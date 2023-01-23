Maroon girls take third at B.C. Pizza Classic

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — The Menominee girls basketball team took part in the B.C. Pizza Classic over the weekend, coming away with third place out of the four-team field.

The Maroons battled host St. Ignace on Friday, suffering heartbreaking 43-41 defeat at the hands of the Saints. Menominee shook off the loss to race past Pickford 62-31 in the consolation game on Saturday.

Anna Axtell was named to the All-Tournament team after averaging 15 points per game over the weekend. Axtell tallied a nine-point outing against St. Ignace and dropped 21 on the Panthers.

Against the Saints, Menominee entered the fourth quarter nursing a 30-28 lead but were outscored by the Saints 15-11 behind five points from Cadence Cullen. The Maroons found themselves on top 41-40 with 1:16 left on the clock but a runner by Tabitha Shepard put St. Ignace on top by one.

A free throw by Jillian Fraser upped the Saints’ lead to two before Addison Cullen stole a Menominee inbounds pass with three seconds remaining to preserve the win.

Friday’s game entered the second quarter deadlocked at 7-7, but seven points from Fraser lifted St. Ignace to an 18-14 edge at halftime.

The Maroons surged ahead with a third quarter as Kamryn Olson dropped seven points to help Menominee build a two-point lead entering the final frame.

Olson was Menominee’s leading scorer against the Saints with 10 points. Hanna Drifka and Gianna Coduti both tacked on six.

Addison Cullen finished with 14 points for St. Ignace. Fraser backed her up with 11.

Saturday’s third-place contest saw Coduti pour in eight points in the second quarter while Drifka and Axtell each drilled a 3-pointer to lift Menominee to a 22-16 halftime advantage.

Axtell scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the third quarter. Drifka knocked down a pair of triples before Lexi Marineau added one of her own, as the Maroons seized a 43-26 cushion.

The Maroons’ defense limited the Panthers to just five points in the fourth quarter, while seven more points courtesy of Axtell coupled with a quartet of free throws by Coduti sealed the victory for Menominee.

Coduti finished with 12 points against Pickford. Drifka had 11 and Olson added nine.

St. Ignace won the championship game against Frankfort 56-35 on Saturday behind a 20-point performance from Fraser. Kinzee Stockdale was Frankfort’s leading scorer with 14 points.

Menominee (0-2 Great Northern Conference, 4-9 overall) hosted Gladstone on Tuesday, with results unavailable at press time.

The Maroons take on GNC rival Marquette at the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse, located on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus, on Friday. The action tips off at 6 p.m.

St. Ignace 43, Menominee 41

St. Ignace 7 11 10 15 — 43

Menominee 7 7 16 11 — 41

Menominee: Olson 10, Axtell 9, Coduti 6, Drifka 6, Haley Bouty 4, Maddy Barker 2, Jetta Bayerl 2, Ava Chouinard 2; FTs: 6-10

St. Ignace: A. Cullen 14, Fraser 11, C. Cullen 6, Heidi Dorenbecker 5, Shepard 4, Riley O’Rourke 2, Avery Visnaw 1; FTs: 8-23

Menominee 62, Pickford 31

Menominee 8 14 21 19 — 62

Pickford 5 11 10 5 — 31

Menominee: Axtell 21, Coduti 12, Drifka 11, Olson 9, Marineau 5, Bayerl 2, Bouty 2; FTs: 7-13

Pickford: Madison Thurmes 13, Isabella Franklin 7, Kadence Potoczak 4, Jayden Crimin 3, Anna Blenkhorn 2, Ella MacDonald 2; FTs: 4-10.