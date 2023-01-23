Read full article on original website
3d ago
At this point in time using these drugs on the street is a choice everybody knows they’re Laced . Expect to die good night
Lawrence Stallworth
3d ago
Okay my problem if u r a user they subconsciously want to leave this life and drugs allows them to maybe play with the trigger until one day their gone if they want to b saved they will ask for help
Don’t send those in need of addiction and mental health treatment to jail
We are at a crossroads of opportunity in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. Continue forward on the same path? Continue to fail our residents. Let’s instead empower our new County Executive Chris Ronayne to make our communities safer, save money, and provide our residents appropriate care. Let’s support Care Response,...
CLE Heights arrest of driver goes viral, raises questions about police procedure
Demetrius Kern of Cleveland said he was simply trying to file a citizen complaint against a Cleveland Heights police officer but suddenly found himself handcuffed and under arrest.
cleveland19.com
Several Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies working together to catch dealership theft suspects
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least four luxury car dealerships in Northeast Ohio have been targeted by thieves in the last two months. 19 News has learned law enforcement agencies across our area are working together to try to track down the ring of thieves. On Thursday 19 News obtained...
cleveland19.com
$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services attribute difficulty reaching them to end of COVID-related assistance
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a complaint the 19 News tipline gets often. People in Cuyahoga County can’t get the help they need with their food stamps. They say it’s a phone issue, sometimes waiting hours to get in touch with Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services.
Bedford asks University Hospitals to restore services at UH Bedford as part of pending lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As part of its pending lawsuit against University Hospitals, the city of Bedford is asking UH to restore more medical services at the former UH Bedford Hospital, which closed to in-patient services last year. During a conference with attorneys from UH and the city on Wednesday,...
cleveland19.com
North Canton police K-9 to be trained as therapy dog for school resource officer
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - North Canton Police Department (NCPD) will begin the search soon for a therapy dog to assign to a school resource officer, according to the department. Last year, NCPD was approved to add the Community Canine Program to their list of services for the community. The...
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 26, 2023
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
cleveland19.com
‘Violent fugitive’ shot by police at Steelyard Commons receives prison sentence
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 33-year-old man shot by police in Dec. 2020 in the Walmart parking lot at Steelyard Commons received his sentence Wednesday in United States federal court. Dewayne Taylor was shot just before noon on Dec. 11 after being tracked by the United States Marshals Service Violent...
cleveland19.com
34-year-old man fatally shot in driveway in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS. The man was later identified at Hersie L. Wesson of Euclid, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. 19 News was on scene as police arrived.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Weiss pleads guilty to felony charges
Rabbi Stephen Weiss pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to attempted, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and to possessing criminal tools, while a third charge was dismissed. The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas accepted Weiss’ plea during a pretrial hearing, according to the court docket. He will be classified as a tier II sex offender and will avoid a trial. The importuning charge against him was dismissed per an agreement with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
cleveland19.com
Alliance house fire kills 1 resident, 2 able to escape
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead, and two others escaped after flames ripped through a Stark County home on Thursday afternoon. The multi-alarm blaze at 1335 South Arch Ave. was fully engulfed when Alliance firefighters arrived. The flames were so intense, they even spread to a neighboring home.
Man dies in Eastlake hit-skip crash, driver's BAC was nearly double legal limit
A Lake County family is dealing with the unimaginable: the loss of their 20-year-old son and brother. Michael ‘Dylan’ Minello died Friday, the victim of a hit-and-run in Eastlake.
cleveland19.com
Man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase gets sentenced
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to 12 years in prison. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and...
Charges against Cleveland police detective dismissed
Criminal charges filed against a Cleveland police detective have now been dismissed.
96-year-old Cleveland man’s death ruled a homicide, medical examiner says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities say that a 96-year-old Cleveland man who died in October was murdered. Police found Curtis Sutton in his bed on Oct. 11. At the time of the incident, police did not suspect any foul play in Sutton’s death, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the spokeswoman for Cleveland police.
Woman pleads guilty to charge in child endangering case
Jenny Musgrave, 42, pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday to a charge of attempted endangering children.
Man sentenced for supplying drugs in deadly fentanyl overdose
Kenneth Mazurkiewicz was sentenced after being convicted of causing the overdose death of a person.
Man threatens woman with gun in restaurant: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
Using a weapon while intoxicated: Chagrin Boulevard. At 3 a.m. Jan. 22, a security officer working at Touch of Italy restaurant, 16822 Chagrin Blvd., flagged down police officers. Police learned that a 21-year-old Solon man had been in a verbal altercation inside the restaurant and displayed a firearm while threatening...
Youngstown mother suing Mahoning County Jail after son’s death
In October of 2019, 33-year-old James Kennedy was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a parole violation. Less than a year later, James would be found unresponsive in his cell. Shortly after, he passed away.
Comments / 9