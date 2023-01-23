ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens claim player with notable Lamar Jackson connection

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0DwC_0kOlHQsJ00

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens on Monday added a player with a notable connection to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. This is noteworthy as Mullen is a cousin of the Ravens quarterback.

This is ultimately a minor move, and the Ravens may have football reasons for bringing in Mullen, who is a former second-round pick. However, this would not be the first time the organization targeted a player with a strong connection to Jackson .

The Ravens have plenty on their plate with regard to Jackson. The quarterback is set for free agency and while the Ravens want to keep him, the two sides have been far apart in contract talks . That has led to growing speculation about the quarterback’s future, so even minor moves might be worth doing from the Ravens’ perspective if they make a good impression.

The post Ravens claim player with notable Lamar Jackson connection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott has broken up with his former girlfriend, and he reportedly is dating somebody new. Page Six reported on Wednesday that Prescott and Natalie Buffett quietly broke up in March 2022. On Thursday, the outlet reported that Prescott has casually dating Jadyn Jannasch, who is a swimmer at LSU. View this post on Instagram... The post Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James

‘ Bronny James’ recruitment has been a subject receiving attention over the last week, and one coach shared just how difficult the process is. Bronny is the oldest son of LeBron James, and the Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) senior is set to attend college in the fall. He has not yet decided on which... The post ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OREGON STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?

There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh says big changes are coming to Ravens WR room

While it’s still not known who will be the Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback in 2023, whomever is under center will have a completely different supporting cast of wideouts, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Speaking to reporters at his end-of-season media availability, Harbaugh stated that roughly 75 percent of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL LB Jessie Lemonier dies – dead at age 25

Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25. The Detroit Lions, for whom Lemonier played in 2021, announced the news of Lemonier’s death Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/FL7BP71YhB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 26, 2023 “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the team... The post Ex-NFL LB Jessie Lemonier dies – dead at age 25 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job

The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Barnes captured on video spitting in man’s face at game

Matt Barnes was captured on video spitting in the face of another man during an incident on Sunday. Barnes attended Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The former NBA player got into a heated altercation with his fiancee’s ex-husband on... The post Matt Barnes captured on video spitting in man’s face at game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to huge playoff games, but that still did not stop him from seeking the counsel of one all-time great ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship. Mahomes said Thursday he has spoken to Tom Brady this week about his preparation for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I... The post Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean Payton ‘still in play’ for 2 teams

Sean Payton seemed at one point like he would almost certainly be back coaching with an NFL team next season, but there have been numerous reports over the past week that he is leaning toward remaining at FOX. That is not a done deal yet, according to one NFL insider. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media... The post Report: Sean Payton ‘still in play’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
197K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy