AEW Dark: Elevation Results (01/23) - Dark Order Vs. The Wingmen & Serpentico, Emi Sakura Vs. Brooke Havok, La Faccion Ingobernable In Action

wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion
As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Boss Addresses Britt Baker Injury
It's another Wednesday, and you know what that means: "AEW Dynamite" is set to air this evening. We already know the most significant moment of the night will be when Mark Briscoe wrestles Jay Lethal as a tribute to his late brother Jay. Elsewhere on the card, it was previously announced that there would be a three-way match pitting Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. Unfortunately, a sudden change of events has led to a shift in the plans for "Dynamite."
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars And Others React To Jay Briscoe Tribute On AEW Dynamite
AEW aired a tribute video to celebrate the life of the late Jay Briscoe on the 1/25 "AEW Dynamite" in Lexington, Kentucky. The video included highlights of The Briscoes' illustrious AEW career, shots of their parents appearing on ROH programming, a heartfelt video of Jay's daughter talking about why she loves her father, and several other shots of The Briscoe family spending time together in the holidays. The tribute concluded with Jey's post-match promo from Final Battle on December 10, where he and his brother defeated FTR in a memorable Dog Collar Match.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Thinks This WWE Star Should Be Roman Reigns Of Women's Division
When it comes to positioning for the men's roster in WWE, there's just no denying that Roman Reigns is on top. However, the hierarchy of women in the company isn't quite as rigid. According to WWE producer Brian James, AKA Road Dogg, on the latest "Oh... You Didn't Know," there is at least one woman who could step up and perform the Roman Reigns role, albeit for the women's division.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Who's Been Playing Uncle Howdy
Since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE back in October of last year, he has had to deal with Uncle Howdy, a masked menace who has been trying to throw him off his path to being a better human being. Wyatt was even attacked by Uncle Howdy during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Now, an update on who has been playing the Uncle Howdy character on WWE TV has surfaced.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Champion Shows Interest In Wrestling Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone – formerly Sasha Banks in WWE – returned to pro wrestling on the first night of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view and attacked IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI following her successful title defense against Tam Nakano. As a result, the 30-year-old will now challenge for the IWGP Women's Championship at a sold-out NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18, which will be her first match since walking out of WWE in May 2022. Mone now seemingly has the freedom to perform wherever she wishes, which has caught the attention of Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Comments On Sharing The Ring With The Undertaker
This past Monday night during "Raw is XXX," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker returned as his "American Badass" persona and confronted LA Knight. After "The Deadman" choked Knight in the center of the ring, Bray Wyatt made his presence felt by delivering Sister Abigail to the former Impact World Champion ahead of their Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Moments later, the WWE legend whispered something in Wyatt's ear, which has been seen as a passing of the torch moment. Knight recently commented on his experience sharing the ring with The Undertaker.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE HOFer Says Undertaker's American Badass Is Superior To Deadman Persona
Undertaker brought back his "The American Badass" persona to WWE programming for the first time in nearly 20 years on the "Raw is XXX" special episode, much to the delight of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Reacting live to Undertaker riding down the ramp in a motorcycle Monday...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Believes Current WWE Star Has Reached 'Living Legend' Status
Rey Mysterio has stood the test of time. Mysterio, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 when he was just 14, made his way to WWE in 2002 and went on to win a number of championships, including the WWE Title and World Heavyweight Title. After nearly four years away, Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 to begin his second run there.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Knockouts Champion Revealed As Gisele Shaw's Mystery Partner
Gisele Shaw hasn't had much luck with tag team partners in Impact Wrestling. She was granted one more opportunity at challenging The Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on January 26, however Impact's Director of Authority Santino Marella was responsible for selecting her mystery tag team partner. As it played out, Shaw's partner was none other than former Knockouts World Champion Tara.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Mark Briscoe's AEW Status
There's been an update on Mark Briscoe's status in regards to AEW programming. The January 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" closed with a special tribute match between Briscoe and Jay Lethal. The match paid tribute to Jay Briscoe, who passed away following a car accident in Delaware on January 17. The match was held on what would have been Briscoe's 39th birthday.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Recent Changes To WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey
It seemed as if Ronda Rousey would enter 2023 still as "SmackDown" Women's Champion after successfully defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez. That was until Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to the blue brand, challenging Rousey for the title, and leaving victorious – becoming a 14-time women's champion. But according to a report from Fightful Select, that was not the original plan.
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Briscoe Honors His Late Brother Jay In AEW Debut
Mark Briscoe made his AEW debut during Wednesday night's "Dynamite" under the most heartbreaking of circumstances. Just over a week after Mark's older brother Jay was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the life of another driver and left Jay's daughters seriously injured, the younger Briscoe stepped inside an AEW ring for the first time on what would have been Jay's 39th birthday.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Announcer Says Michael Cole Doing 'Some Of His Best Work Right Now'
One WWE Hall of Famer has noticed the work Michael Cole has been doing as of late. During a new episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross was full of praise for his former colleague, noting that the job he's been doing may have stemmed from shakeups behind the scenes after Vince McMahon stepped away from his WWE creative duties last year.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (1/27): Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa, Rey Mysterio Vs. Karrion Kross, Tag Team Tournament Continues
Kevin Owens will face Solo Sikoa tonight on "WWE SmackDown" ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at tomorrow night's Royal Rumble event. This evening's match comes about after Owens caused chaos during last week's championship contract signing by attacking The Bloodline and sending "The Tribal Chief" through a table. KO sent another message to Reigns this past Monday on "WWE Raw XXX" by delivering two stunners to two-time WWE Champion The Miz.
wrestlinginc.com
Darby Allin's Next TNT Title Defense Will Be Against A Familiar Foe
Darby Allin will be defending his TNT Championship once again next week on "AEW Dynamite," as he competes against the man he defeated to win the gold, Samoa Joe. The current Ring Of Honor Television Champion is going to be out for revenge as he looks to reclaim the TNT title. To add to the stakes, the two will be competing in a no holds barred match.
wrestlinginc.com
WBD Reportedly Banned The Briscoes For More Than Jay's Offensive Slurs
Mark Briscoe appeared on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday and took on Jay Lethal to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe, who passed away earlier this month. However, Tony Khan confirmed that he "fought hard" to get Mark on the show as Warner Bros. Discovery executives previously banned them from appearing on AEW programming on TBS and TNT. Furthermore, their reasons for doing so were reportedly two-fold.
