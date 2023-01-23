ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Doorley to seek fourth term as Monroe County district attorney

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced Wednesday she'll seek a fourth term as the county's top prosecutor. Doorley said she accepted the nomination from the Monroe County Republican Party. Doorley became the county's first female district attorney when she was elected in 2011. She has...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Landmark Society of Western NY releases list of 'Five to Revive'

Monroe County, N.Y. — Rochester's beautiful tree canopy is among the projects to receive some extra tender love and care this year. On Wednesday, the Landmark Society of Western New York rolled out its 'Five to Revive,' a list of historical properties and resources that will receive investments to remain thriving.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man pleads not guilty to father's fatal stabbing

Rochester, N.Y. — Detric Marshall, 39, was visibly emotional standing before a judge Thursday morning, crying before the judge as he pleaded not guilty to the stabbing death of his 70-year-old father, Charles. Police said Marshall stabbed his father numerous times during a physical altercation Wednesday night at their...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester woman accused of murdering 1-year-old son pleads not guilty

Rochester, N.Y. — Bryasia Love, the woman accused of killing her 1-year-old son and assaulting her 2-year-old daughter, faced a judge Friday. Emotions were high, with one woman yelling "Baby killer" in the court room. Love, 26, seemed distracted while the judge was speaking, looking over her shoulder to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Salvatore's expanding to Florida

Rochester, N.Y. — Salvatore's is moving forward with plans to open its first location outside the Rochester area and New York state. The local pizza chain announced Friday that it plans to open a new location in Jacksonville, Florida this summer. Opening day is slated for July 3, the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Registration opens for 2023 Rochester River Run

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Rochester River Run/Walk 5K. This will be the first in-person race since 2019. The last few years were virtual races due to the pandemic. The event is happening on Sunday, April 2 at Genesee Valley Park. The goal is...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local second grader donates blankets to Rochester's homeless community

Rochester, N.Y. - There's no age too young to give back to your community. Kalena Guadalupe, a second-grade student at School No. 10, is proving that. She made it her mission to collect blankets for people who are homeless in Rochester, and on Monday, she gave out over 36 blankets at the Open Door Mission.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Genaro Felix

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Genaro and the one word to describe him:. "Classy! Genaro is one of the most guy you will ever meet," said Mayor Malik Evans. A classy guy- graciously honored by the community last night for his 50 years at the Genesee Valley Club.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: 200 cars stolen in Rochester already this year

Rochester, N.Y. — Surveillance video outside a home in the city's Plymouth-Exchange neighborhood shows the moments a man appeared to approach a red Hyundai, look inside the passenger window and walk around the car before getting into it. The man eventually turned the headlights on and drove off around...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Strong Museum nominated as top pop culture museum in America

Rochester, N.Y. - The Strong National Museum of Play has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best pop culture museums in the country. The museum, which opened to the public back in 1982, credits its world-class toy and video game collections, as well as gaming and comic book exhibits for its nomination.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Occupied house struck by gunfire on Brooklyn Street

An occupied home on Brooklyn Street with two adults and one minor inside was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire last night. Around 9:45 PM, Rochester police responded to a call for shots fired on Brooklyn Street. Officers then found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and that the home was struck multiple times.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Four teens, ages 14-15, arrested for driving stolen Kia in Rush

Rush, N.Y. — Four teenagers who allegedly stole a 2018 Kia Soul are charged with criminal possession of stolen property. A deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office saw the vehicle being driven with a smashed window on Rush Scottsville Road near the Youth Detention Center around 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.
RUSH, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Boat Show returns for 2023

Rochester, N.Y. — The Boat Show has sailed back into Rochester. The latest models are anchored at the Riverside Convention Center. It's the first time the boats have returned since COVID, and organizers say there's a good reason to buy right at the show. "To get your boat order...
ROCHESTER, NY

