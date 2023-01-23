Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Day 4 of Murdaugh trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Today the state is making their case and hearing from witnesses. ABC Columbia New’s Alex Tejada is live from the Colleton County Court House today with the latest.
abccolumbia.com
Murdaugh Trial Day 5: Witnesses give testimonies, defense cross-examines
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Testimony resumed at 9:30 a.m. this morning in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. The former low country attorney is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. Prosecutors brought several witnesses to the stand Thursday for the first day of testimony. Now today...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington firefighters fighting a mobile home fire in Pelion
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters are still fighting an early morning fire at a single wide mobile home in Pelion. Authorities say they have a water shuttle operation to help extinguish the fire. Officials haven’t said if anyone is inside or if there are any injuries...
abccolumbia.com
Clutch Coffee is getting Columbia wired with a FREE coffee day
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are a coffee fan, there is a new option in the Capital City. Clutch Coffee is opening their first South Carolina on Saturday. According to Clutch Coffee Founder Darren Spicer, the first location opened in North Carolina about five years ago, and since then has thoughtfully expanded to markets that are a “great fit,” pointing out that Columbia was certainly one of them.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington deputies invite public to “Coffee with a Cop”
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Listen up coffee drinkers! Join Lexington County deputies on Feb. 9 for a FREE cup of coffee, doughnuts and a chance to chat with the first responders. The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department will also be in attendance at the iCrave Coffee (108 Main St. in Leesville) event...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
abccolumbia.com
MGC Long Run returns to Columbia on Feb. 4
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The MGC Long run is returning for its eighth year to Columbia on February 4. Proceeds will go towards the USO South Carolina to help military members stay connected to family throughout their service. MGC Long Run has generated almost $200,000 towards nonprofits since 2015, say...
abccolumbia.com
Jury selection continues in Colleton County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today Judge Clifton Newman told those who were not excused from jury duty to return to court tomorrow. These potential jurors were narrowed down from four pools of people interviewed by the court. This afternoon, both the prosecution and defense went before the judge to discuss pre-trial motions.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police Chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department’s Chief Holbrook issued a statement on the Tyre Nichols investigation ahead of today’s release of Memphis Police’s body camera footage:. “The brutal beating and subsequent death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers in Memphis,...
abccolumbia.com
Former Lexington probationary cadet charged in off-duty collision
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have arrested a former Lexington County Sheriff’s Department probationary cadet after an off-duty collision that critically injured a 20 year-old male. Authorities charged 43 year-old Robert Barth Garofalo with Felony DUI following an incident that occurred on Jan. 15 after 9 p.m. Garofalo...
abccolumbia.com
Antar Jeter, accused of shooting child’s mother, extradited back to SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing his child’s mother in Orangeburg last year has been extradited back to South Carolina. Deputies say Antar Jeter was in custody in Virginia. He’s accused of shooting Crystal Jumper who was found dead at her Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Military Matters: Graduation day at Fort Jackson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters, it’s graduation day!. Fort Jackson held their family day and basic graduation earlier this morning on post. As the families stood for their grads, the emotions came through as what their new soldiers have worked for in recent weeks culminated with a ceremony at Hilton Field.
abccolumbia.com
Murdaugh trial begins with first responders’ testimonies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Alex Murdaugh trial started at the Colleton County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. this morning and all day we have heard testimony from first responders from the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot and killed. Now that jury selection and opening statements are complete, today...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
abccolumbia.com
SCDC: Columbia man arrested with a drone and drugs outside McCormick Correctional Institution
MCCORMICK CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man accused of trying to use a drone to send drugs and other contraband to McCormick Correctional Institution has been arrested. South Carolina Department of Corrections have charged Arnez Thompson, 24, with the following crimes:. • Trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc., more...
abccolumbia.com
Alert: Portion of West Columbia Riverwalk closed due to flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of West Columbia issued a flood alert for portions of the West Columbia Riverwalk. The affected area, Moffatt Street Entrance, 100 Riverside Drive, to the West Columbia Amphitheater, is temporarily closed. Stay with ABC Columbia News for an update.
Santee bracing for hundreds of visitors this week for King Kat Fishing Tournament, other events
SANTEE, S.C. — Crowds are expected to come by the hundreds to the Orangeburg County town of Santee this week. That's because several big events are here: the King Kat Sweet 16 fishing tournament, The South Carolina Peanut Growers Association meeting, and a golf tournament. This means an influx...
live5news.com
SCDOT breaks down the costs of the I-526 extension
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The longer we wait, the more it will cost. That’s what the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says in regard to the Mark Clark Extension project, also known as I-526. South Carolina Department of Transportation officials gave a cost breakdown in phases, at Thursday’s...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Saluda County woman charged after stealing funds from employer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged 61 year-old Sherry Rodgers Kirkland with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent on Jan. 12. Kirkland allegedly stole more than $10,000 from her employer, the Amick Grove Pentecostal Holliness Church, where she held a position of trust. The incident occurred between Jan. 1,...
abccolumbia.com
Multiple students, faculty members injured in Midland Valley High School altercation
AIKEN, S.C. (WOLO) — Authorities say an altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several students and two faculty members injured on Friday. School officials released a statement on their website following the incident:. “There was an altercation on our campus this morning involving a number...
