ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 18

Patriotic Defender
4d ago

Why does the headline say our goal when clearly it’s a small group trying to shove their ideas down our throats. Should America try to be more eco friendly ? Absolutely it should but it have to be done slowly otherwise it will cause hardship and economic chaos for working people. 100% by 2050 is not only a dream but it’s something that will not happen that quickly.

Reply
16
David Jones
3d ago

while some of this has good intentions, the problem with progressives is they don't think 30 seconds ahead, and see what will be the impact, George Carlin said it best, not trying to save the planet, trying to save ourselves, the planet will fix itself without us

Reply
7
Ken T
3d ago

Too many takers voting for freebies to vote these Libs out. Thats why 500,000 taxpayers left NJ last year alone

Reply
7
Related
NJ Spotlight

Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises

Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Transportation Today News

FTA awards New Jersey nearly $11.3M for two ferry services

The Federal Transit Administration recently awarded nearly $11.3 million to two New Jersey ferry services through the Passenger Ferry Grant Program. “Ferry service is a critical component of the transportation network in New Jersey,” said Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey Department of Transportation commissioner and NJ Transit Board chairwoman. “This funding will help set the stage […] The post FTA awards New Jersey nearly $11.3M for two ferry services appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Stomping Grounds: Murphy’s Covid job approvals, Monmouth voting machine failures, Amy DeGise, and age limits for legislators

New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and is now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high-level decisions are made. They will get together weekly with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
NJ.com

Harrison, East Newark are first in N.J. to take part in federal program to replace lead pipes

Two Hudson County communities are among the first in the nation to participate in a federal lead pipe replacement program, the White House announced Friday. East Newark and Harrison, along with communities in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were chosen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said it is working to add more New Jersey communities to the program.
EAST NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
roi-nj.com

Bracken: Murphy is right to support ending CBT surcharge

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce strongly disagrees with recent comments criticizing Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal support of ending the state Corporation Business Tax surcharge when it expires at the end of 2023. We applaud him for taking this position, especially since the CBT surcharge was already extended once.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Testa slams use of Covid relief funds to buy new vehicles for use by Murphy, others

Following a Politico NJ report yesterday that the state government spent more than half a million dollars of federal Covid relief on SUVs to drive Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials, State Sen. Michael Testa (R-Vineland) released a statement excoriating the administration’s spending choices. “It’s disturbing that Governor...
WPG Talk Radio

Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy