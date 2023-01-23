An upstate New York dad who shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll student daughter before turning the gun on himself bought the 20-gauge shotgun just 16 days before the shocking murder-suicide. Christopher Wood, 51, legally purchased the shotgun on Jan. 4 — a little over two weeks before he used it to shoot Ava Wood, 14, in the head on Jan. 20, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported, citing Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Newton. Ava, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed with a firearm wound to the head. Her father’s body was found...

