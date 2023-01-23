ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

3d ago

At this point in time using these drugs on the street is a choice everybody knows they’re Laced . Expect to die good night

7
Lawrence Stallworth
3d ago

Okay my problem if u r a user they subconsciously want to leave this life and drugs allows them to maybe play with the trigger until one day their gone if they want to b saved they will ask for help

$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
CLEVELAND, OH
Rabbi Weiss pleads guilty to felony charges

Rabbi Stephen Weiss pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to attempted, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and to possessing criminal tools, while a third charge was dismissed. The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas accepted Weiss’ plea during a pretrial hearing, according to the court docket. He will be classified as a tier II sex offender and will avoid a trial. The importuning charge against him was dismissed per an agreement with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Alliance house fire kills 1 resident, 2 able to escape

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead, and two others escaped after flames ripped through a Stark County home on Thursday afternoon. The multi-alarm blaze at 1335 South Arch Ave. was fully engulfed when Alliance firefighters arrived. The flames were so intense, they even spread to a neighboring home.
ALLIANCE, OH

