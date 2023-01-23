Stefon Diggs sends message in response to playoff loss

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs responded to his critics Monday after reports suggested he tried to leave Highmark Stadium early at the end of the team’s playoff loss.

Diggs defended himself in a series of three tweets, questioning whether his critics wanted him to be okay with losing and comfortable when the Bills play well short of their capabilities. He also took a shot at critics by pointing out that some seemed more upset with his reaction to the loss than to the loss itself.

In other words, Diggs is standing by his actions . Some may wish he had handled his emotions differently, but nobody is going to be mad at him for being frustrated over a 17-point home loss in a playoff game.

While Diggs’ behavior has sparked a lot of conversation, the Bills do not seem terribly concerned . His issues do not seem to be with the organization, so there is little reason for them to worry as long as that is the case.

