Neil Young tribute to return to library in Surprise

A Neil Young tribute act comes to Surprise for one day only.

The Neil Deal returns for a show at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in the Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave.

The Neil Deal is a retrospective of Young’s early years and the audience can learn where Young got his inspiration for his early music.

The set will include live music spanning from the beginning up to the 1980s. Dana Grant tells the story from Young's point of view and sings the songs.

Grant is a local musician. To learn more bout him, check him out at his education and entertainment channel YouTube.com/c/DanaGrant.

Grant and John Faser previously presented a “Neal Deal” retrospective of Young in Surprise.

The concert is free but seating is limited.

For information, call Dana at 253-973-3262