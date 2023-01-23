ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texas Observer

San Antonio to End Use of Coal Within Five Years

But CPS Energy’s decision to switch to natural gas highlights the potential and peril of cities’ clean energy transition. In 2010, coal use in the United States was already dropping precipitously in favor of cheaper and more environmentally friendly options, including natural gas and renewables. That year, San Antonio’s electric utility made the anachronistic decision to add a new coal-fired generator to its J. K. Spruce power plant. But soon after, the facility struggled financially to compete with fracked gas, solar, and wind energy. Community members were against heavy pollution generated by burning coal. Clearly, Spruce’s days were numbered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels plans for future water use

The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD trustee shares details behind decision to resign

(Seguin) — A resignation is coming to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. Seguin ISD School Board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez says she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That response was made after folks were surprised to learn that she would be stepping down early from the school board.
SEGUIN, TX
fox38corpuschristi.com

Why are so many school superintendents resigning?

SAN ANTONIO - Three of Bexar County's longest-serving superintendents are leaving by the end of this school year. This comes after at least four districts hired new superintendents in 2022. Experts say we're seeing an exodus nationwide. A RAND report estimates 1 in 4 superintendents nationwide are planning to leave...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain

Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy