Former United States Champion R-Truth celebrated 51 years around the sun on January 19. Truth has been in the world of professional wrestling for over two decades and does not look much older than he did when he first entered the business. His move-set has not changed very much over the years, as — before his recent injury on "NXT" — he had been doing splits in the ring and other athletic moves such as the Lie Detector and the Scissors Kick. Others in WWE are amazed at Truth's lack of aging over the years, which includes former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, who isn't sure exactly what Truth's true age is.

2 DAYS AGO