Cranford over Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Girls basketball recap
Sarah O’Donnell led Cranford with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals as it defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 51-39 in Cranford. Cranford (8-9) held a 22-16 lead at the half and outscored Scotch Plains-Fanwood 29-23 in the second half. Sophia DeMarco also had 12 points with Kristina Lowe posting 10...
Holy Cross Prep defeats Doane Academy - Boys basketball recap
Latrell Bullock posted 13 points to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 44-31 victory over Doane Academy in Delran. Luke McGinnis recorded 11 points for Holy Cross Prep (11-6), who jumped out to a 24-23 lead at halftime. In the second half, Holy Cross Prep outscored Doane Academy 21-7. Shane...
Onyeagocha, Green lead Hillside girls past Roselle - girls basketball recap
Precious Onyeagocha led the way with 25 points and seven rebounds when Hillside defeated Roselle 52-37 in Roselle. Raniyah Green turned in a huge all-around game in the victory with 16 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Hillside (8-6) used a 19-8 third quarter to extend a 19-18...
Bergen County Jamboree first round recap: Demarest, Elmwood Park, St. Mary among winners
Luke Gaccione’s 16 points, five assists and four rebounds lifted 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.), to a 67-61 victory over 23rd-seeded Leonia in the first round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree in Rutherford. Damir Stone added 15 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists...
Girls basketball: Castro leads as Dunellen nips Timothy Christian
Alexa Castro had 14 points as Dunellen edged Timothy Christian 31-30 in Piscataway. Maria Woll chipped in with six points for Dunellen (12-3), which has won nine of its last 10 games. Hailee Medina led Timothy Christian (3-12) with 16 points and six rebounds while Holly Medina grabbed 15 rebounds....
Red Bank Catholic over Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Burnham led all scorers with 18 points and Red Bank Catholic defeated Rumson-Fair Haven, 64-56, in Red Bank. Ryan Prior had 16 points and Colin Cavanaugh added 13 for Red Bank Catholic (9-9), which used a 19-11 third quarter to pull away. Nick Rigby paced Rumson-Fair Haven (11-5) with...
St. Rose defeats Ranney - Boys basketball recap
Gio Panzini scored 20 points as St. Rose defeated Ranney 67-53 in Tinton Falls. Jayden Hodge also had 14 points with Peter Mauro adding 11 and Evan Romano posting 10. St. Rose held a 32-25 lead at the half and extended its lead to 45-31 after a 13-6 run in the third quarter.
Wrestling: Finals results for 2023 Essex County Tournament
The second day of action at the Essex County Tournament is underway with Seton Hall Prep leading the team race and boasting 12 semifinalists. With Seton Hall Prep’s Carlo VanVolkenburgh as the only returning champ, that guarantees at least 13 out of the 14 weights will have a different champion from last year.
Coaches honored at NJSCA Hall of Fame event
A crowd of nearly 300 gathered at Pines Manor in Edison on Sunday for the 27th annual New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame awards event, which was held in cooperation with the NJSIAA. A total of 48 coaches were honored, including the 20 who were inducted into the...
Boys basketball: West Morris earns 1-point road win over Randolph
Eli Stoute scored a team-high 16 points to lead West Morris to a narrow victory on the road over Randolph, 51-50. Nick Rotundo tallied 10 points while Michael Amador chipped in six points for West Morris (16-2), which scored 47% of its points from beyond the 3-point line. Ryan Kress...
UNC commit leads No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball to comeback win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
A lot outside noise built up in the last 24 hours after UNC commit Simeon Wilcher was snubbed and left off the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Shore Conference Tournament preview, 2023: Seeds, pairings, team title contenders
‘Whoa, this is a game-changer’: How Rutgers (yes, Rutgers) became a destination for the best players in the country
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Filled with reporters from every major outlet in the college basketball recruiting world, press row at Blake Arena was buzzing as another high-profile game at the HoopHall Classic — the biggest high school basketball event of the year — got underway. But while elite...
School board to Newark families: Tough luck | Editorial
It was a sweetheart deal kept hidden for months, that suddenly blew up into a scandal. The school board didn’t tell Newark families about a rule that the superintendent would be automatically rehired for five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000, if they didn’t give him notice last May. They didn’t put it on the public agenda back when they wrote this into his contract in 2019, and it was approved without public comment.
Family of brothers who drowned in Bayonne school pool preparing to sue
The still-grieving family of two teenagers who drowned in a Bayonne school pool last year are close to filing a lawsuit against the city, school district and lifeguards who were present over what their attorneys describe as a systemic failure to operate the pool safely. Attorneys Daryl Zaslow and Barry...
Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
Newark Schools Superintendent Non-Renewal Motion Shot Down By Board
A Newark school board member unsuccessfully raised a motion for the non-renewal of Superintendent Roger Leon's contract in the midst of an ongoing wave of controversy. "I serve the students and the parents in this community first and foremost. I would like us to make a motion to issue the Superintendent a letter of non-renewal before January 31 in order to reassess his contract," said board member Crystal Williams at the Thursday night board meeting following increased scrutiny about transparency regarding Leon's contract. "This gives the public the opportunity to voice their concerns as stated by state statute,” Williams said. “The voice...
Rutgers basketball notebook: Why Scarlet Knights will make Big Ten progress without playing
Rutgers is not taking the court on Thursday night, but it is practically guaranteed to take a step forward in one of its season objectives. The Scarlet Knights (14-6, 6-3) are within reach of two major achievements as the midpoint of the Big Ten schedule approaches, each with varying degrees of likelihood. Standing two games behind No. 1 Purdue for first place in the conference standings through nine games, Rutgers remains within reach of earning a share of the regular season conference championship — the dream of a solo title is on life support — and is on pace for a second consecutive top-four finish and double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Maddox + Musuko: Restaurant Duo Coming Soon to Montclair
Montclair has been buzzing about a new pair of restaurants opening at 193 Glenridge Avenue. Many will remember this location as The Crosby, a popular eatery that shut down during the pandemic. While people may have initially been disappointed to hear about The Crosby’s permanent closure, what’s opening in its place is meant to be bigger and better. The family-owned Essex Restaurant Group is behind a fresh new concept for the Montclair food and beverage scene. The newly renovated building will house The Maddox, a high-end steakhouse and bar, and Musuko, a sophisticated open-concept pan-Asian kitchen, sushi bar, and cocktail lounge. The Montclair Girl recently spoke with Alexa Dell’Ermo, Head of Operations and Beverage Director, to get the inside scoop. Keep reading to get a sneak peek into what’s to come from this hot new restaurant and nightlife establishment.
Families desperately searching N.J. city for 2 women missing for weeks | Calavia-Robertson
It had only been five minutes since we’d met, and Tamika Owens was already crying. But really, how could she not? There we were standing in the middle of a cold, mostly empty parking lot in Newark talking about the daughter she has no clue where to find. Tamika’s...
