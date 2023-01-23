Read full article on original website
Spoiler On Big Name Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and WWE is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s Smackdown, with a big name set to appear in Laredo. According to PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is scheduled for tonight’s episode. It’s unknown if he will also appear in the Rumble. Lesnar...
Updated Lineup For Impact No Surrender
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kelly Clarkson, Raquel Rodriguez’ After The Bell, Royal Rumble Done Footage, More
– Becky Lynch will be appearing on today’s broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk Royal Rumble topics and more, and was featured in a preview excerpt from the interview on their YouTube channel, described as:. “I thought professional wrestling would get me on the straight and narrow.”...
Belief That John Cena Would Be An ‘Absolute Idiot’ If He Puts Over Austin Theory
Austin Theory continues to be one of WWE’s developing prospects, as he hones his craft on a weekly basis on television. The young star has already cemented himself as a solid mid-carder, and his future is certainly bright. He is likely to face John Cena this year, but not everyone wants to see that happen.
Note On Why Wardlow Has Not Been on AEW TV Lately
Wardlow lost a match (and his ponytail) to Samoa Joe a month ago but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason that Wardlow has not been on TV is because he’s dealing with an injury. The attack from Joe after their match was done to write him off of TV. However, it’s believed he won’t be gone long.
Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue
Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.
More On Why The Briscoes Were Banned From AEW TV by Warner Bros. Discovery
While The Briscoes signed a long-term contract with Tony Khan’s ROH last year, they were still not allowed to appear on AEW TV to promote ROH PPVs. This was due to a ban from Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TBS and TNT. Tony Khan confirmed this in an interview, noting that he wanted to put them on TV to hype matches with the Briscoes. The team’s ban almost prevented any kind of tribute to Jay Briscoe, before this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Khan had said he fought hard to get Mark Briscoe on Dynamite for the tribute match with Jay Lethal.
Willow Nightingale Responds To Critics Of Women Wrestlers Bleeding and Doing Hardcore Matches
On a recent edition of The Sessions, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale stopped by. One topic of discussion was the recent street fight featuring Willow and Ruby Soho vs Tay Conti and Anna Jay, and some of the negative online respond towards women wrestlers bleeding and doing hardcore matches. Highlights follow:
Prince Nana Reveals Which Wrestler He Wants In The Embassy, Remembers Jimmy Rave
On a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, the head of The Embassy, PRINCE NANA, talked about the late Jimmy Rave. Nana also revealed which former Embassy wrestler he would bring back into the fold if he could. Highlights below:. On Jimmy Rave as the “Crown Jewel” of the Embassy: “He...
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Four matches are official for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s show for Tuesday’s episode, which is the final show before NXT Vengeance Day and airs live on USA:. * Qualifier For NXT Tag Team Championship Match at Vengeance Day:...
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and 2023 took a rough turn last week in the wrestling world with the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. I’m not gonna lie; covering last week’s NXT was a little bit rough because of the news hitting early in the show. It’s a new week, and tonight’s episode will lean heavily on the women’s division as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre and eventually, Isla Dawn by herself, while Roxanna Perez will have a “Championship Summit” with Toxic Attraction ahead of their match at NXT Vengeance Day. Thea Hail will have a celebration of getting her first win last week, Tiffany Stratton and Indi Hartwell go one-on-one, and Wendy Choo takes on Elektra Lopez. Plus we’ll probably have more between Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker among other things.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal def. The Best Friends & Danhausen. * Powerhouse Hobbs def. Tony Mud. * AEW Women’s...
Hulk Hogan Tweets a Plea For Toilet Paper
Hulk Hogan was out of toilet paper on Wednesday, and he sent a plea to all of Twitter to help him. The WWE Hall of Famer took to his Twitter account today to send what appear to be inadvertent tweets, writing:. “Help”. “I ran out of toiler paper brother,help!!!!!!!!”. Hogan...
Teddy Long Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn at WWE Raw XXX Show
– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long had high praise for Sami Zayn. He also revealed what he told Sami Zayn while backstage at last Monday’s Raw XXX Anniversary show. Long stated the following:. “I pulled Sami to the side, and...
Update on Cody Rhodes’ Training Regimen For Royal Rumble
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the training regimen Cody Rhodes has undertaken as he prepares to make his WWE return at the Royal Rumble. Rhodes was announced for the titular match, which happens tomorrow night. According to the WON, Rhodes had what was described as a “boxing...
Teams Announced For AAA Lucha Libre World Cup Trios Tourneys
AAA has announced all of the teams for the Lucha Libre World Cup trio tournaments, which happen this March in Guadalajara. The teams include wrestlers from AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW and more. The teams include:. Men’s Teams:. * USA: Johnny Caballero, Sam Adonis & Christopher Daniels.
Danhausen Comments On Anniversary of AEW Signing
In a post on Twitter, Danhausen commented on the one year anniversary of his signing with AEW and promised never to curse Tony Khan. He wrote: “1 year ago Danhausen debuted for @AEW & became Very Elite, Very Evil. Thank you @TonyKhan for giving Danhausen a television job while still having a broken leg & only being half powerful. You’ll never get a Danhausen curse because of this. 2023 ~ Danhausen takes over television.”
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
The Bullet Club will be in action on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:. * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight. * Gisele Shaw vs....
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.24.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are just over a week away from Vengeance Day with Grayson Waller challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title. That is going to include a lot of build this week as we get ready for the title match, but there is some other stuff to do as well. The good thing is that a lot of the card is ready so let’s get to it.
Various News: Action Andretti Chats With Renee Paquette, Big Bill on AEW Unrestricted, WOW – Women of Wrestling Superheroes Appear on Let’s Make a Deal
– A new episode of The Sessions dropped today, featuring AEW star Action Andretti chatting with Renee Paquette:. Action Andretti is the newest overnight sensation of All Elite Wrestling following a surprise win over Chris Jericho, but it’s good to know the kid is staying humble. Andretti joins The Sessions to discuss what went into his breakout victory over Jericho, Tony Khan’s pumped reaction and what it means to finally become a success after years of grinding on the independent scene.
