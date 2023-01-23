ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Stefon Diggs sends message in response to playoff loss

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzf19_0kOlHNTM00

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) dances while leaving the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs responded to his critics Monday after reports suggested he tried to leave Highmark Stadium early at the end of the team’s playoff loss.

Diggs defended himself in a series of three tweets, questioning whether his critics wanted him to be okay with losing and comfortable when the Bills play well short of their capabilities. He also took a shot at critics by pointing out that some seemed more upset with his reaction to the loss than to the loss itself.

In other words, Diggs is standing by his actions . Some may wish he had handled his emotions differently, but nobody is going to be mad at him for being frustrated over a 17-point home loss in a playoff game.

While Diggs’ behavior has sparked a lot of conversation, the Bills do not seem terribly concerned . His issues do not seem to be with the organization, so there is little reason for them to worry as long as that is the case.

The post Stefon Diggs sends message in response to playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 11

Douglas Young
3d ago

Who wouldn't be upset about this game Diggs knows the Bills are better than this game showed so do all of Buffalo's players. Sure it's ovious the Bills have issues to address but it's nonsense putting it just one player like Diggs Just cause he was frustrated. As far for Diggs critics there is no question he's one of best receivers in the NFL so shut the hell up.

Reply(2)
2
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?

There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Opposing NBA player reacts to Joel Embiid All-Star news

The starters for this season’s NBA All-Star Game were revealed on Thursday, and many could not believe that Joel Embiid was not part of the group. The Philadelphia 76ers big man was edged out in the East, where the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum. Embiid... The post Opposing NBA player reacts to Joel Embiid All-Star news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Larry Brown Sports

ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James

‘ Bronny James’ recruitment has been a subject receiving attention over the last week, and one coach shared just how difficult the process is. Bronny is the oldest son of LeBron James, and the Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) senior is set to attend college in the fall. He has not yet decided on which... The post ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OREGON STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments

The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets

Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL LB Jessie Lemonier dies – dead at age 25

Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25. The Detroit Lions, for whom Lemonier played in 2021, announced the news of Lemonier’s death Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/FL7BP71YhB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 26, 2023 “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the team... The post Ex-NFL LB Jessie Lemonier dies – dead at age 25 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run?

The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are believed to covet Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent... The post Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
197K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy