Where to get ice cream for breakfast
Personally, we’re not huge fans of food rules that try to tell us when we can and can’t enjoy something — which is why we’re super big supporters of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day , coming up on Saturday, Feb. 4 .
Here’s where you can grab a cone first thing in the morning , any time of year .
Matcha Man Ice Cream Co. | 6014 12th Ave. S. | Tuesday-Sunday | 9 a.m.-9 p.m. | Ube kidding us if you said taiyaki wouldn’t be the perfect morning pick-me-up.
Husky Deli | 4721 California Ave. SW | Daily | 7 a.m.-7 p.m. | Your non-celebrating friends can also pick up a sandwich if they want something a bit heartier.
Hello Robin | 2570 NE University Village St. and 522 19th Ave. E. | Daily | 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (Weekends, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.) | Ice cream sandwiches with some of the best cookies in town , anyone?
