Las Vegas, NV

NPR

Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 20 years as a (reluctant) late night TV institution

Hard to believe, but the late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" turns 20 years old today. It's being celebrated in a special primetime episode on ABC. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans visited Kimmel in Los Angeles to learn how he's lasted so long. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: Host with the most. JIMMY...
Deadline

Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80

Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Heckler Who Called Her An 'Old Broad' On Live TV

Whoopi Goldberg is a proud "old broad." While kicking off the Wednesday, January 18, episode of The View, the show's moderator confronted a heckler who allegedly called her an "old broad" live on air. Goldberg was taking her seat alongside her fellow cohosts when the audience member shouted what they thought would be an insult at her."Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?" the EGOT winner reportedly asked, as The View cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. "She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like,...
petapixel.com

Jimmy Kimmel Interviews His Past Self Thanks to Deepfake Tech

Deepfake technology, and artificial intelligence in general, has gotten dramatically better over the course of the last year, so much so that late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was able to convincingly interview a 20-year-old version of himself on live TV. The digital stunt was performed as part of the...
Outsider.com

Why Former ‘The View’ Host Rosie O’Donnell Missed Show’s Barbara Walters Tribute

Just before the New Year, veteran journalist and creator of the long-running talk show The View Barbara Walters passed away at the age of 93. In the day since her death, various celebrities and former hosts have posted emotional tributes online. Rosie O’Donnell was one of them, captioning her own post about Walters, “Legend.” On Tuesday, the ladies of The View aired a special tribute to the late Barbara Walters and invited back some of the reporter’s former cohosts, including Rosie O’Donnell. O’Donnell, however, was not in attendance. A day later, the actress and comedian was transparent about why she really missed the tribute to Barbara Walters.
PIX11

Meet the comedians behind ‘That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast’

New York (PIX11) The long-running drama series ‘Law & Order: SVU’ has many fans all over the world. Two fans in particular — comedians Kara Klenk and Liza Treyger who co-host their own ‘Law & Order’ podcast titled ‘That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast’. Each episode starts with a recap of the episode they watched […]
Deadline

‘The View’ Audience Member – And Likely Book Fan – Calls Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Was an audience member at The View today insulting Whoopi Goldberg by yelling out “You old broad”? Nah. More likely she was a fan and reader of Goldberg’s own book, Two Old Broads, published in November, even if The View moderator didn’t seem to make an immediate connection. As the the cohosts took their seats, a woman in a row near the stage could be heard shouting what sounded like “You old broad!” Goldberg stopped her own intro to address the jovial woman, who was shown on camera wearing a large furry hat. “We’re happy to see ya’ll,” Goldberg began. “Cool, well, go...
RadarOnline

'I'm Not One-Sided': ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Eyeing Jimmy Kimmel Takeover, Claims Late-Night Has Gotten Soft

Stephen A. Smith is ready to jump ship from the sports world. The ESPN commentator wants to be the next Jimmy Kimmel but less soft, RadarOnline.com has learned.The First Take host, 55, revealed his late-night aspirations to Sean Hannity on Fox News.According to Smith, last-night television has gotten too one-sided. He claimed he'd bring a completely different outlook if he landed the job as one of the five primary nighttime hosts. “I am interested in doing late night,” he said earlier this week. The sports guy isn't short on confidence. “I would love to be the heir apparent to Jimmy...

