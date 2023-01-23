The Old Road To Be Closed Nightly For 5 Freeway Construction

Part of The Old Road in Newhall is set to close nightly starting Monday as a part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project.

As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA-USA, will be extending the existing Gavin Canyon bridge to accommodate the new high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes. This bridge crosses over The Old Road located between Calgrove Bou,levard and Weldon Canyon Road.

The Old Road will be closed in both directions approximately between Crescent Valley Mobile Home Park and Newhall Church of the Nazarene.

Work is anticipated to take place from Monday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 27, and Monday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday through Thursday, and 9 p.m. on Friday nights to 7 a.m. Saturday mornings.

This activity will require crews to remove concrete structures from the I-5 Gavin Canyon bridge, with work taking place at the freeway level and along The Old Road. For public and worker safety, full nighttime closures of The Old Road will be required. Work will be performed at night when the road closure is permitted.

Detours

Detour 1: Traveling northbound on The Old Road, turn right on Sierra Hwy, enter northbound I-5 from the Sierra Hwy on-ramp, exit I-5 onto Calgrove Boulevard, left on Calgrove Boulevard, and right on The Old Road.

Closure hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Thursday, and on weekends from 9 p.m. Friday night to 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

All lanes are set to reopen before peak traffic hours each morning, and the speed limit within the construction zone on I-5 is 55 miles per hour.

Local access for residents and businesses will remain available, as well as access for emergency responders. Construction is subject to weather conditions, and information is subject to change.

