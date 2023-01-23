Host: Frederik Schulin

Guest: Keonna Robinson, Makeda Abraham, Monifa Ellis-Addie

Topic: P.E.A.C.E. Wellness Connective

Insight Treatment Hour – P.E.A.C.E. Wellness Connective – January 23, 2023

On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, our host Frederik Schulin welcomes in guests Keonna Robinson MA, LMFT, Makeda Abraham MA, LMFT, and Monifa Ellis-Addie MA, LMFT from P.E.A.C.E. Wellness Collective! P.E.A.C.E. Wellness Collective offers mental health therapy, behavioral coaching, and support groups/workshops for individuals, families, and couples. Their services are crafted to promote self-awareness and healing for people of color and minorities alike.

Frederik opens the show by asking Keonna and Monifa about how P.E.A.C.E. was inspired by their own passion for helping people from their own community. They say one of the biggest drivers for them was the stigma behind African Americans and people of color either not having access to therapy, whether it be due to the costs or the simple cultural idea that they should not take advantage of its benefits. Makeda says that P.E.A.C.E. comes from a holistic perspective focusing on the mind, body, and consciousness to center its client’s physical, mental, and emotional health in an effort to help them through anxiety, depression, or self-esteem issues.

“When we first came together in 2019 we held a community event called Smoke And Mirrors and it was an opportunity to discuss the myth that it’s hard for people of color and the African American community to get access to therapy,” Makeda said. “Its just making access to mental health and demystifying the idea that its not accessible and allowing others to share the word was our goal of the event.”

