Taking a mental health day in Seattle
We all deserve to take a day to ourselves every once in a while . If you’re feeling less productive, anxious, and stressed out, you might need to take a mental health day .
Just like a sick day when our bodies are under the weather, taking a mental health day allows for a day of rest for our mental well-being .
Here are some ways you can recharge and reset in Seattle.
Looking for something less strenuous? Grab a book or some close friends and sit outside at a local park. During the summer, pick up some food and have a picnic — we love grabbing takeout and enjoying it at Golden Gardens .
Looking for additional information or resources about mental health ? NAMI Seattle has a list of local resources for counseling, support groups, and crisis lines.
Just like a sick day when our bodies are under the weather, taking a mental health day allows for a day of rest for our mental well-being .
Here are some ways you can recharge and reset in Seattle.
Get some fresh air 🍃Temperatures are (usually) mild year-round in the Puget Sound, which means going for a walk is almost always an option. Seward Park is full of winding trails that will give you that out-of-the-city feeling without needing to travel too far.
Looking for something less strenuous? Grab a book or some close friends and sit outside at a local park. During the summer, pick up some food and have a picnic — we love grabbing takeout and enjoying it at Golden Gardens .
Do something creative 🎨Find something that inspires you or something you haven’t done before to experience creative freedom . Check out an art class from the Pratt Fine Arts Center , sign up for a writing or poetry workshop with Cascadia Poetics Lab , or take a Wine and Whee l pottery class at the Kirkland Arts Center.
Have a lazy day 💤Sometimes all you need to feel like yourself again is a little R and R . Have an old-fashioned movie night with a rental from Scarecrow Video — then pair it with some gourmet popcorn from Cobb’s Popcorn . Or get extra cozy with a new throw blanket from Eight Generation designed by Native artists.
Looking for additional information or resources about mental health ? NAMI Seattle has a list of local resources for counseling, support groups, and crisis lines.
Comments / 0