Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yoursAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Confirmed WWE Royal Rumble Entrants 2023FlurrySportsSan Antonio, TX
Related
McCombs family group buys 5.9-acre property from CPS Energy
The land was once eyed as a new Missions stadium spot.
San Antonio to End Use of Coal Within Five Years
But CPS Energy’s decision to switch to natural gas highlights the potential and peril of cities’ clean energy transition. In 2010, coal use in the United States was already dropping precipitously in favor of cheaper and more environmentally friendly options, including natural gas and renewables. That year, San Antonio’s electric utility made the anachronistic decision to add a new coal-fired generator to its J. K. Spruce power plant. But soon after, the facility struggled financially to compete with fracked gas, solar, and wind energy. Community members were against heavy pollution generated by burning coal. Clearly, Spruce’s days were numbered.
Bad Takes: Mayor Ron Nirenberg's failure to hold CPS to a renewable model shows lack of leadership
While natural gas is a cleaner energy source than coal, it's certainly not free of harmful pollution.
At a Tipping Point: Workers like me feel the pain from San Antonio's lagging construction projects
For individuals who work at those bars and restaurants, the glacial pace of the work isn't just toxic to San Antonio's cultural lifeblood but our livelihoods.
Board of San Antonio's CPS Energy votes to phase out coal plant, replace it with natural gas
Environmentalists blasted the plan, saying the utility should instead focus on renewables to address the climate crisis.
New Braunfels plans for future water use
The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
San Antonio Council OKs eminent domain takeover of Moses Rose’s to make way for Alamo center
The owner has held out for a higher price, saying officials behind the project never entered into serious negotiations.
East San Antonio neighbors concerned that Friedrich project will worsen air quality
SAN ANTONIO — For decades, anyone traveling eastbound on East Commerce Street out of the downtown area has driven into a virtual dead zone. District 2 City Council representative Jalen McKee Rodriguez said he is looking forward to a rebirth in the area. "This is the gateway into the...
San Antonio teachers unions' support proposed $15,000 pay increase for educators, 25% increase for school staff
SAN ANTONIO — Texas lawmakers want to increase pay for school teachers. On Tuesday—a house bill was submitted to give a $15,000 raise for teachers and a 25% pay increase for support staff. Lawmakers are calling it the largest pay raise in state history. Local teachers are demanding...
City Council votes to use eminent domain to take downtown business for Alamo Plaza
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council on Thursday voted to use eminent domain to get over a lingering hurdle in a multimillion-dollar plan that would build a new Alamo museum and visitor center. Moses Rose's Hideout remains the lone business that has yet to accept an offer...
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD trustee shares details behind decision to resign
(Seguin) — A resignation is coming to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. Seguin ISD School Board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez says she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That response was made after folks were surprised to learn that she would be stepping down early from the school board.
KSAT 12
Next step in $2.5B expansion for San Antonio International Airport to take place in February
SAN ANTONIO – $2.5 billion. That is the projected price for the new expansion for the San Antonio International Airport, but it wont happen overnight. That’s what Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the city of San Antonio said, when he talked about the various reasons for the project, along with the timetable and big plans for Stinson Municipal Airport.
Former Fiesta royalty won millions in army hospital bids from alleged scheme
Two members of Fiesta's past court royalty are under federal investigation.
fox38corpuschristi.com
Why are so many school superintendents resigning?
SAN ANTONIO - Three of Bexar County's longest-serving superintendents are leaving by the end of this school year. This comes after at least four districts hired new superintendents in 2022. Experts say we're seeing an exodus nationwide. A RAND report estimates 1 in 4 superintendents nationwide are planning to leave...
KSAT 12
Watch: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at Tech Port Center + Arena renaming ceremony
SAN ANTONO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking at the Tech Port Center + Arena renaming ceremony that will take place on Tuesday afternoon at Port San Antonio. The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. You can view a livestream of the event, by clicking on the video player above.
San Antonio among the dirtiest cities in the U.S., according to new study
The city scored poorly in the living conditions, infrastructure and customer satisfaction categories.
Latino Media Network buys San Antonio Spanish speaking radio station
The group aims to hire more Latinos into the media field.
KSAT 12
San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain
Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to
That pressure feels especially high for Alamo City bartenders after the high-profile arrest of Councilman Clayton Perry and his subsequent driving-while-intoxicated charge.
San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palapas plans location near Alamo Ranch
It'll be less than a mile from Harlan High School.
Comments / 0