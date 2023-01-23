Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Police Arrest Serial Burglar for String of Commercial Burglaries
Santa Barbara police have arrested a convicted serial burglar they believe is responsible for another string of burglaries targeting businesses in downtown Santa Barbara over the past three months. The suspect, 47-year-old Brian Christopher Schotz, was arrested on Wednesday, January 18, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on four...
signalscv.com
Gang member facing new assault charge from road-rage allegation
A documented San Fernando Valley gang member with a Santa Clarita address is back in custody on multiple charges after he was arrested once again on suspicion of an assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to court records. Samuel Trujillo, 56, of Canyon Country, was arrested Jan. 4 in...
Daily Nexus
Isla Vista burglar arrested on multiple felony charges
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Isla Vista resident on several felony charges in relation to a burglary that occured at the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive on Jan. 20. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Matthew Dunbar Roberts, was charged with three felony charges of burglary,...
Santa Maria Police: New personnel joins enforcement team
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Police have seven new officers who are currently field training in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria Police: New personnel joins enforcement team appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
signalscv.com
Suspected home jewelry theft marks second of its kind in 48 hours
A reported burglary at a residence on the 28000 block of Florence Lane on Thursday morning marks the second time jewelry and other possessions have been taken from a home in Santa Clarita during the past 48 hours. Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp
Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Stolen Vehicle Suspects Lead Officers on Chase from L.A. to Ventura County
Moorpark, Ventura County, CA: A pursuit was initiated for a stolen vehicle by the Los Angeles Police Department in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 27, that took units around the Los Angeles area starting in Sun Valley through Glendale and Burbank, then ending in the city of Moorpark in Ventura County.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Woman Facing Attempted-Murder Charges After Altercation
A Santa Barbara woman is facing attempted-murder and other charges stemming from an altercation with a neighbor last week, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. Christine Marie Shelton, 60, was arrested at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 on the 3700 block of Monterey Pine Street, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale told Noozhawk.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara DA Charges Four in Murder of Innocent Bystander Near Stearns Wharf
In his first major act as the new Santa Barbara District Attorney, John Savrnoch announced murder charges on four men arrested last week in connection with the murder of an innocent bystander near Stearns Wharf on December 9, 2022. According to the charging documents, the four men — 22-year-old Jiram...
4 people charged in connection with deadly Santa Barbara shooting
Four people have officially been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at Stearn's Wharf in Santa Barbara.
Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man is in custody after allegedly beating up his girlfriend on the side of a freeway, then crashing his vehicle into… Read more "Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist"
signalscv.com
One stabbing suspect in custody, second person sought
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested one suspect and identified a second man in connection with a stabbing last month in Canyon Country, officials said Thursday. The victim was arguing with Carlos Daniel Martinez, 23, of Santa Clarita, whom he knew, at 27150 Sierra Highway around 8 p.m....
Four men charged for Dec. 9 Stearns Wharf shooting
Four defendants were arraigned at the Santa Barbara Superior Court Monday morning for the shooting and murder of Robert Gutierrez at Stearns Wharf on Dec. 9, 2022. The post Four men charged for Dec. 9 Stearns Wharf shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
signalscv.com
$30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property stolen in Newhall
More than $30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property was stolen from a Newhall residence, leaving the house ransacked on Tuesday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 11 p.m. on the 24500...
pasadenanow.com
L.A. County Pays $20,00 Reward to Informant Who Helped Solve Altadena Crest Homicide
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $20,000 reward for an individual whose information and assistance led to the successful apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Marcus Nieto. Nieto was last seen alive on February 15, 2013. Two horseback riders on...
Ventura County Reporter
News In Brief: Week of January 26, 2023
The chief financial officer for the city of Oxnard is leaving her position after less than two years on the job. City officials said Betsy George announced her “retirement from the public sector” in a news release but gave no further details about her decision to leave the city effective Jan. 19.
KTLA.com
Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island
After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County deputies search for robbery, assault suspect following chase
Two suspects were in custody and another was on the run in connection with a series of robberies and a police chase in Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The chase began around 2 p.m. in the Paramount area after a robbery at an undisclosed location. Officials initially described...
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities today identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.
signalscv.com
$85,000 worth of personal property stolen, suspects outstanding
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are continuing investigation on $85,000 worth of personal property stolen from a Valencia home in mid-December, according to sheriff’s officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Dec. 17, between the approximate hours of 3 p.m....
