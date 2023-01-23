ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: LA Clippers Interested in Naz Reid Trade

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

The Clippers have been listed as a trade suitor for Minnesota Timberwolves big Naz Reid

In need of a backup center, the LA Clippers have been listed as a potential suitor for Minnesota's Naz Reid. The report came from HoopsHype , and named the Clippers and Denver Nuggets as teams with interest in Reid.

In 40 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, Reid is averaging 10.4 PPG and 4.9 RPG on 53.7% from the field and 33.0% from deep. His 6'9" frame makes him slightly undersized as a center, but he is a much more playable option than much of what the Clippers have used in that role this season.

While it is unclear exactly how Minnesota values Reid, his contract will come off the books after this season, making him an unrestricted free agent this summer. If Minnesota feels they will be unable to retain him, or has little interest in doing so, receiving some sort of compensation could be of interest.

Because he is not making much money, a deal for Reid would not be contractually difficult to navigate, but would be dependent on what the Clippers were willing to part with. If they feel he is the answer to their backup center situation, there are packages that do not include current rotation players that could get it done, especially if draft compensation was included. For now, the Clippers are likely exploring several different backup center options, and Naz Reid is reportedly one of them.

