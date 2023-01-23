Read full article on original website
PWMania
Raquel Rodriguez Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles and the WWE Royal Rumble
WWE star Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke with Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast for an interview. During the discussion, Raquel was asked what is going through her mind regarding the Royal Rumble:. “Everything possible. Everything that could go right. Everything that could go wrong. Everything that could...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Comments On Sharing The Ring With The Undertaker
This past Monday night during "Raw is XXX," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker returned as his "American Badass" persona and confronted LA Knight. After "The Deadman" choked Knight in the center of the ring, Bray Wyatt made his presence felt by delivering Sister Abigail to the former Impact World Champion ahead of their Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Moments later, the WWE legend whispered something in Wyatt's ear, which has been seen as a passing of the torch moment. Knight recently commented on his experience sharing the ring with The Undertaker.
Yardbarker
Bray Wyatt Opens Up About His Mindset After His WWE Release, Fans Bringing Him Back
Bray Wyatt discusses his mindset following his WWE release and details how he has felt since his return. WWE released Wyatt on July 31, 2021, and he was largely absent from the wrestling world until he returned to the company at Extreme Rules 2022. He has regularly appeared on WWE programming ever since, and he will face LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at WWE Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Discusses His Problems With The Kliq
WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has detailed his issues with '90s backstage faction The Kliq. Roberts was a good friend of the late Scott Hall, but he never got along with Hall's backstage group. Roberts felt members of The Kliq, such as Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash, were abusing their power behind the scenes.
wrestlinginc.com
Superstar Billy Graham Health Update
"Superstar" Billy Graham's health appears to be improving, but the WWE Hall of Famer still has a long recovery ahead after being hospitalized for an ear infection earlier this month. Graham, 79, was hospitalized three weeks ago with an ear infection that had gotten into his skull, causing breathing issues,...
wrestletalk.com
LA Knight Opens Up About Undertaker Segment At WWE Raw 30
LA Knight has opened up about his segment with WWE Hall of Famer the Undertaker on the 30th Anniversary edition of WWE Raw. During the January 23 show, the SmackDown star called out Bray Wyatt, but the ‘American Badass’ Undertaker answered the call instead. The Deadman ultimately caught...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Explains Vince McMahon's 'Curse Of The Baby Blues'
WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has explained one Vince McMahon curse that usually didn't end well for the talents affected by it. For decades, McMahon developed a reputation for not exactly making talent look so good on their way out of the company. While some former WWE personalities such...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Reveals What It Would Take For Him To Consider Retiring
AEW star Chris Jericho has been wrestling for over 30 years and is still performing at a high level. It doesn't look as though "The Ocho" will be hanging up his boots anytime soon, but the veteran performer has begun thinking about a time in the future when he will retire from in-ring action. Appearing on "WTF with Marc Maron," Jericho shared what would need to happen in order for him to step back from professional wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Dax Harwood Opens Up About The Moment He Learned Of Jay Briscoe's Passing
Dax Harwood opened up about the moment when he found out that Jay Briscoe had passed away. Briscoe, who was one-half of the reigning Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, died in a multi-vehicle crash on January 17. During an episode of "FTR with Dax," Harwood revealed who told him of the tragedy.
Yardbarker
Big Bill Morrissey on his AEW debut, Luke Gallows helping him after he got clean and sober
Big Bill Morrissey (former WWE star Big Cass) is the guest this week on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast. He talked about his unexpected staredown with Dr. Ken Jeong, his journey to AEW and first meeting with Tony Khan, working with MJF and Wardlow, and other topics. Big Bill on how...
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Briscoe On His Brother's Death: 'He Ain't Gone'
Mark Briscoe was in a relatively positive mood Thursday as he continued celebrating his late brother Jay's memory, one day after making his AEW debut on their behalf. In a video tweeted out by fellow ROH alumnus Caprice Coleman, Briscoe told fans "it's time to carry on" Jay's memory and he believes his brother remains with him following his death two weeks ago.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WCW Star Says Vince McMahon Wants To Get Back In The Spotlight
Vince McMahon's return to WWE has been the talk of the wrestling world. The former CEO has said he's only back in WWE to help facilitate a sale, and McMahon has yet to get openly involved with the creative side of the company, let alone be on TV, but one former WCW star is wary of the temptations that come with that kind of power.
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves Believes This Raw XXX Moment Will Go Down In History
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" on January 23. While the show drew some criticism over the lack of women, other segments stood out as iconic moments that may be remembered fondly for years to come, including the passing of the torch moment between The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt. During the latest episode of "WWE After The Bell," Corey Graves praised the exchange for leaving its mark on history.
wrestlinginc.com
Kofi Kingston Questions How Old R-Truth Is
Former United States Champion R-Truth celebrated 51 years around the sun on January 19. Truth has been in the world of professional wrestling for over two decades and does not look much older than he did when he first entered the business. His move-set has not changed very much over the years, as — before his recent injury on "NXT" — he had been doing splits in the ring and other athletic moves such as the Lie Detector and the Scissors Kick. Others in WWE are amazed at Truth's lack of aging over the years, which includes former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, who isn't sure exactly what Truth's true age is.
wrestlinginc.com
Bray Wyatt Says Uncle Howdy Is Realer Than People Realize
The mystery surrounding the Uncle Howdy character continues to intrigue WWE fans. The ominous figure has been making sporadic appearances – unsettling Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss in the process – since debuting in October 2022. Although we have yet to learn the motive behind Howdy's actions, Wyatt has now provided further details about the persona in a recent rare interview.
wrestlinginc.com
SmackDown Commentator Makes Pitch For Movie About The Bloodline
Fractures in The Bloodline were on display on the recent "Raw Is XXX" show when Sami Zayn was put on trial by Roman Reigns, which created a tense opening segment filled with drama. Paul Heyman provided evidence against the "Honorary Uce," and that led to Reigns initially asking Solo Sikoa to take out Zayn. However, Jey Uso came to the rescue and provided counter-evidence, which ultimately saved Zayn.
wrestlinginc.com
Anthony Bowens Didn't Like How WWE Handled Star's Coming Out
It was in August 2012 when Fred Rosser, then working in WWE as Darren Young, became the first wrestler signed to WWE to publicly come out as gay. It was a monumental moment for many, and one many LGBTQ+ wrestling fans, and potential wrestlers, watched with great interest, including current AEW star Anthony Bowens.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Tag Team Partner Expounds On The Miz's Stardom
Over the years, John Morrison has served many roles across the wrestling industry, from his early days as Johnny Nitro to his more recent run as Johnny Impact and even multiple tag team runs with The Miz. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet about his career, Morrison spoke about his longtime tag partner and what sets him apart from other performers in the industry.
wrestlinginc.com
Doudrop Reveals Health Scare That's Kept Her Off WWE TV
"WWE Raw" Superstar Doudrop spoke with Denise Salcedo at a "Be A Star" rally. During the interview, Doudrop revealed why she has been off WWE programming and if she will be at Saturday's Royal Rumble event. "I'll be around and at what capacity? I'm not going to tell that, but...
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Says Logan Paul Would Fall “Flat On His Face” Without Shawn Michaels
An ex-WWE Superstar thinks Logan Paul would have failed badly had it not been for all the help he received including practicing matches with Shawn Michaels. Logan Paul has taken the wrestling world by storm despite only competing in three matches so far. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 when he and The Miz defeated The Mysterios. The Miz turned on Paul after the match leading to a one-on-one bout between the two stars at SummerSlam which Logan Paul won.
