Jimmy Kimmel Gets Roasted By Certified TV Legend In Anniversary Opener
The late-night host celebrated 20 years in style.
Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Snoop Dogg's Dressing Room Demands – And One Is 'Important'
“You know you’re here for an hour, right?” asked Kimmel after he named the rapper's wants for his dressing room on Thursday.
Jimmy Kimmel on If He’ll Address Will Smith Slap as Oscars Host (Exclusive)
Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating 20 years of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and also returning to host the Oscars for the third time this year!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Kimmel about the major milestone for his late-night show, as well as possibly addressing Will Smith’s slap at last year’s ceremony.
NPR
Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 20 years as a (reluctant) late night TV institution
Hard to believe, but the late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" turns 20 years old today. It's being celebrated in a special primetime episode on ABC. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans visited Kimmel in Los Angeles to learn how he's lasted so long. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: Host with the most. JIMMY...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
msn.com
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
The View’s Joy Behar, 80, reveals ‘funeral plans’ during morbid live TV discussion
THE View's Joy Behar has revealed what she wants to happen to her body when she dies. The 80-year-old host made the comments during a discussion with her co-hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin on Friday's show. As the program returned from a break, Joy...
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
Raven-Symoné Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg ‘Kind of a Psychic’
Raven-Symoné and Whoopi Goldberg were friends before 'The View,' and they remain friends after the former left the program. Learn more about their friendship.
Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Heckler Who Called Her An 'Old Broad' On Live TV
Whoopi Goldberg is a proud "old broad." While kicking off the Wednesday, January 18, episode of The View, the show's moderator confronted a heckler who allegedly called her an "old broad" live on air. Goldberg was taking her seat alongside her fellow cohosts when the audience member shouted what they thought would be an insult at her."Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?" the EGOT winner reportedly asked, as The View cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. "She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like,...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Fight ABC on ‘GMA3’ Suspension: “There’s A Lot of Finger-Pointing”
The saga continues! Suspended GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly met with ABC earlier this week for a mediation session that’s expected to continue into the following days. A Page Six insider alleged that the mediation “could be a couple of days of back and forth,” but...
petapixel.com
Jimmy Kimmel Interviews His Past Self Thanks to Deepfake Tech
Deepfake technology, and artificial intelligence in general, has gotten dramatically better over the course of the last year, so much so that late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was able to convincingly interview a 20-year-old version of himself on live TV. The digital stunt was performed as part of the...
Is Steve Harvey Leaving ‘Family Feud’? Everything He Has Said About His Future on the Show
Since its inception in 1976, Family Feud has had a number of notable hosts, including Steve Harvey. The sitcom star signed on to host the series in 2010, earning several Emmy nominations and bringing in millions of viewers to the game show over the years. Scroll below for details on whether he is leaving the show and his plans for the future.
Why Former ‘The View’ Host Rosie O’Donnell Missed Show’s Barbara Walters Tribute
Just before the New Year, veteran journalist and creator of the long-running talk show The View Barbara Walters passed away at the age of 93. In the day since her death, various celebrities and former hosts have posted emotional tributes online. Rosie O’Donnell was one of them, captioning her own post about Walters, “Legend.” On Tuesday, the ladies of The View aired a special tribute to the late Barbara Walters and invited back some of the reporter’s former cohosts, including Rosie O’Donnell. O’Donnell, however, was not in attendance. A day later, the actress and comedian was transparent about why she really missed the tribute to Barbara Walters.
Meet the comedians behind ‘That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast’
New York (PIX11) The long-running drama series ‘Law & Order: SVU’ has many fans all over the world. Two fans in particular — comedians Kara Klenk and Liza Treyger who co-host their own ‘Law & Order’ podcast titled ‘That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast’. Each episode starts with a recap of the episode they watched […]
‘The View’ Audience Member – And Likely Book Fan – Calls Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Was an audience member at The View today insulting Whoopi Goldberg by yelling out “You old broad”? Nah. More likely she was a fan and reader of Goldberg’s own book, Two Old Broads, published in November, even if The View moderator didn’t seem to make an immediate connection. As the the cohosts took their seats, a woman in a row near the stage could be heard shouting what sounded like “You old broad!” Goldberg stopped her own intro to address the jovial woman, who was shown on camera wearing a large furry hat. “We’re happy to see ya’ll,” Goldberg began. “Cool, well, go...
'I'm Not One-Sided': ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Eyeing Jimmy Kimmel Takeover, Claims Late-Night Has Gotten Soft
Stephen A. Smith is ready to jump ship from the sports world. The ESPN commentator wants to be the next Jimmy Kimmel but less soft, RadarOnline.com has learned.The First Take host, 55, revealed his late-night aspirations to Sean Hannity on Fox News.According to Smith, last-night television has gotten too one-sided. He claimed he'd bring a completely different outlook if he landed the job as one of the five primary nighttime hosts. “I am interested in doing late night,” he said earlier this week. The sports guy isn't short on confidence. “I would love to be the heir apparent to Jimmy...
AOL Corp
Jay Leno's very bad week: He breaks several bones in motorcycle crash as CNBC cancels 'Jay Leno's Garage'
This week has been a rough ride for Jay Leno. Literally and figuratively. On Thursday, the late-night legend, 72, revealed to the Las Vegas Review Journal that he's on the mend — again — from a Jan. 17 motorcycle accident that broke several bones in his body. To...
