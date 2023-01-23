ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House documents found at Biden's home

By Tanya Modersitzki
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lansing officials are reacting after more classified documents were found at President Joe Biden's home. This comes after the White House asked for the search.

Political analyst Ed Sarpolus said it's important for Biden to keep filing through his day-to-day work.

"Yes, this is going to hurt him. Yes, but he has to go back to doing business to show that this doesn't bother him. Yes, 'This is a mistake. I admit it,'" he said.

He said it's illegal to have classified documents, but people are charged for having documents all the time that anyone hardly serves time in jail.

He adds Republicans helped him out by having Rep. George Santos sitting in some of the committees that will oversee the issue.

Many Michigan Congressmen and women declined to comment, but Sen. Gary Peters said he wants to know more when the investigation is complete.

As the political season is on the horizon, Sarpolus said this might not hurt Democrats.

"As long as Trump is still the lead presidential candidate then, yes, this hurts Biden. Republicans have a hard time dealing with it unless something breaks saying the White House is lying, but Democrats have to be concerned but not overly concerned at this present time," he said.

Sir Lancelot
4d ago

Joe and his family must be put in prison for treason Joe and Hunter sold these documents to Red China Russia and Iran he must go to prison for this

Barb Soto
4d ago

so first he blamed Trump, than he said he did not know anything about it, now he said it was a mistake. he is more demented than we thought. but he thinks Trump took it that Trump should spend time in prison. how about he wears the other shoe. let him sit in prison for 20+ years which he will not make it past 1 year.

sam langer
4d ago

Everyone knows Joey Biden stole classified documents to leverage Hunter Biden into foreign energy sectors. Joey Biden then collected China money when Hunter Biden was "consulting" China on energy. A clear case of high treason, punishable by death. Sadly the Democratic Socialist Party doesn't prosecute people within the Democratic Socialist Party.

