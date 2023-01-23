Read full article on original website
UNC commit leads No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball to comeback win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
A lot outside noise built up in the last 24 hours after UNC commit Simeon Wilcher was snubbed and left off the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Mosley, Bridgeton girls basketball top Buena, division title within sight (PHOTOS)
The first season as a head coach has gone surprisingly well for Tom Zoyac. After 17 games, his Bridgeton High girls’ basketball team has 14 victories and sits atop the Cape-Atlantic League United Division with an unblemished mark through eight division contests. It’s certainly not something he saw coming.
Ice Hockey: Defensive Players of the Week for Jan. 27
NOTE: This period only covers games played from Jan. 20-26. That is what is referred to in this post as “last week”. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Tri-County Conference, Jan. 20-26
The season keeps moving along as we draw closer and closer to the postseason, and again we’ve seen some exceptional and extraordinary performances from players across the state this past week, including in the Tri-County Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference,...
Who’s lighting it up? Freshman boys basketball per-game stat leaders as of Jan. 26
Check out the lists below to see the per-game freshman season stat leaders in the state through Thursday, Jan. 26, in six seven statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, 3-pointers and free throws. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Holy Cross Prep defeats Doane Academy - Boys basketball recap
Latrell Bullock posted 13 points to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 44-31 victory over Doane Academy in Delran. Luke McGinnis recorded 11 points for Holy Cross Prep (11-6), who jumped out to a 24-23 lead at halftime. In the second half, Holy Cross Prep outscored Doane Academy 21-7. Shane...
Which Non-Public boys basketball teams are contenders to win sectional titles in 2023?
The cutoff date for the state tournament is just a few weeks away, and now that we’re halfway through the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the top sectional title contenders in Non-Public A and Non-Public B. Scroll through the post below to get a...
Ewing edges out Notre Dame - Boys basketball recap
Darnelle Forrest led Ewing with 22 points as it defeated Notre Dame 53-45 in Ewing. Ewing (15-1) trailed 28-18 at the half, but outscored Notre Dame 34-17 in the second half to get the win. Naire Preston also had 12 points. Stesher Mathelier led Notre Dame (11-7) with 23 points.
Onyeagocha, Green lead Hillside girls past Roselle - girls basketball recap
Precious Onyeagocha led the way with 25 points and seven rebounds when Hillside defeated Roselle 52-37 in Roselle. Raniyah Green turned in a huge all-around game in the victory with 16 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Hillside (8-6) used a 19-8 third quarter to extend a 19-18...
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 27
The season keeps moving along as we draw closer and closer to the postseason, and again we’ve seen some exceptional and extraordinary performances from players across the state this past week. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts...
Haddonfield’s Narducci, Bond top balanced attack to beat Haddon Heights - boys basketball
Sam Narducci and Ted Bond scored 14 points apiece for Haddonfield, which put together a 27-point second quarter to take charge against Haddon Heights in a 64-35 victory in Haddonfield. Matthew Morris and Patrick Ryan added 10 points apiece for Haddonfield (16-3), which used a 27-9 second quarter to establish...
Wrestling: Complete previews for N.J.’s remaining county & conference tournaments
Essex County kicked off this week’s run of county and conference tournaments across N.J., beginning on Wednesday and then ending with Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, seeing six champions en route to the title on Thursday. This is the last bunch of them, and...
Boys basketball: West Morris earns 1-point road win over Randolph
Eli Stoute scored a team-high 16 points to lead West Morris to a narrow victory on the road over Randolph, 51-50. Nick Rotundo tallied 10 points while Michael Amador chipped in six points for West Morris (16-2), which scored 47% of its points from beyond the 3-point line. Ryan Kress...
The 14 best girls basketball divisional races as the season winds down
For most teams, the first goal of the season—at least as far as championships go—is simple: win the division. Some divisions were decided early in the season, but others are proving to be as good as advertised and will likely go down to the final days of the regular season.
St. Rose defeats Ranney - Boys basketball recap
Gio Panzini scored 20 points as St. Rose defeated Ranney 67-53 in Tinton Falls. Jayden Hodge also had 14 points with Peter Mauro adding 11 and Evan Romano posting 10. St. Rose held a 32-25 lead at the half and extended its lead to 45-31 after a 13-6 run in the third quarter.
Red Bank Catholic over Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Burnham led all scorers with 18 points and Red Bank Catholic defeated Rumson-Fair Haven, 64-56, in Red Bank. Ryan Prior had 16 points and Colin Cavanaugh added 13 for Red Bank Catholic (9-9), which used a 19-11 third quarter to pull away. Nick Rigby paced Rumson-Fair Haven (11-5) with...
Pingry over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap
Trey Maultsby posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pingry to a 63-52 victory over Princeton Day in Basking Ridge. Donnie Gregory contributed 16 points for Pingry (11-5), who led 18-11 after the first quarter and jumped out to an 11-point lead at halftime. Adam Stewart...
10 weekend wrestling scenarios with major playoff implications
There are just two days of competition left before the cutoff for teams to qualify for the NJSIAA wrestling postseason and there will be plenty of big matches Friday and Saturday that will determine key postseason slots this weekend. We took a look at 10 scenarios that could determine playoff...
Bergen County Jamboree first round recap: Demarest, Elmwood Park, St. Mary among winners
Luke Gaccione’s 16 points, five assists and four rebounds lifted 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.), to a 67-61 victory over 23rd-seeded Leonia in the first round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree in Rutherford. Damir Stone added 15 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists...
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Friday, Jan. 27
Immaculate Heart (7-0) at Westfield (11-0), 2:30pm. Caldwell (5-3) vs. Montclair (8-0) at Panzer Pool, MSU, 5:45pm. Rumson-Fair Haven (5-4) at Trinity Hall (5-1), 6:30pm. Moorestown (5-3) vs. Cherry Hill West (7-1) at CCT, 5:30pm. SKYLAND. Rutgers Prep at Blair (2-1), 4:30pm. UCC. Immaculate Heart (7-0) at Westfield (11-0), 2:30pm.
