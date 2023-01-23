ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Serial Burglar for String of Commercial Burglaries

Santa Barbara police have arrested a convicted serial burglar they believe is responsible for another string of burglaries targeting businesses in downtown Santa Barbara over the past three months. The suspect, 47-year-old Brian Christopher Schotz, was arrested on Wednesday, January 18, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on four...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

Gang member facing new assault charge from road-rage allegation

A documented San Fernando Valley gang member with a Santa Clarita address is back in custody on multiple charges after he was arrested once again on suspicion of an assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to court records. Samuel Trujillo, 56, of Canyon Country, was arrested Jan. 4 in...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Daily Nexus

Isla Vista burglar arrested on multiple felony charges

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Isla Vista resident on several felony charges in relation to a burglary that occured at the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive on Jan. 20. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Matthew Dunbar Roberts, was charged with three felony charges of burglary,...
ISLA VISTA, CA
signalscv.com

Suspected home jewelry theft marks second of its kind in 48 hours

A reported burglary at a residence on the 28000 block of Florence Lane on Thursday morning marks the second time jewelry and other possessions have been taken from a home in Santa Clarita during the past 48 hours. Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp

Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Woman Facing Attempted-Murder Charges After Altercation

A Santa Barbara woman is facing attempted-murder and other charges stemming from an altercation with a neighbor last week, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. Christine Marie Shelton, 60, was arrested at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 on the 3700 block of Monterey Pine Street, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale told Noozhawk.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

One stabbing suspect in custody, second person sought

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested one suspect and identified a second man in connection with a stabbing last month in Canyon Country, officials said Thursday. The victim was arguing with Carlos Daniel Martinez, 23, of Santa Clarita, whom he knew, at 27150 Sierra Highway around 8 p.m....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

$30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property stolen in Newhall

More than $30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property was stolen from a Newhall residence, leaving the house ransacked on Tuesday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 11 p.m. on the 24500...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

News In Brief: Week of January 26, 2023

The chief financial officer for the city of Oxnard is leaving her position after less than two years on the job. City officials said Betsy George announced her “retirement from the public sector” in a news release but gave no further details about her decision to leave the city effective Jan. 19.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island

After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
AVALON, CA
signalscv.com

$85,000 worth of personal property stolen, suspects outstanding

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are continuing investigation on $85,000 worth of personal property stolen from a Valencia home in mid-December, according to sheriff’s officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Dec. 17, between the approximate hours of 3 p.m....
SANTA CLARITA, CA

