ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Maroon girls take third at B.C. Pizza Classic

Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 3 days ago

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — The Menominee girls basketball team took part in the B.C. Pizza Classic over the weekend, coming away with third place out of the four-team field.

The Maroons battled host St. Ignace on Friday, suffering heartbreaking 43-41 defeat at the hands of the Saints. Menominee shook off the loss to race past Pickford 62-31 in the consolation game on Saturday.

Anna Axtell was named to the All-Tournament team after averaging 15 points per game over the weekend. Axtell tallied a nine-point outing against St. Ignace and dropped 21 on the Panthers.

Against the Saints, Menominee entered the fourth quarter nursing a 30-28 lead but were outscored by the Saints 15-11 behind five points from Cadence Cullen. The Maroons found themselves on top 41-40 with 1:16 left on the clock but a runner by Tabitha Shepard put St. Ignace on top by one.

A free throw by Jillian Fraser upped the Saints’ lead to two before Addison Cullen stole a Menominee inbounds pass with three seconds remaining to preserve the win.

Friday’s game entered the second quarter deadlocked at 7-7, but seven points from Fraser lifted St. Ignace to an 18-14 edge at halftime.

The Maroons surged ahead with a third quarter as Kamryn Olson dropped seven points to help Menominee build a two-point lead entering the final frame.

Olson was Menominee’s leading scorer against the Saints with 10 points. Hanna Drifka and Gianna Coduti both tacked on six.

Addison Cullen finished with 14 points for St. Ignace. Fraser backed her up with 11.

Saturday’s third-place contest saw Coduti pour in eight points in the second quarter while Drifka and Axtell each drilled a 3-pointer to lift Menominee to a 22-16 halftime advantage.

Axtell scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the third quarter. Drifka knocked down a pair of triples before Lexi Marineau added one of her own, as the Maroons seized a 43-26 cushion.

The Maroons’ defense limited the Panthers to just five points in the fourth quarter, while seven more points courtesy of Axtell coupled with a quartet of free throws by Coduti sealed the victory for Menominee.

Coduti finished with 12 points against Pickford. Drifka had 11 and Olson added nine.

St. Ignace won the championship game against Frankfort 56-35 on Saturday behind a 20-point performance from Fraser. Kinzee Stockdale was Frankfort’s leading scorer with 14 points.

Menominee (0-2 Great Northern Conference, 4-9 overall) hosted Gladstone on Tuesday, with results unavailable at press time.

The Maroons take on GNC rival Marquette at the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse, located on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus, on Friday. The action tips off at 6 p.m.

St. Ignace 43, Menominee 41

St. Ignace 7 11 10 15 — 43

Menominee 7 7 16 11 — 41

Menominee: Olson 10, Axtell 9, Coduti 6, Drifka 6, Haley Bouty 4, Maddy Barker 2, Jetta Bayerl 2, Ava Chouinard 2; FTs: 6-10

St. Ignace: A. Cullen 14, Fraser 11, C. Cullen 6, Heidi Dorenbecker 5, Shepard 4, Riley O’Rourke 2, Avery Visnaw 1; FTs: 8-23

Menominee 62, Pickford 31

Menominee 8 14 21 19 — 62

Pickford 5 11 10 5 — 31

Menominee: Axtell 21, Coduti 12, Drifka 11, Olson 9, Marineau 5, Bayerl 2, Bouty 2; FTs: 7-13

Pickford: Madison Thurmes 13, Isabella Franklin 7, Kadence Potoczak 4, Jayden Crimin 3, Anna Blenkhorn 2, Ella MacDonald 2; FTs: 4-10.

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility

Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown bridges in Green Bay will be colorfully lit, city officials explain why

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s downtown bridges will be lit with a variety of colors on Wednesday, and city officials have explained why. A Facebook post by the City of Green Bay Government explains the combination of colors, including red, purple, yellow, blue, and white, are in remembrance of a beloved Green Bay community member.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Coal company relocation could take several years

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It has been nearly a year since Brown County received a $15 million state grant to possibly relocate the C. Reiss Coal Company to the former Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River. Towers of coal have been sitting along...
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wapl.com

Howard business burglary investigation

HOWARD, Wis–The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a business burglary. A male suspect broke into a business in Howard on January 19th. Officials have not released what was stolen.
HOWARD, WI
wtaq.com

Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Brown County Wants Parents To Talk To Their Kids About The New F-word

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the new F-word. Fentanyl is growing problem in the county and across Wisconsin. Last September, Brown County declared fentanyl as a community health crisis and launched a public awareness campaign. In the beginning,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man dies in Wausaukee fire

A growing memorial at the crash scene includes messages and sports memorabilia. Republicans push back after preview of governor's speech. Republicans control both houses of the Legislature. Grant Fuhrman's defense threatens mistrial after doctor's testimony. Updated: 5 hours ago. The defense says prosecutors asked questions it did not prepare the...
WAUSAUKEE, WI
101 WIXX

Woman Convicted in Mail Fraud and Theft Case; Could Face More Charges

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Danika Viasana was convicted Monday of multiple identity theft and drug charges – but could still face more charges. Viasana, 33, was already facing charges in Outagamie and Calumet counties when investigators issued a warning in March that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned the information could be used in identity theft and fraud cases. A few days later, two people were arrested in a traffic stop, and police found about 500 pieces of mail from more than 200 homes and businesses. Deputies then searched a hotel room in Kimberly where Viasana and a man were living, and found more stolen mail.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
711
Followers
979
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy