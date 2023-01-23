ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

1st amendment only
3d ago

the judges leave helpless kids with violent parent all the time. and this is what happens. they must be proud. that girl should been with mom.

Mista Mr
3d ago

As horrible as this is, it’s amazing to not see any comments about New York being a Democrat state. I guess the victim and her dad didn’t fit the narrative.. May she rest in peace.

New York Post

Christopher Wood bought shotgun 16 days before killing teen daughter in murder-suicide

An upstate New York dad who shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll student daughter before turning the gun on himself bought the 20-gauge shotgun just 16 days before the shocking murder-suicide. Christopher Wood, 51, legally purchased the shotgun on Jan. 4 — a little over two weeks before he used it to shoot Ava Wood, 14, in the head on Jan. 20, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported, citing Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Newton. Ava, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed with a firearm wound to the head. Her father’s body was found...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
