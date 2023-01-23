Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Doorley to seek fourth term as Monroe County district attorney
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced Wednesday she'll seek a fourth term as the county's top prosecutor. Doorley said she accepted the nomination from the Monroe County Republican Party. Doorley became the county's first female district attorney when she was elected in 2011. She has...
13 WHAM
Rochester homicide numbers down in 2022, but city leaders still not satisfied
Rochester, N.Y. — The number of shootings and homicides in the city dropped in 2022. Police Chief David Smith and Mayor Malik Evans said Wednesday there's still much more work to do, but they believe their efforts are making a difference. 2022 started with the murder of Rochester City...
13 WHAM
Landmark Society of Western NY releases list of 'Five to Revive'
Monroe County, N.Y. — Rochester's beautiful tree canopy is among the projects to receive some extra tender love and care this year. On Wednesday, the Landmark Society of Western New York rolled out its 'Five to Revive,' a list of historical properties and resources that will receive investments to remain thriving.
13 WHAM
Pilot program aims to help teens aging out of foster care in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — One in four foster children will become homeless after turning 18, according to the National Foster Youth Institute. The new Transitional Living Foster Home Pilot Program in Monroe County aims to provide housing for those teens. "This is reaching people at a critical time in their...
13 WHAM
Firearms safety trainer on gun safety for children: 'You can never be safe enough'
Gates, N.Y. — Incidents of guns getting in the wrong hands have recently made national headlines. In Virginia, a six-year-old is accused of shooting his teacher. In Indiana, a man was recently arrested after his four-year-old was seen on security video, playing with a loaded gun. Hearing about stories...
13 WHAM
Ontario man accused of violating order of protection, threatening victim and police
Ontario, N.Y. — A Wayne County man faces charges after he allegedly entered a building to make contact with someone who had an order of protection against him, made threats and caused a disturbance. Deputies said Christopher Kowalski, 30, entered a building in Ontario to make contact with the...
13 WHAM
Rochester man pleads not guilty to father's fatal stabbing
Rochester, N.Y. — Detric Marshall, 39, was visibly emotional standing before a judge Thursday morning, crying before the judge as he pleaded not guilty to the stabbing death of his 70-year-old father, Charles. Police said Marshall stabbed his father numerous times during a physical altercation Wednesday night at their...
13 WHAM
Rochester woman accused of murdering 1-year-old son pleads not guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — Bryasia Love, the woman accused of killing her 1-year-old son and assaulting her 2-year-old daughter, faced a judge Friday. Emotions were high, with one woman yelling "Baby killer" in the court room. Love, 26, seemed distracted while the judge was speaking, looking over her shoulder to...
13 WHAM
Salvatore's expanding to Florida
Rochester, N.Y. — Salvatore's is moving forward with plans to open its first location outside the Rochester area and New York state. The local pizza chain announced Friday that it plans to open a new location in Jacksonville, Florida this summer. Opening day is slated for July 3, the...
13 WHAM
Registration opens for 2023 Rochester River Run
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Rochester River Run/Walk 5K. This will be the first in-person race since 2019. The last few years were virtual races due to the pandemic. The event is happening on Sunday, April 2 at Genesee Valley Park. The goal is...
13 WHAM
Sodus woman accused of threatening to blow up homes to prompt faster police response
Sodus, N.Y. — A Wayne County woman allegedly called 911 and threatened to blow up houses in order to get a faster police response. Deputies were at Christina McCloud-Evans' home Tuesday afternoon to make a warrant arrest on someone else who lived at the home on West Main Street.
13 WHAM
Local second grader donates blankets to Rochester's homeless community
Rochester, N.Y. - There's no age too young to give back to your community. Kalena Guadalupe, a second-grade student at School No. 10, is proving that. She made it her mission to collect blankets for people who are homeless in Rochester, and on Monday, she gave out over 36 blankets at the Open Door Mission.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Genaro Felix
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Genaro and the one word to describe him:. "Classy! Genaro is one of the most guy you will ever meet," said Mayor Malik Evans. A classy guy- graciously honored by the community last night for his 50 years at the Genesee Valley Club.
13 WHAM
Police: 200 cars stolen in Rochester already this year
Rochester, N.Y. — Surveillance video outside a home in the city's Plymouth-Exchange neighborhood shows the moments a man appeared to approach a red Hyundai, look inside the passenger window and walk around the car before getting into it. The man eventually turned the headlights on and drove off around...
13 WHAM
Strong Museum nominated as top pop culture museum in America
Rochester, N.Y. - The Strong National Museum of Play has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best pop culture museums in the country. The museum, which opened to the public back in 1982, credits its world-class toy and video game collections, as well as gaming and comic book exhibits for its nomination.
13 WHAM
Occupied house struck by gunfire on Brooklyn Street
An occupied home on Brooklyn Street with two adults and one minor inside was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire last night. Around 9:45 PM, Rochester police responded to a call for shots fired on Brooklyn Street. Officers then found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and that the home was struck multiple times.
13 WHAM
Four teens, ages 14-15, arrested for driving stolen Kia in Rush
Rush, N.Y. — Four teenagers who allegedly stole a 2018 Kia Soul are charged with criminal possession of stolen property. A deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office saw the vehicle being driven with a smashed window on Rush Scottsville Road near the Youth Detention Center around 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police Crime Stoppers, Locust Club host second annual Valentine Day's raffle
Rochester, N.Y. - Crime Stoppers and the RPD Locust Club announced their second annual Valentine's Day raffle. It benefits the Crime Stoppers K9 Initiative and the Locust Club scholarship fund, which was recently renamed the Anthony Mazurkiewicz Memorial Scholarship Fund. BACKGROUND | City in mourning: Veteran Rochester Police officer killed...
13 WHAM
New Year's Day hit-and-run victim's sister charged with manslaughter
Rochester, N.Y. — The new year began with tragedy for several friends in Rochester, following a crash early New Year's Day on Denver Street. Charlaura Lockhart, 33, was killed. Her friend Jasmine Haskell, who was also in the back seat, broke her leg in three places. "I cried. I...
13 WHAM
Rochester Boat Show returns for 2023
Rochester, N.Y. — The Boat Show has sailed back into Rochester. The latest models are anchored at the Riverside Convention Center. It's the first time the boats have returned since COVID, and organizers say there's a good reason to buy right at the show. "To get your boat order...
