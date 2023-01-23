ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abccolumbia.com

Day 4 of Murdaugh trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Today the state is making their case and hearing from witnesses. ABC Columbia New’s Alex Tejada is live from the Colleton County Court House today with the latest.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Murdaugh Trial Day 5: Witnesses give testimonies, defense cross-examines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Testimony resumed at 9:30 a.m. this morning in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. The former low country attorney is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. Prosecutors brought several witnesses to the stand Thursday for the first day of testimony. Now today...
abccolumbia.com

Lexington firefighters fighting a mobile home fire in Pelion

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters are still fighting an early morning fire at a single wide mobile home in Pelion. Authorities say they have a water shuttle operation to help extinguish the fire. Officials haven’t said if anyone is inside or if there are any injuries...
PELION, SC
abccolumbia.com

Clutch Coffee is getting Columbia wired with a FREE coffee day

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are a coffee fan, there is a new option in the Capital City. Clutch Coffee is opening their first South Carolina on Saturday. According to Clutch Coffee Founder Darren Spicer, the first location opened in North Carolina about five years ago, and since then has thoughtfully expanded to markets that are a “great fit,” pointing out that Columbia was certainly one of them.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington deputies invite public to “Coffee with a Cop”

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Listen up coffee drinkers! Join Lexington County deputies on Feb. 9 for a FREE cup of coffee, doughnuts and a chance to chat with the first responders. The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department will also be in attendance at the iCrave Coffee (108 Main St. in Leesville) event...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

MGC Long Run returns to Columbia on Feb. 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The MGC Long run is returning for its eighth year to Columbia on February 4. Proceeds will go towards the USO South Carolina to help military members stay connected to family throughout their service. MGC Long Run has generated almost $200,000 towards nonprofits since 2015, say...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Jury selection continues in Colleton County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today Judge Clifton Newman told those who were not excused from jury duty to return to court tomorrow. These potential jurors were narrowed down from four pools of people interviewed by the court. This afternoon, both the prosecution and defense went before the judge to discuss pre-trial motions.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police Chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department’s Chief Holbrook issued a statement on the Tyre Nichols investigation ahead of today’s release of Memphis Police’s body camera footage:. “The brutal beating and subsequent death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers in Memphis,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Lexington probationary cadet charged in off-duty collision

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have arrested a former Lexington County Sheriff’s Department probationary cadet after an off-duty collision that critically injured a 20 year-old male. Authorities charged 43 year-old Robert Barth Garofalo with Felony DUI following an incident that occurred on Jan. 15 after 9 p.m. Garofalo...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Military Matters: Graduation day at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters, it’s graduation day!. Fort Jackson held their family day and basic graduation earlier this morning on post. As the families stood for their grads, the emotions came through as what their new soldiers have worked for in recent weeks culminated with a ceremony at Hilton Field.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Murdaugh trial begins with first responders’ testimonies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Alex Murdaugh trial started at the Colleton County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. this morning and all day we have heard testimony from first responders from the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot and killed. Now that jury selection and opening statements are complete, today...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

SCDOT breaks down the costs of the I-526 extension

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The longer we wait, the more it will cost. That’s what the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says in regard to the Mark Clark Extension project, also known as I-526. South Carolina Department of Transportation officials gave a cost breakdown in phases, at Thursday’s...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Saluda County woman charged after stealing funds from employer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged 61 year-old Sherry Rodgers Kirkland with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent on Jan. 12. Kirkland allegedly stole more than $10,000 from her employer, the Amick Grove Pentecostal Holliness Church, where she held a position of trust. The incident occurred between Jan. 1,...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

