit beloved nonprofits. This season sees a coterie of Hollywood and Broadway stars as event headliners - Nicole Kidman, Rob Lowe, and Patti Lupone among them. Art Ball has become an even more exclusive black-tie gala, and Mad Hatter's has reformatted from a tea party to a luncheon - with the most majestic theme yet. Here are the dates and events to...
Event celebrating Dallas' Braniff Airways a must for fashion & flying buffs
Dallas' original hometown airline is having a moment: Braniff International will celebrate its 95th anniversary with an event that promises to be a must for fashion and airline buffs alike.Called The Braniff Style Tour & Fashion Show, it'll take place on March 11 at the Alexander Mansion, with David Preziosi, Braniff Airways Foundation Board Member and Executive Director of Texas Historical Foundation, presenting a program on what a release calls one of the most revolutionary airlines in history. The event will include lunch and a mini fashion show featuring Braniff’s epochal flight attendant uniforms created by haute couture fashion designers Emilio...
Multiple people injured after SUV drives into Dallas restaurant
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were injured after an SUV drove into a restaurant in far north Dallas Thursday night. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the accident at 8:33 p.m. at Speranza Italian Restaurant, located at 18204 Preston Road.DFR said the Urban Search and Rescue team was also dispatched, but they were disregarded after they determined none of the building's structural supports were damaged. When CBS 11 arrived at the scene, the SUV was located near the entrance, which was damaged.Multiple people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and four people were taken to local hospitals, DFR said. Their injuries and conditions are unknown.There is no information on the condition of the driver or how the SUV ended up in the restaurant.
dmagazine.com
Dallas Will Soon Have Smittox Brewing, One of the First Black-Owned Breweries in North Texas
Kuumba Smith thinks he got into the brewing game a little later than he should have. When he brewed his first batch of beer in 2013, he was 35 years old. He watched his friends brew a few times and wondered if he could do it, too. Smith, who goes...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Sub sandwich chain Capriotti's opens new DFW location in Flower Mound
The subs have landed in Flower Mound: Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for cheesesteaks, turkey subs, and more sandwich have opened a location in Flower Mound at 801 International Pkwy. #530.Founded in Wilmington, Delaware in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is known for its array of sandwiches including:The Bobbie, made with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayothe Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslawthe cheesesteak, made with steak, chicken, or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppersOther menu items include cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, plus salads.According to their website, the chain was...
CandysDirt.com
Midcentury Fans Will Love This Oak Cliff ‘70s Lovely
Midcentury modern architecture is one of the most iconic aesthetics in the history of American homes and these days, we can’t get enough of it. These incredible houses are defined by clean lines, minimalist design, oversized windows, and open interiors where fun meets functionality. So, it’s exciting to see a gorgeous midcentury marvel hit the market (even if it’s not technically midcentury-built.)
12 Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. A dozen Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants have been included in both national and regional categories.Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant.The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. DALLASDallas nominees include:Outstanding Chef: Junior Borges, MeridianOutstanding Restaurant: LuciaBest New Restaurant: Restaurant BeatriceBest New Restaurant: TatsuOutstanding Bakery: La Casita BakeshopOutstanding Bakery: Kuluntu BakeryBest Chef: Texas nominees include:Reyna Duong, Sandwich HagOlivia López and Jonathan Percival, Molino OlōyōAnastacia Quiñones-Pittman, JoséRegino Rojas, Revolver Taco LoungeFort WorthFort Worth nominees include:Best New Restaurant: Don ArtemioBest Chef: Texas nominees Jalen Heard, Lane Milne, and Jonny White, Goldee's BarbecueElsewhere in Texas, Houston boasts 10 nominees, San Antonio has seven, and Austin has six.Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 29. The Foundation will reveal its winners at an awards ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 27-29
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, January 27. Pretty Woman: The Musical...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: An East Dallas Duplex with Lots of Potential
The stately home at 6128–6130 Victor Street is “quintessential old East Dallas,” listing agent Angela Thornhill says. Built in 1936, it has that classic Tudor look: a pitched roof with decorative trim, arches, a chimney cap, covered porches. There are hardwood floors, old-timey phone nooks, arches between rooms, and quaint fireplaces. It “even [has] the old hardware with the glass knocks that people really love seeing,” she says. “It takes you back in time.” It’s a historic house full of character, but unlike many homes in Dallas, it’s a duplex. And it has been since it was built.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 1