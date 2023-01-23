ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Gov. Lamont proposes limit on handgun purchases and ‘open carry’ ban

By John Craven
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U75bN_0kOlJOHf00

Gov. Ned Lamont proposed the most sweeping gun control plan in a decade on Monday – including a strict limit on handgun purchases, expanded “ghost gun” registration and a ban on openly carrying firearms in public. But the proposal faces an uncertain future, after fellow Democrats watered-down a less ambitious plan last year.

Fresh off a double-digit re-election victory, Lamont appears willing to spend his political capital on the issue.

"We have more illegal guns on the street today than ever before,” he said at a press conference at the Waterbury Police Department, surrounded by police chiefs and several Democratic mayors.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, the city’s former police chief, said bulk handgun purchases are his biggest concern.

"There's too many people on these 'straw purchases,'” said O’Leary. “’Straw purchases’ meaning they come in, they buy a dozen guns – for, say, $500 a gun – and then they sell them on the street for $1,500.”

HANDGUN PURCHASE LIMIT

Lamont’s proposal would limit buyers to one handgun purchase per month. Currently, only four states have a similar limit, according to the Giffords Law Center – and one of them includes major exceptions.

The limit in New York state is five handguns per year. South Carolina repealed its one-per-month restriction, and federal courts struck down a ban in Washington, D.C.

The governor’s plan is already facing pushback. The state’s largest gun rights group, Connecticut Citizens Defense League, said it does little to keep illegal firearms off the streets.

"These offenders are not buying guns in a gun store. They're simply not,” said CCDL president Holly Sullivan. "Straw purchases are already illegal. It's already illegal federally; it's already illegal at the state level. You cannot do that."

OPEN CARRY BAN?

Under Lamont’s proposal, openly carrying a gun in public would be banned. Right now, Connecticut residents can obtain a permit that allows for both concealed and “open carry.” Six states and the District of Columbia already have bans in place , although California and Florida have exceptions.

"This is their solution to end urban gun violence – is that they think we have a problem in the state of Connecticut where people are waving guns around?" said CCDL’s Sullivan.

In addition to the open carry ban, top Democrats said they will push to prohibit concealed weapons from bars and other establishments that serve alcohol.

GHOST GUN REGISTRATIONS EXPANDED

The governor also wants to require all "ghost guns" – those assembled from a kit – to be registered. Currently, only weapons made after 2019 must be registered, which some prosecutors have called a “loophole.”

"Under the law we passed in 2019, it's become almost unenforceable,” said state Rep. Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport), co-chair of the legislature’s Judiciary Committee. “Because that law basically said ghost guns manufactured after 2019 were illegal; everything before that was legal.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told reporters that his city seized 42 “ghost guns” last year – almost triple the number from 2021.

BACKLASH FROM REPUBLICANS

GOP lawmakers swiftly condemned the proposal.

"Missing from their news conference was any talk about focusing on the people who are squarely responsible for causing mayhem in our communities – whether car thefts and robbery sprees or even broad-daylight car-jackings at gas stations and ATMs," said state Rep. Vin Candelora (R-North Branford), the top Republican in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

Another conservative lawmaker, who’s currently challenging Connecticut’s AR-15 assault weapons ban in court, accused Lamont of “coddling violent offenders.”

“If enacted, these new proposals will do more to harass and restrict law-abiding citizens from exercising their Constitutional rights, and little to curb the increased violent crime sweeping through our state,” said state Rep. Craig Fishbein (R-Wallingford).

MORE MONEY FOR GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION

One part of the governor’s proposal appears more popular: additional money for community violence intervention programs. Lamont said his new budget will nearly double their funding by $2.5 million. The current budget allocates almost $3 million.

“This program is bringing together communities, hospitals and law enforcement to stop the cycle of gun violence through diverse partnerships and a rigorous evaluation of proven strategies that prevent violent crime,” Lamont said.

WHAT’S NOT INCLUDED

Despite earlier pledges, Lamont’s proposal does not include a total assault weapons ban. Connecticut outlawed AR-15 rifles in 1993 and expanded the ban after the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting – but guns made before both laws passed were “grandfathered” in.

Previously, the governor pledged to outlaw all AR-15s . But on Monday, he said police chiefs told him illegal handguns are a more immediate threat.

LEGAL THREAT LOOMING?

Following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last summer, CCDL and other groups are suing Connecticut over its strict gun laws.

The court limited where states can set up “gun free zones.” But proponents believe an “open carry” ban would survive constitutional scrutiny.

"You're not making the entire state of Connecticut a ‘gun-free zone,’” said Stafstrom. “You are still saying somebody could carry a handgun, they just have to conceal it."

Lamont’s office said he will propose additional gun proposals later this week.

Comments / 41

JoJo Smith
4d ago

of course...let's target legal gun owners and do nothing to really reduce gun violence. How about we make illegal possession of a firearm carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years..every day to be served..no plea deals and to be served consecutively and not concurrently with whatever sentence is given for any other crime committed.

Reply(8)
31
III%
3d ago

Government overreach by the dems as always! The Constitution is THE LAW OF THE LAND! Anything made against it is illegal and should be NULL AND VOID! 🙏👨‍👨‍👧‍👦🇺🇸📜❤️🕊

Reply(4)
19
John Marcella
3d ago

Yeah bc those two proposals will decrease the amount of illegal guns criminals have and force the criminals to comply. Let’s look at this. Does a criminal go into a gun store or do they steal the gun? Does a criminal open Carry or do they conceal? Use some common sense. This is merely one step closer as they March towards banning everything by making it seem like a legitimate issue but it has no practical application towards any statistical significance. More political bs

Reply(1)
12
Related
branfordseven.com

Lamont Proposes New Gun Laws, Closing Loopholes

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford to announce the second of three sets of proposals he will introduce during the 2023 legislative session that are focused on augmenting Connecticut’s efforts to eliminate gun violence. This particular set is concentrated on the prevention of mass shootings, and it includes:
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Gov. unveils second set of gun violence legislative proposals

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor announced a second set of gun violence proposals on Thursday. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 11 a.m. in Hartford. Lamont’s office said this particular set will be concentrated on the prevention of mass shootings:. Closing loopholes in the state’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

CT lawmakers unite behind State Police raises, not accountability law

Bipartisan support for a Connecticut State Police contract aimed at improving recruiting did not hide a partisan divide Wednesday over the degree to which a police accountability law passed in 2020 contributes to the struggles in filling trooper trainee classes. Republican lawmakers, who overwhelmingly opposed a State Police raise four...
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation

Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

CT launches fund to assist renters from being evicted

Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced that the Connecticut Department of Housing is launching a new fund to assist renters who are on the verge of being evicted from their homes due to owing past due rent. Utilizing $12.5 million in funding from UniteCT and the Rent Bank, the Eviction Prevention Fund will provide households with up to $5,000 to pay off past due rent with their current landlord.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

What Counts as Wilful Misconduct Under Connecticut Law?

The following article first appeared on Pullman & Comley’s Labor and Employment Law blog. It is reposted here with permission. As we turn the page to 2023 it’s as good a time as ever to review one of the most important concepts in unemployment compensation—wilful misconduct. From...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut leaders react to LEGO's decision to move headquarters

(The Center Square) — Connecticut leaders are lamenting LEGO Group's decision to move its corporate headquarters to neighboring Massachusetts, but argue the state will bounce back. The company announced it will be relocating from its office in Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026, as part of a strategy to "support the business's long-term growth ambitions." The office, which opened in 1975, has roughly 740 employees, who will be given the option to work at the new Boston office. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT

A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Violent fugitive arrested by U.S. marshals in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals said they arrested a violent fugitive who’s accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her son multiple times. They said Issac Ramos-Perez was apprehended on Friday. Authorities said Ramos-Perez visited the victims at their home on Dec. 23, 2022. The shooting left the son...
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

134K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy