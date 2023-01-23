ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke's starting lineup at Virginia Tech

Following Saturday's feel-good 68-66 win over the then-No. 17 Miami Hurricanes in Durham, the Duke basketball squad is in Blacksburg to play the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies (11-8, 1-7 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

Entering the bout, the Hokies have lost seven straight. Meanwhile, the still-unranked Blue Devils (14-5, 5-3 ACC) have won three of their past four outings but are 1-3 in opponents' gyms this season.

Although this Virginia Tech squad is struggling, it's worth noting Duke has left with a loss in four of its past five trips to Cassell Coliseum, including the most recent visit in 2021. Furthermore, the Hokies defeated the Blue Devils in last season's ACC Tournament championship game, 82-67, and this is their first meeting since.

Regardless of the venue, the programs are 5-5 in their past 10 meetings, dating back to 2016.

Roughly 20 minutes before the tipoff of the series' latest installment, the Duke basketball stats broadcast revealed the Blue Devil starting five:

  • Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead
  • Freshman forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Graduate center Ryan Young

First-year head coach Jon Scheyer employed this starting five in Duke's past four outings.

After the Virginia Tech game, the Blue Devils have four days off before facing the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta at 3 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN).

