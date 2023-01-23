Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Disney's Splash Mountain Ride Water Selling for Thousands on Bidding SiteUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Publisher’s Desk: Main Street program is vital to local business
The enthusiasm of those involved when I got pulled in — Anne Rogers, Jim Kersey, Pam Potenza, Karen Schimpf, Kim Foy, Deena Breed, Steve Gunter and Brad Cowherd — was infectious. I couldn’t wait to get involved because I knew if the goals they set were accomplished, it would be transformative for College Park.
Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go
Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ To Open In Orlando
The Orlando location will join 5 other Florida Crave locations
High-End Japanese Cuisine to Debut in Baldwin Park
"Baldwin Park has an amazing lakefront and lakes are so much of what makes Orlando Orlando.”
SeaWorld announces culinary dishes, concert lineup for Seven Seas Food Festival
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s largest theme park food festival returns next weekend featuring more all-new food and rocking headline concerts. SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival returns Feb. 3, and will feature more than 200 delicious food and drink offerings inspired by cultures around the world. There...
Waco Kitchen is taking off at Lakeland Linder
Waco Kitchen at Lakeland Linder International International Airport opened in August of 2022, but its roots stem back to Battlecreek, MI. In 2021, the owner wanted to feed workers building airplanes at the Waco Aircraft Corp. Factory at Battle Creek Executive Airport. The result: fresh, farm-to-table delights with a hint of German influence.
Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma
Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
Universal Gears Up For New Theme Park, Construction Going Quickly
Much like Walt Disney World, Universal is hard at work on bringing new and exciting experiences to Guests in the Orlando area. This is most apparent with the new Park the company is building. Epic Universe is set to open Summer of 2025, something that was confirmed by Universal CEO Jeff Shell.
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
Orlando-area restaurateurs and chefs earn 2023 James Beard Award nominations
Nominees include Johnny and Jimmy Tung, as well as Kabooki Sushi's Henry Moso
Dezerland Orlando to host FREE annual FAMILYFEST
Start the new year off right by spending a day full of family fun at FamilyFest Orlando. This year, the parenting expo is taking place at Florida’s largest indoor attraction, Dezerland Action Park, on January 28th from noon to 6 p.m. This is the first time the event will be held in Orlando and it promises to be more exciting than ever before.
City mulls options to keep its downtown charm
Initially settled in the 1850s, Winter Garden began to grow significantly after the arrival of the railroad in the 1880s. By the turn of the century, a small commercial district had emerged along Plant Street and residential neighborhoods began to appear. The historic development of the area spans from about...
Ride the Breeze at The Villages Balloon Festival 2023
Balloons, Live Entertainment, Food Vendors and More!. Each year it seems The Villages Balloon Festival gets bigger and bigger! This year the event is going to be spectacular! If you have never been to the annual villages community balloon festival you are in for a treat. Below you will find the schedule explaining a little bit about this fun family event, happening Friday and Saturday, February 3rd and 4th, at The Villages Polo Grounds!
Packing District YMCA will soon announce opening date
It’s been a long time coming, but the Leonard & Marjorie Williams Family YMCA in the Packing District will soon release its opening date. The new Y is finishing up some construction items and is in the last stages of getting a temporary certificate of occupancy, according to YMCA communications manager Mary Ilarraza.
Isn’t it iconic?
If you’ve driven past or through Orlando, if you’ve visited any of the areas around Disney or Universal or SeaWorld, it’s highly unlikely you would have missed the giant marker indicating ICON Park’s location. We’re talking about The Wheel, of course. It’s a giant Ferris wheel,...
County to break ground on new little league complex
The Dr. Phillips Little League — along with Orange County Parks and Recreation — will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the DPLL future complex at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. “We are very excited,” Dr. Phillips Little League President Nomi Ansari said. “We’ve been working with the county...
Orlando hosts Sick Week kickoff!
SICK WEEK 2023 is announced!Photo byOverdrive Gear Vendors. If you live in the central Florida area it is likely you have been enjoying the best weather of the year so far! When the weather is favorable, without the rain and humidity of summer, it makes you want to get outside and enjoy it. For people who love Motorsports, this is one of the best times of the year to see and experience car events, with Orlando kicking off one of the newest and most exciting out there!
Where to Dine in Disney Springs
FLORIDA - If you're looking for the best restaurants at Disney Springs, you're in luck. Below, we've compiled a list of five of the most popular dining options in the resort. Each has been chosen based on the food quality, service, and location. From the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill to Morimoto Asia, you will surely find something that tickles your tastebuds. Listed below are our must-try picks for dining out at Dinsey Springs.
Disney California and Florida pauses Annual Pass sales
Disney halted the production of Disney Annual Passes for the Disneyland theme parks in Los Angeles, California, and Orlando, Florida on Nov. 21 due to high demand and attendance tracking issues of Annual Pass holders. Disney Annual Tickets were introduced in 1982 for Orlando Florida residents to enter the park...
SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to feature concerts by En Vogue, Ludacris and more
SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off next week, and besides hundreds of tastes from around the world on offer, there will be plenty of live music from big headliners. The likes of En Vogue, Ludacris, Collective Soul, Don "American Pie" McLean and boy-bander Joey Fatone are among the first batch of weekend headliners announced. Here's the lineup so far, and the theme park promises more acts will be added in the coming weeks: Saturday, Feb. 4: En Vogue Sunday, Feb. 5: REO Speedwagon ...
