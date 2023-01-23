ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Hockey: Defensive Players of the Week for Jan. 27

NOTE: This period only covers games played from Jan. 20-26. That is what is referred to in this post as “last week”. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Tri-County Conference, Jan. 20-26

The season keeps moving along as we draw closer and closer to the postseason, and again we’ve seen some exceptional and extraordinary performances from players across the state this past week, including in the Tri-County Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference,...
Ewing edges out Notre Dame - Boys basketball recap

Darnelle Forrest led Ewing with 22 points as it defeated Notre Dame 53-45 in Ewing. Ewing (15-1) trailed 28-18 at the half, but outscored Notre Dame 34-17 in the second half to get the win. Naire Preston also had 12 points. Stesher Mathelier led Notre Dame (11-7) with 23 points.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 27

The season keeps moving along as we draw closer and closer to the postseason, and again we’ve seen some exceptional and extraordinary performances from players across the state this past week. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts...
The 14 best girls basketball divisional races as the season winds down

For most teams, the first goal of the season—at least as far as championships go—is simple: win the division. Some divisions were decided early in the season, but others are proving to be as good as advertised and will likely go down to the final days of the regular season.
St. Rose defeats Ranney - Boys basketball recap

Gio Panzini scored 20 points as St. Rose defeated Ranney 67-53 in Tinton Falls. Jayden Hodge also had 14 points with Peter Mauro adding 11 and Evan Romano posting 10. St. Rose held a 32-25 lead at the half and extended its lead to 45-31 after a 13-6 run in the third quarter.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Pingry over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap

Trey Maultsby posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pingry to a 63-52 victory over Princeton Day in Basking Ridge. Donnie Gregory contributed 16 points for Pingry (11-5), who led 18-11 after the first quarter and jumped out to an 11-point lead at halftime. Adam Stewart...
PRINCETON, NJ
10 weekend wrestling scenarios with major playoff implications

There are just two days of competition left before the cutoff for teams to qualify for the NJSIAA wrestling postseason and there will be plenty of big matches Friday and Saturday that will determine key postseason slots this weekend. We took a look at 10 scenarios that could determine playoff...
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Friday, Jan. 27

Immaculate Heart (7-0) at Westfield (11-0), 2:30pm. Caldwell (5-3) vs. Montclair (8-0) at Panzer Pool, MSU, 5:45pm. Rumson-Fair Haven (5-4) at Trinity Hall (5-1), 6:30pm. Moorestown (5-3) vs. Cherry Hill West (7-1) at CCT, 5:30pm. SKYLAND. Rutgers Prep at Blair (2-1), 4:30pm. UCC. Immaculate Heart (7-0) at Westfield (11-0), 2:30pm.
